Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Presumed Innocent finale.

The Big Picture The Presumed Innocent show made significant changes from the book and movie, including adding two teenage Sabich children for more suspense and complexity.

The twist ending in the finale was unexpected and impactful, with Jaden's involvement in the murder adding a dramatic moment.

David E. Kelley's adaptation successfully modernized the story and created a new and equally compelling version of Presumed Innocent.

David E. Kelley and his team of writers took some sizable liberties with the source material for the hit Apple TV+ legal drama Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, and Peter Sarsgaard. The show's first season finale culminated with another doozy of a deviation from Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name and the 1990 movie starring Harrison Ford and Bonnie Bedelia. Some of the alterations were necessary to tell the same story almost forty years after the novel was published. Others were riskier changes. In the end, they all worked together to create a television series that juggled more characters in the overall story as well as delivered a jaw-dropping twist ending.

The risk taken by veering so far away from the movie was effective, but one specific change made Presumed Innocent the show more inclusive and exciting than the movie. By giving the main character, Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal), two teenage kids as opposed to one small 9-year-old child in the original, it ended up making more characters complicit in the horrible crime and added an extra element of suspense. It also imbued these new characters with even more moral complexity, enhancing the viewing experience. None of Presumed Innocent's characters are likable, and Gyllenhaal's take on Sabich is much more of an irritable jerk than Ford's, but sometimes, the best shows lack a true protagonist.

Which Major Changes Did 'Presumed Innocent' Make From the Book?

Aside from the expected modernization of the show with cell phones and cell phone video to make it technologically relevant and accurate, there were two major deviations from the 1990 film to the 2024 Apple TV+ show that just concluded its first season. The fact that Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsive) has no angry and estranged teenage son (Tate Birchmore) isn't necessarily one of them. Still, by adding him, there is another possible killer, which only adds to the show's intrigue.

One of the two big changes actually involves Rusty's lawyer and friend, Raymond Horgan (Camp). In the film, Horgan (Brian Dennehy) is far from Rusty's ride-or-die ally, even testifying against him. Nevertheless, Horgan never has a frightening cardiac event that causes him to keel over while questioning a witness. However, how Raymond collapses, ending Episode 6, makes for the best cliffhanger of the season and leads to an impulsive Rusty wanting to defend himself, which never happens in the movie where he is defended by the slick defense lawyer Sandy Stern (Raul Julia). But, in the end, it makes for one of the most memorable scenes when Sabich delivers an impassioned plea for his life and freedom in his closing argument to the jury. We all love great closing arguments in courtroom dramas; the film, comparatively, has an anti-climactic dismissal of charges from the judge (Paul Winfield).

But by far, the most significant change, one that ended up having a ripple effect throughout the entire series until the end, was the inclusion of two teenage Sabich children. Jaden (Chase Infiniti) and Kyle (Kingston Rumi Southwick) have significant character arcs and broaden the range of emotions Rusty's infidelity brings to the family. Having two moody teenagers reacting to the betrayal and the havoc it wreaks is missing in the source material, where the Sabichs have a small boy named Nat who isn't aware or mature enough to add the same dynamic to the story. When the "not guilty" verdict is handed down, it feels much more impactful, with more than just Barbara exhaling in relief. And, as we discover in the end, Jaden's character plays a huge part in the twist ending. All of Kelley's deviations made for a more compelling version, proving that not all change is bad.

'Presumed Innocent's Changes Make Room for a New, Surprising Twist Ending

By adding Jaden and Kyle Sabich, Kelley's adaptation of Presumed Innocent accomplishes several things. The first is that their presence illustrates just how sad and devastating the infidelity of a parent can be in a nuclear family. These are teenagers who are trying to navigate their way through some of the most difficult formative years of life, and adding the dagger to the heart of seeing their humiliated mom sets a sobering tone early in the show. The family element is also integral to the show, and, ultimately, the twist ending was a brilliant way to grab both new and older viewers who were expecting things to end a certain way, adding complexity and nuance to a story away from the courtroom. People familiar with the novel and the original film were likely waiting to see how Barbara Sabich (a stellar turn for Negga that should get Emmy consideration) revealed that it was her and her meticulous planning as the jilted, suicidal wife that framed Rusty, never expecting him to come so close to being found guilty.

During the entire run of Season 1, readers of Turow's novel and those who have seen the 1990 movie think they know what will happen in the final scene. As Rusty begins to go on about how he went into Carolyn's home and tied her up to protect Barbara because he knows that she killed Carolyn out of spite, as a wife scorned, she denies it, calling him insane. Those familiar with the source material should have known that something is afoot, as in the film, Barbara (Bedelia) openly admits the incredible lengths she went to in order to frame Rusty, emotionally detached and almost proud of herself.

However, the biggest and best deviation in the show is when Jaden slowly walks into the shocking garage scene and begins to admit her own involvement in the murder. At first, the audience believes that Jaden only planted the fire poker at Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tommy Molto's (Sarsgaard) home. Still, when the twist on the twist reveals that Jaden bludgeoned his dad's mistress after discovering that Carolyn was pregnant with her half-sister, it is a gobsmacking dramatic moment when she snaps, knowing that a newborn would keep the shame of her father's cheating alive in perpetuity. It's a moment that wouldn't have been possible if the show hadn't shifted so far away from the book's original plot.

Adding more characters ramps up the "whodunit" element of Presumed Innocent, which pays off by making one of the changes so pivotal in the end result. Apple TV+ has already given a second season of Presumed Innocent the greenlight, so Kelley could create a new story free from the original, or perhaps he could improve upon Turow's sequel to the movie — 2011's Innocent, starring Bill Pullman as Judge Rusty Sabich.

