Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent.

The Big Picture Every story needs a villain to root against, but sometimes the protagonist can exhibit not-so-nice characteristics.

In Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, protagonist Rusty Sabich faces accusations of murder, but colleague Tommy Molto emerges as a complex antagonist.

Tommy Molto initially appears as the villain, but reveals a softer side throughout the series, adding depth and complexity to the narrative.

Every story needs a villain. Audiences need to know who they're rooting against. In most stories, it's very clear who the bad guy is. Villains exhibit tons of negative qualities, and they make it difficult for the hero to achieve their goal. They're straightforward evil, and the audience can't help but delight when they fail in the end. But every once in a while, there is a story where the protagonist is given some not-so-nice characteristics, and the villain is actually a pretty sympathetic character.

In Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, the main character and protagonist is Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal). In the first episode, his colleague/mistress, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve), is brutally murdered, and he must fight for his freedom when prosecutors pin the murder on him. Rusty is not always the most likable guy (namely, because he cheated on his wife and lied to pretty much everyone about his affair). He also has an extremely short fuse and does seem capable of snapping in a violent manner. Although he is a pretty complicated guy, there is another character who is even more complex (and who makes for an atypical villain).

Who Is Tommy Molto in 'Presumed Innocent'?

Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard) starts the series as Rusty's colleague; they both work for the prosecutor's office. It is very clear from the beginning that these two have a genuine disdain for each other. When Rusty is arrested for Carolyn's murder, it's obvious that Tommy delights in his downfall (and he sees it as an opportunity to take over Rusty's job). From there on, Tommy is determined to win in court, get a conviction, and make sure that Rusty spends the rest of his life behind bars. It is not 100 percent certain whether Tommy would produce fake evidence in order to secure a conviction, but it is evident that he would stop at nothing in order to win. Tommy is the kind of guy who might not always be the best at everything he does, but he for sure has a chip on his shoulder if he loses.

At first, it appears as though Presumed Innocent is setting up Tommy to be the villain. Sure, Rusty has made some serious mistakes in his life, but there's no proof that he killed Carolyn, even though Tommy is convinced he did. In several scenes, Tommy makes snide comments to Rusty, insulting his integrity. These remarks make it seem like Tommy is the antagonist, and that he doesn't really have very much respect for the legal process, even though he would be offended by that assumption. Tommy gives off the impression of being a confident jerk who doesn't mind throwing an innocent man in prison if it means he'll get a win — and look good in the process. There's even a point in the series when Tommy seems like he might even be the killer; his loner behavior seems suspicious. But then Presumed Innocent reveals a different side to Tommy's personality, and that obvious villainous side becomes muted.

'Presumed Innocent' Gives Tommy Molto a Softer Side

Close

As the story progresses, the viewer gets more insight into Tommy's life. He lives by himself, with his cat, in a quiet home that feels more lonely than anything. Seeing Tommy's home life makes his hatred for Rusty make a little more sense; he's just incredibly jealous of everything Rusty has: a beautiful wife, kids, a large house. It's like Rusty somehow obtained all of Tommy's dreams, and he was still somehow willing to throw it all away for an extramarital affair. Then, it is revealed that Tommy was actually in love with Carolyn. His love was definitely unrequited, and it even resulted in an HR complaint from Carolyn. She requested not to work alongside Tommy anymore, which must have felt like even more of a blow to Tommy's already fragile ego. His love for Carolyn only furthers this image of a pathetic man who kept trying to measure up to Rusty, and never could.

Seeing this softer side to Tommy makes it almost easier to root for him. He takes every loss in the courtroom extremely hard, and it feels like this guy just needs a win so badly. He's desperate to prove that he's worthy. It's possible that he's manipulating the jury to convince them to go against Rusty in an unethical way, but he does end up displaying some protagonist qualities. He has this sense of justice that he feels he has to fight tooth and nail for, even if that means he ends up condemning the wrong man. In several scenes, it's clear that he is also extremely vulnerable (such as when he receives a threat in his home from the real killer). He shoots off his mouth enough to make him a smarmy opponent for Rusty, but the other side of Tommy is just a sad, lonely man trying to find purpose the only way he can: by being a successful lawyer.

In the end, Tommy makes a perfect villain in Presumed Innocent because he's so multidimensional. He displays all kinds of emotions (from anger and frustration to fear and disappointment). By making Tommy more human, there's a lot more ambiguity in the story. This allows the series to feel more complex and interesting. During the trial itself, there are moments when it feels easier to root for Tommy (because it feels like the guy just really, really needs a victory), which creates a unique dynamic for the viewing experience. If the audience was just cheering on Rusty, there wouldn't have been a lot of depth to the story. By displaying Tommy's more pathetic side and his constant need for validation, he almost becomes another protagonist.

Although Tommy isn't victorious at the end of the trial, the last scene of him in the series does show him watching sports at home with his beloved cat. He isn't exactly living the high life, but he seems content enough. The audience doesn't know what might happen to Tommy going forward, but there's a sense that he's going to be okay no matter what. It's the perfect ending for a complex antagonist who, it turns out, may have a heart underneath it all.

