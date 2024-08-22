The Big Picture Kerry Condon joins Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser in the WWII film Pressure as General Eisenhower's driver and aide.

The film centers on UK meteorologist James Stagg determining weather for D-Day landings, crucial for the Allies' invasion success.

Production starts in the UK next month.

Kerry Condon will play the female lead in the upcoming World War II film Pressure. The Banshees of Inisherin star will join Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser in the D-Day thriller. Deadline reports that the film will begin production in the UK next month. The film will center around UK meteorologist James Stagg (Scott), who had the high-pressure task of determining when the weather would cooperate with the D-Day landings — knowing that making the right choice could put an end to the Second World War and making the wrong one could doom the Allies' invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe.

Fraser will play General Dwight Eisenhower, the future US President and commander of the Allied forces in Europe, who must ultimately decide when to launch the attack on the beaches of Normandy. Condon will now join the production as Eisenhower's driver and personal aide, Kay Summersby. Summersby was Eisenhower's closest confidante during his time as Supreme Allied Commander, and some sources have suggested that the two had an affair, although Eisenhower's biographers reject that notion.

Who Is Kerry Condon?

Image via Facing East Entertainment

A native of Ireland, Condon made her big screen debut in Angela's Ashes and played leading roles in the HBO series Rome and Luck. She also recurred on Better Call Saul and Ray Donovan. A frequent collaborator of playwright Martin McDonagh on stage, she also appeared in his films Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin, earning an Oscar nomination for her performance in the latter.

She has also lent her voice to several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Tony Stark's AI assistant FRIDAY. She recently starred alongside Liam Neeson in the thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners and with Wyatt Russell in the horror film Night Swim. She is next slated to star in Joseph Kosinski's motorsports tentpole F1, the Joel Edgerton drama Train Dreams, and the Star Wars TV series Skeleton Crew.

Pressure is directed by Anthony Maras (Hotel Mumbai). It is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2014 play by David Haig; Haig and Maras collaborated on the film's screenplay. Studiocanal and Working Title are producing the film, which is based on actual events leading up to the June 6, 1944, Normandy landings that turned the tide of World War II.

Pressure will begin filming next month in the UK; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. In the meantime, you can watch Better Call Saul on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix