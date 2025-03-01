All movies are political, especially horror, as Terrifier's Damien Leone recently found out the hard way. The sociopolitical message of Art the Clown might not be very overt, but for other horror films, it's right out in the open. Such is the case for a 2018 horror comedy cleverly titled President Evil. This low-budget film, co-written and directed by Richard Lowry, is part loving tribute to John Carpenter's Halloween, and part highly political satire, as its Michael Myers-esque killer stalks his minority victims while wearing a Donald Trump mask and carrying a butcher's knife with the American flag painted on the blade. President Evil will make you smile if you're a big Halloween fan. It'll also make you laugh, as well as angry, no matter which side of the political aisle you sit on. And that's the point.

What Is 'President Evil' About?