Preston Sturges was an influential filmmaker who hit his creative peak during the 1940s and '50s. He started his career on the stage in the 1920s before pivoting to screenwriting, penning scripts for a string of hit movies and, finally, stepping behind the camera himself. In this regard, Sturges is generally considered to be the first screenwriter to successfully make the transition to directing. His work tends to be satirical and even a little cynical, with a dim view of human nature, particularly people's dishonesty.

Sturges specialized in the screwball comedy genre, crafting witty, farcical, dialogue-driven gems like The Lady Eve and Unfaithfully Yours. At their best, his comedies blend slapstick with wordplay, serving up banter that feels surprisingly naturalistic and daring for the era. Indeed, his dialogue was ahead of its time, prefiguring the more experimental writing of the New Hollywood era by decades. As a result, many of his projects have aged well and remain accessible to modern viewers. These are the finest of them, ranked.

10 'The Great Moment' (1944)

Starring: Joel McCrea and Betty Field

"It was the night of September 30th. I was in excruciating pain." The Great Moment is a biopic of Dr. William Thomas Green Morton (Joel McCrea), a dentist who revolutionized medicine with the discovery of anesthesia. The story charts his journey from humble beginnings as a struggling dentist to his groundbreaking discovery and the challenges that followed. This is not the most compelling premise, but Sturges should've had the directorial chops to pull it off. Unfortunately, the movie is something of a mess.

It feels chaotic and abrupt, slamming to a close before 90 minutes are up. In large part, this was due to studio meddling. Sturges originally planned to tell this story using a nonlinear structure, but the studio execs got cold feet about the idea and recut the movie according to their own vision. As a consequence, the narrative flow is jarring and disjointed. Despite a few decent gags and some solid costume and production design, The Great Moment is a misfire.

9 'The Sin of Harold Diddlebock' (1947)

Starring: Jimmy Conlin

"Every man is the architect of his own fortune." This comedy was intended as a vehicle for comedian Harold Lloyd. It picks up where Lloyd's iconic character from 1925's The Freshman left off, as Harold Diddlebock finds himself in a midlife crisis after losing his job. In a twist of fate, he encounters a charismatic con artist (Jimmy Conlin) who introduces him to the world of high-stakes gambling. Along the way, Harold gets mixed up in several drunken misadventures and attempts to reinvent himself, with decidedly mixed results.

Fundamentally, the problem here is a mismatch between director and star. Sturges, known for his witty dialogue, clashed with Lloyd, whose talent lay in physical expression. The end product lacks the charm of Lloyd's earlier slapstick comedy, instead relying on excessive dialogue and zany situations that, while eccentric, lack the masterful timing needed for effective screwball humor. A few enjoyable scenes notwithstanding (the barroom brawl in particular), The Sin of Harold Diddlebock is a disappointment.

8 'The Great McGinty' (1940)

Starring: Brian Donlevy, Muriel Angelus, and Akim Tamiroff

Sturges won the first-ever Best Original Screenplay Oscar for this comedy. It tells the story of Dan McGinty (Brian Donlevy), a down-on-his-luck drifter who quickly rises to power as a mayor, propelled by his alliance with a shady political boss (Akim Tamiroff) and his willingness to play dirty. However, as McGinty ascends the ranks, he begins to question the ethics of his actions and the true cost of his success.

By 1940, the screwball comedy already seemed to be on its way out, but Sturges reinvigorated the genre, starting with his directorial debut. Here, he presents us with a charming rogue driven by survival within a system built on inequality. Moreover, McGinty's actions are fueled by a desire to outwit others in a world teeming with opportunists. But, despite the cynicism, Sturges's film is surprisingly warm. The Great McGinty is satirical, but also advocates for the downtrodden, suggesting that everyone deserves a shot, even if it means bending the rules.

7 'Christmas in July' (1940)

Starring: Dick Powell, Ellen Drew, Raymond Walburn, and William Demarest

"It doesn't matter, honey. You can't lose anything you never had." Jimmy MacDonald (Dick Powell) is an office worker with big aspirations and a heart full of hope. When he mistakenly believes he has won a contest with a grand prize of $25,000, he is overwhelmed with excitement. Jimmy splurges on extravagant gifts for his friends and family, spreading generosity in the midst of the sweltering summer heat. However, the truth soon threatens to catch up with him.

Christmas in July was tailored to a body politic just beginning to emerge from the doldrums of the Great Depression. It focuses on Average Joes struggling to get by and is one of Sturges's most sincere stories. Here, his usual satirical jabs are replaced by gentle nudges, as if he simply can't bear to be cruel to these characters. There's one especially tender scene set in a poverty-stricken tenement block, where the children revel in toys and treats courtesy of Jimmy. The harsh reality of the world outside melts away, even if just for a moment.

6 'The Palm Beach Story' (1942)

Starring: Claudette Colbert, Joel McCrea, Mary Astor, and Rudy Vallee

"You're not being rude, dear, you're just being yourself." This romantic comedy centers on Gerry (Claudette Colbert) and Tom Jeffers (Joel McCrea), a married couple facing financial woes. Determined to alleviate their money problems, Gerry decides to leave Tom and travel to Palm Beach, where she hopes to secure a wealthy husband who can support them both. Along the way, Gerry encounters a series of oddball characters, including several eccentric millionaires.

Tight plotting is at a premium here, building up to some startling twists and turns. The humor is enjoyable too; absurd yet grounded in its own logic. Ultimately, though, the highlight is Colbert, who offers a different take on a screwball heroine. Unlike the characters played by, say, Barbara Stanwyck, Colbert portrays Gerry with a softer edge. Thematically, her gentleness serves to critique the era's cutthroat capitalism. As with Christmas in July, The Palm Beach Story is a statement on poverty and the challenge of scraping together a living.

5 'Unfaithfully Yours' (1948)

Starring: Rex Harrison, Linda Darnell, Rudy Vallée, and Barbara Lawrence

"A thousand poets dreamed a thousand years, and you were born, my love." Rex Harrison stars here as Sir Alfred De Carter, a renowned symphony conductor who becomes convinced that his young wife, Daphne (Linda Darnell), is having an affair with his secretary (Kurt Kreuger). As his paranoia and insecurity mount, Alfred concocts elaborate revenge fantasies, each more outlandish than the last. One involves a straight razor, another a generous check, and the third a game of Russian roulette.

Unfaithfully Yours begins as a straightforward comedy but gets experimental in the third act, presenting these fantasy scenarios connected by pieces of music. It also shows off Sturges's increased skill for visual storytelling, with some of his most memorable images. This all culminates in a marvelously slapstick finale, which ranks among the director's most well-crafted scenes. Several of Sturges's movies focus on men stumbling into success, but he never executed that concept better than he does here.

4 'Hail the Conquering Hero' (1944)

Starring: Eddie Bracken, Ella Raines, and William Demarest