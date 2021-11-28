You can achieve your glorious purpose by preordering the new figure from Hoy Toys.

Hot Toys has introduced a new figure of President Loki, inspired by the Disney Plus series Loki. This Loki variant is joining the previously released Loki and Sylvie, and the line will continue to expand with more characters from the show. The President Loki figure also includes fan favorite Alligator Loki. The figures are immaculately designed to include all the details from the show, including his election pin, daggers, and walking cane. The ⅙ scale figure is now available for preorder on Sideshow. It is $285, and even includes a “specially designed lenticular display backdrop with lenticular effect.”

President Loki was introduced in episode 5 of the series, which premiered earlier this year. The show follows Loki after he is captured by the TVA, or the Time Variance Authority, and the chaos that ensues. The original Loki finds himself meeting dozens of other Loki variants, or versions of Loki from other timelines. This included Kid Loki, Classic Loki, and, as Hot Toys describes him, “the most arrogant and pompous” variant Loki. Also introduced in the episode was Alligator Loki, who quickly became one of the most beloved characters on the series.

This new figure is set with the two variants. The promotional pictures show off the incredible life-like details. The President Loki has highly accurate facial expressions and specially sculpted hair, with over 30 points of articulation Meanwhile, Alligator Loki has an articulated head sure to excite fans who want to bring him to life. The set also includes a themed figure display stand with a character nameplate for you to show off your figure.

This figure joins a large collection of Marvel figures from Hot Toys such as the new Spider-Man from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Yelena with lots of pockets from Black Widow. Hopefully more Loki characters from the rest of the episodes will join the line as well.

You can preorder the President Loki and Alligator Loki set now on Sideshow. You can see the figures in new images below.

