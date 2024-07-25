Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Presumed Innocent finale.

The Big Picture The changes from the source material offer a shocking twist ending in Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent.

Rusty Sabich is charged with brutally murdering his colleague Carolyn in a crime of passion.

The unexpected twist ending reveals that Rusty's daughter Jaden killed his mistress in a shocking revelation.

Apple TV+'s legal thriller Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Peter Sarsgaard, and Bill Lamb, just delivered a fascinating ending. In the seventh and final episode of the series based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel, the jury was tasked with determining whether former chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) murdered his mistress and colleague Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve) in a crime of passion. The guy who's just replaced Rusty, Tommy Molto (Sarsgaard), is a spiteful man, ready and willing to put Rusty behind bars. At the same time, Rusty's wife, Barbara (Negga), and his two teenage kids struggle to hold out hope that this is all just a bad dream and that their father would never be capable of committing such a heinous crime. Negga steals the show as the jilted wife, and the twist ending appropriately circles around her character. If you haven't read Turow's novel or seen the Harrison Ford movie, there is no way you could have seen the curveball ending coming because Negga is simply spectacular, and series creator David E. Kelley delivers his own unique twist, veering away from the source material, that is utterly flooring.

Presumed Innocent (2024) It tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Tate Birchmore , Kingston Rumi Southwick , Roberta Bassin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

What Is Rusty Sabich Charged With in 'Presumed Innocent'?

The series makes several changes from the source material, which is to be expected with an almost 40-year gap between the two. In Turow's novel, Rusty and Barbara only have one child, and their son is too young to really be involved in the plot. In the Apple TV+ series, they have two teenage children; their son, Kyle (Kingston Rumi Southwick), and daughter, Jaden (Chase Infiniti), are key players in Rusty's guilt for bringing such shame to his family. They both struggle mightily with what their dad has done and are forced to hear about the highly publicized case daily at school.

Another massive change happens later, as Rusty's friend and lawyer Raymond Horgan (Lamb) suffers a scary cardiac event in Episode 6. Rusty ends up defending himself — much to the dismay of co-counsel Mya Winslow (Gabby Beans). This doesn't happen in the source material. There are also several updated technical adaptations to include modern things like cellphone video and the like. None of these changes significantly affect the jaw-dropping conclusion to the crisply-paced and wonderfully acted legal thriller. Considering that the final scenes are different from the book and the movie, the changes all feel consistent by the time of the twist ending.

Rusty has been accused of first-degree murder in the violent murder of his co-worker Carolyn Polhemus, with whom he was having an extramarital affair. It's a particularly graphic and disturbing murder scene, making it that much harder to believe that Rusty, a lawyer and father, could have done something so brutal. As for motive, Carolyn was in the process of trying to end the affair, and Rusty was in love with her. He also had the means and opportunity, as he was caught on video coming and going from her house on the night that Carolyn was brutally murdered. It all makes for a compelling case; you never know what a jury will think or decide until the verdict is delivered.

The Final Scenes of 'Presumed Innocent,' Explained

Rusty, maybe rightfully so, has been short-tempered and unraveling throughout the trial. His wife, Barbara, has been stoic and steady, buoying her emotionally untethered husband, who firmly believes he is being set up for the murder. She has been more than understanding and accepting of Rusty's considerable flaws. The tension is palpable when she sits behind him in that courtroom when the verdict is handed down following impassioned and convincing final arguments. When the clerk finally announces that the state of Illinois has found Rosat K. Sabich not guilty of the crime of murder, everyone in the courtroom and the audience at home lets out a resounding breath of relief and exhaustion. But the real twist happens days later.

The twist ending occurs in the garage at the Sabich house, where Barbara is interrupted by Rusty as she is doing a workout, who tells her that he knows that she is the one who killed Carolyn, and he covered for her by tying Carolyn up in the same way that a serial killer did with his prior victims to throw law enforcement off the trail. Then, the beautiful curveball occurs, as Jaden enters the garage and interrupts Rusty as he accuses Barbara of the hideous crime. Jaden claims she planted the fire poker at Tommy Molto's house to confuse the authorities further. Rusty puts two-and-two together, asking Jaden how she got the murder weapon.

This all veers completely away from Turow's book and the film, in which Barbara admits to meticulously setting up Rusty, not thinking he would come so close to being found guilty. Jaden also admits to going to see Carolyn on the night of the murder, where she initially warned her to stay away from her father and her family before ultimately snapping and bludgeoning her to death with the fire poker after finding out Carolyn was pregnant with her half-sibling. Barbara is in tears, and Rusty is gobsmacked at the news that it is his daughter, Jaden, who killed his mistress. Rusty tries to take responsibility for setting the whole thing in motion, but the air has completely left the room in a spectacularly unforeseen twist.

Those who have read Turow's book or seen the 1990 movie have been watching and waiting to see how Barbara would admit to killing Carolyn and framing her husband for the crime, but David E. Kelley and his team had something completely different in mind. The final sequence shows the Sabich family laughing together at the dining room table, enjoying a Thanksgiving dinner. As Rusty cuts the turkey in the adjacent kitchen, Barbara smiles, and the two lock eyes. They give each other a knowing look, acknowledging that their life as a family can and will move forward despite all that has happened. Maybe the family that kills together can actually not only stay together but thrive together. It's a fantastic twist ending that reels new and familiar viewers who may have been expecting the same twist from the source material. Kudos to episode writers Kelley, Sharr White, and Miki Johnson for retwisting a great original twist and making the television remake unique unto itself.

Presumed Innocent is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

