Recently, Netflix has been cementing itself as the go-to streaming service for reality competition shows. With Netflix’s hit series like The Circle, The Mole, and Too Hot To Handle fans of the genre have never been happier. Now, the service has released a trailer for its next hit competition, Pressure Cooker.

Pressure Cooker will be a first-of-its-kind reality cooking competition series. It will mix the cooking elements and challenges of series like Master Chef and Hell’s Kitchen with the voting mechanics and strategy of series like Survivor and Big Brother. Eleven professional chefs will be locked in a “fortress” together to live together and compete to prove they have what it takes to survive the culinary world. However, unlike most shows of this type, the food won’t be judged by a panel of judges but instead by each other. It won’t be enough to simply be the best chef, they will also need to make alliances, backstab, and do whatever else it takes to win.

The trailer teases the eleven chefs entering the house, expecting a regular cooking show but learning that is much more. It seems almost immediately lines begin to be drawn in the sand as drama and tensions rise. Do the chefs stick with the alliances they made? Do they target the best chefs first? Or maybe the chefs who don’t deserve to be there? As they all compete for the $100,000, the pressure has never been higher.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best Reality Shows on Netflix Right Now

Pressure Cooker comes from Mission Control Media, a production company that specializes in reality competition shows. Their past shows include Hollywood Game Night, Face Off, and Celebrity Food Fight. The series is also executive produced by veteran competition show producers David Friedman, Dwight Smith, and Michael Agbabian. Friedman’s past works include Bring the Funny, Gordon Ramsay’s The F Word, and Netflix’s Bullsh*t the Game Show. Smith and Agbabian, who are both co-founders of Mission Control Media, have also worked on series like Last Comic Standing and Weakest Link.

Pressure Cooker will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix starting on January 6, 2023. Check out the trailer and official series synopsis below: