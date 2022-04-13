That saying that a song can send you back in time is about to become literal as the trailer for the upcoming romantic drama film Press Play has just been released. The trailer gives viewers the first look at the film that centers around a young woman getting a second chance to be with the one she loves through the power of song.

Press Play follows the relationship of Laura, played by Clara Rugaard who starred in Netflix's I Am Mother, and Harrison, played by Lewis Pullman, who is also set to appear in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick. The trailer shows the pair's picturesque relationship as they discuss their love of music, go surfing, and paint on a wall, all of which is capped off with the pair making a mixtape together. It is this mixtape that becomes the center of the film as after an accident leads to Harrison's death, Laura learns that when she listens to their mixtape, she is sent back in time to the first time that she and Harrison listened to the tape. She is now determined to figure out a way to save Harrison's life — though as Danny Glover's character points out, "the universe has a plan, you can't deviate from that plan." Despite this, Laura will try everything she can to try and save the life of the person that she loves.

The film comes from Greg Björkman, who previously worked as a visual effects editor on The Fault in Our Stars, and will serve as both the film's writer and director. This project will be his debut as a writer. He wrote the screenplay alongside James Bachelor (Into the Dark). The story comes from The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone, who will serve as a producer on this film.

Along with the previously mentioned Rugaard, Pullman, and Glover, the cast of Press Play includes Lyrica Okano, Christina Chang, and Matt Walsh. Those who join Boone as a producer are Francis Chung, Jonathan Schwartz, and Logan Lerman. Jerry Ko and Paul Davis serve as executive producers with Fred Lee, Ini Chung, and Mina Hwang being co-producers. The production company for the film is CJ Entertainment. Press Play is set to release in theaters, on digital, and on-demand on June 24, 2022.

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming romantic drama down below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Press Play:

Laura (Rugaard) and Harrison (Pullman) have the picture-perfect romance built on the foundation of a shared love of music. After a deadly accident, Laura is given the chance to save the love of her life when she discovers that their mixtape can transport her back in time. Featuring a moving soundtrack with songs by Japanese Breakfast, Father John Misty, Dayglow and more, Press Play reminds you that love can always be replayed.

