His advocacy work shapes his ability to mediate conflicts, showcasing his strength in balancing reason with grace.

Preston's attention to detail isn't just in his fashion choices; his vulnerability and authenticity resonate with viewers.

Preston Mitchum played the much-needed voice of reason during the premiere season of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. While he kept a low profile on the reality series when it came to causing drama in the house, Preston was always willing to offer a reasonable insight into how things happened to escalate between the cast. His observant eye seems to clock everyone as they misbehave in different ways, and his confessionals are always entertaining. When talking about a potential showmance between co-stars Jordan Emanuel and Amir Lancaster, which fizzled before it ever ignited, Preston offers his overall view of only causing drama in the house when necessary: "I'm not gonna stir any drama, because I don't know, but, you know, if I need to, I have a big spoon in my hand."

The first episode of the second season has already shown that Preston is going to be a break-out star. While it is certain that he will continue to be the voice of reason, viewers are already seeing different facets of his personality shining through. Representation matters, and as a Black queer attorney, advocate, and activist, seeing Preston on our screens is important, especially as he is so dedicated to his work and to always being his authentic self. Plus, his fashion choices are everything. Preston's vulnerability this season is certain to resonate with loyal viewers. On reality TV, there is nothing better than an authentic personality who understands the balance between putting someone in their place while also showing their co-stars grace.

Preston Mitchum Is Is an Advocate, An Ally, and a Voice Of Reason

Preston has always been open and loud about his advocacy. In the first episode of season one, he introduces himself in a confessional: "I am a Black queer activist, so I have a lot of different opinions about a lot of different things." At dinner, when the term "Black excellence" comes up, Preston takes a moment to explain why he dislikes the term: "For me, Black excellence is, like, my mom, who barely graduated high school. I had three kids by the age of 23, who never went to college and just was able to survive. I think our version of Black excellence is rooted in, like, what white people consider successful," he added. He goes on to explain that he wants people to understand there are different kinds of success, and he doesn't want to be contrarian simply to contradict what has already been said. He explains it isn't "either/or" for him, but that examples like his mother's success should not be erased by the "excellence" of flashy financial success that the term is usually affiliated with.

Preston's career as an attorney offers insight into how he can mediate conflict in the share house. His advocacy work with non-profit organizations is geared towards improving policies for the LGBTQ+ community and youth. This work inspired him to open his own consulting firm, PDM Consulting LLC. His ability to speak about such important matters as protecting trans youth, and holding tough conversations with politicians and lawmakers who had conflicting views with his own, speaks to his strength in mediation. Viewers can tell that he is able to mediate conflict with ease, which is where his "voice of reason" reputation comes from in the Summer House. Preston laughingly told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, "No shade for my friends, but I think it was easy to be the voice of reason within this house. I mean, I can't be crazier than them!"

Preston's Fashion Speaks to His Attention to Detail

On the Housewives franchise, and in reality TV overall, fashion is always appreciated. So it seems only fitting to note the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star's attention to detail when it comes to his outfit choices. Whether he is heading on a plane, adventuring on a boat, or simply sitting in a confessional, Preston always arrives in style. Preston's fashion choices are very intentional, and reflect his ability to communicate with intention as well. If he is wearing a mix of vibrant colors, they always complement each other to create a cohesive look. When his fits are in the neutral family, his accessories will be allowed to shine. Speaking of accessories, they are always selected with care. In a loud orange button-up and a leopard print hat, nothing else could compliment the outfit more than a shiny gold chain and pendant. Pearls have become all the rage in men's accessories, and Preston knows how to pair a pearl necklace with a neutral look and tortoise shell sunglasses, so the subtle luxury is obvious to all.

If anything speaks to how beloved Preston is among the group, it's the fact that when all the hetero-inclined men are banished to share bunk beds in the basement, the ladies in the house make sure to save Preston his own room on the main floor. In the first episode of season two, he also mentions that when his father suddenly passed away, he heard from everyone in the group. Simply by opening up about his relationship with his recently deceased and estranged father, Preston showed how vulnerable he is willing to be this season. His honesty about how his emotions may affect him while he misses his father's funeral due to his estrangement from that side of the family unifies the house, with the ladies especially assuring him that he will be surrounded by love and support during this difficult time. In a confessional interview, he tears up, although it is obvious he is fighting to keep his usual composure, as he says that more than anything what he needs right now is support from his friends.

Bria Brings Drama to Every Episode

We also see on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Preston loses his temper with the resident diva, Bria Fleming. Although the pair share a deep bond, and speak to one another every day, he is not willing to allow her to cause an unnecessary blow-up at dinner just for the sake of arguing. This was the way many of the evenings turned out last summer. Bria has a hot temper, and once the drinks get flowing it is seemingly easy for her to take offense to the smallest of slights, and suddenly the entire evening becomes about Bria's outburst. When Jordan and Summer Thomas begin a conversation at dinner, asking Alex Tyree why he had failed to invite them to a musical event he had put on in New York, Bria interjects to point out that she had been excluded from a dinner the girls had. As everyone begins to shout at one another about the lack of invitations to each other's events, Preston interrupts to ask a relevant question: "What the f--- is happening right now?" Bria, feeling slighted, tells Preston with all her diva energy mustered, "If you want me to leave Preston, I'll leave."

When Bria continues to press the point, even though it is clear Preston has had enough, he emphatically shouts: "I'm tired of everything being an argument!" He continues, "Everything is always a dramatic episode." He is basically just asking his girl to chill, but it is rare to see him losing his composure, rather than quietly observing the mess from a safe and comedic distance. In a confessional he insists, "I don't really know what's going on with Bria, but I know I am personally going through a lot." He sums up the argument, with some diva energy of his own, "But I'm a pisces, so when you push me, you push me. You want to make a scene, I can make a movie." Bria storms away from the table during the confrontation.

Last summer, Bria would often storm to her room and remain there for the evening, as she did when Shanice Henderson was topless near her boyfriend in a hot tub. However, it is another sign of how beloved Preston is that, rather than remaining in her room for the rest of the evening and avoiding her roommates, Bria quickly returns to the table and gives Preston a big hug, telling him that she loves him and she is sorry. This speaks volumes, as Bria is not one to easily admit fault. By returning to the table, she also gets clarity from Preston that he had not been targeting her with his comments, but had rather been questioning the premise that everyone needs to be invited to each other's events. Preston's maturity shines through at this moment, as he is sure to acknowledge that his words had unintentionally affected Bria, which he apologizes for. In just the first episode, Preston has made it clear what an important role he plays in the house. Whether as the voice of reason or as a pot-stirrer, Preston is made for reality TV.

