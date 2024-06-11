Straight off his latest release with Netflix’s A Man in Full, David E. Kelley is back with another dramatic thriller series, Presumed Innocent. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead, the Apple TV+ original is based on the eponymous 1987 novel by Scott Turow. Presumed Innocent follows a Chicago prosecutor, Rusty Sabich, who becomes a prime suspect in the horrific murder of one of his colleagues, Carolyn Polhemus. With evidence stacked against him, Rusty fights to hold his family, marriage, and reputation together.

The series marks the second adaptation of the novel after the 1990 film starring Harrison Ford as Rusty. With Kelley’s reputation for delivering outstanding legal dramas and thrillers like in Goliath and The Lincoln Lawyer, and a stellar cast featuring the likes of Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, and Peter Sarsgaard, the legal drama promises a gripping story of crime, sex, politics, and obsession with power and love.

In its initial reviews, Presumed Innocent received positive responses, with Collider’s Emma Kiely rating the series 9 out of 10 for “delivering a refreshing takedown of male behavior” and “bringing complex characters to life in a nuanced legal thriller.”

With some of the best cast and crew of television involved in the show’s production, this all-new legal thriller is sure to follow Kelley’s recent television hits. Check out everything we know about Presumed Innocent, including its plot, trailer, cast, characters, and what to expect from this latest Apple TV+ series.

Presumed Innocent (2024) It tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Tate Birchmore , Kingston Rumi Southwick , Roberta Bassin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

When Does 'Presumed Innocent' Come Out?

Image via Apple TV+

Following its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, Presumed Innocent is premiering on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Presumed Innocent'?

Image via Apple TV+

The legal drama thriller is a network original and will be only available to watch on Apple TV+. The streamer already has produced several other popular series in the genre, like Defending Jacob and Truth Be Told. You can also watch other crime and thriller shows like Last Thing He Told Me, City on Fire, and Black Bird, currently available on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+

How Many Episodes Are There in 'Presumed Innocent'?

Image via Apple TV+

The Apple TV+ original is a limited series billed for eight episodes of around 45 minutes each. The first two episodes of Presumed Innocent will stream together on the premiere day – June 12, 2024, following which every new episode will be released weekly on Wednesdays, with the series finale releasing on July 24, 2024.

Here’s the available episode schedule for Presumed Innocent –

Episode Title Teleplay By Release Date 1 "Bases Loaded" David E. Kelley June 12, 2024 2 "People vs. Rozat Sabich" David E. Kelley June 12, 2024 3 "Discovery" Miki Johnson and David E. Kelley June 19, 2024 4 "The Burden" Sharr White and David E. Kelley June 26, 2024 5 "Pregame" David E. Kelley, Sharr White and Miki Johnson July 3, 2024 6 "The Elements" Sharr White and Miki Johnson July 10, 2024 7 "The Witness" Sharr White, Miki Johnson, and David E. Kelley July 17, 2024 8 "The Verdict" --- July 24, 2024

Is There a Trailer for 'Presumed Innocent'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ahead of its release, Apple TV+ released the first teaser trailer for Presumed Innocent in early May 2024, followed by a full-length, official trailer later in the month. The teaser gives an overview of the plot in a voiceover by Gyllenhaal’s Rusty, where we see the protagonist living the perfect life – a beautiful, loving family and a successful job. Then he finds himself entangled in a lust-driven affair with his colleague and fellow lawyer, Carolyn, where he discovers a very different set of emotions.

The latest trailer offers a more detailed look into the story and how the suspense develops. When Carolyn gets brutally murdered, Rusty becomes the prime suspect. Soon his discreet affair becomes public news, setting off a dramatic and tense legal battle that will dissect Rusty’s life, emotions, and character.

While there is a stark difference in the narrative of the series from the 1990 film adaptation, the series has parallels with films like No Way Out or Fatal Attraction, which also explores the obsession with power, politics, lust, and love, and how far people would go to save themselves. From what we see in both the trailers, Presumed Innocent not only features a tension-filled narrative that Kelley is known for, but also critiques male ego, legal politics, and relationship complexities.

What Is 'Presumed Innocent' About?

Image via Apple TV+

The official synopsis for Presumed Innocent from Apple reads:

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow, the gripping series takes viewers on a journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of a crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Who Stars in 'Presumed Innocent'?

Close

The show’s creators have assembled a brilliant ensemble of cast members for Presumed Innocent, led by Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga.

BAFTA winner and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal stars as the protagonist, Rusty Sabich, a Chicago prosecutor who is accused of brutally murdering his co-worker and mistress, Carolyn Polhemus. Gyllenhaal has several critically acclaimed films, such as Brokeback Mountain, Donnie Darko, Zodiac, Nightcrawler, and Nocturnal Animals. He recently starred in Doug Liman’s Road House remake, which already has a sequel in the works. He is next set to star in his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s new movie The Bride, and will reunite with Guy Ritchie for In the Grey.

Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga stars as Barbara Sabich, Rusty’s wife and mother of their three children who will do whatever it takes to save their family after her husband is accused of murder. Negga is best known for her roles in AMC’s Preacher and films like Ad Astra, Passing, and Loving, the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in 2016.

BAFTA-nominee Renate Reinsve stars as Carolyn Polhemus, Rusty’s colleague and lover who gets ruthlessly murdered. The Norwegian actress is most known for playing the lead role in the Oscar-nominated Norwegian dramedy, The Worst Person in the World. She recently made her English-language debut with A Different Man, co-starring Sebastian Stan, which is set to hit theaters in September.

Emmy-nominee Bill Camp stars as District Attorney Raymond Horgan and reunites with Kelley after Netflix’s A Man in Full. Camp's other television credits include The Night Of, The Outsiders, and American Rust. He will next appear in the Netflix limited series Zero Day opposite Robert De Niro.

Peter Sarsgaard stars as Tommy Molto, the chief deputy prosecutor in Carolyn’s murder case. The Emmy-nominated actor is best known for his film roles in The Man in the Iron Mask, Boys Don't Cry, and The Center of the World, and television roles in The Killing, The Looming Tower, and Dopesick. He will next reunite with Gyllenhaal in The Bride.

O-T Fagbenle, an English actor best known for his roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Black Widow, stars as Nico Della Guardia, the new District Attorney who replaces Raymond Horgan.

Chase Infiniti and Kingston Rumi Southwick (Nine Full Moons) star as the Sabich children, Jaden and Kyle, respectively, who also get caught in the crossfire of Rusty’s legal battle.

The rest of the supporting cast includes American Horror Story alum Lily Rabe as Dr. Liz Rush, Barbara’s therapist; 13 Reasons Why's Nana Mensah as Detective Alana Rodriguez, Rusty’s lead investigator in the case; Homeland's Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan; and Snowfall's Matthew Alan as Dalton Caldwell.

Who Made 'Presumed Innocent'?

Image via Emmys.com

The legal drama series is created, written by David E. Kelley for Apple TV+, based on the 1987 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow. A television writer, producer, and former attorney, Kelley has earned a reputation for creating and/or producing some of the most popular and successful crime and legal dramas and thrillers of the last two decades.

From hit procedurals like The Practice, and Boston Legal, to highly acclaimed legal dramas like Goliath and The Lincoln Lawyer, Kelley is a genre veteran, which promises a similar experience with the upcoming Presumed Innocent as well. Some of his other miniseries credits include HBO’s The Undoing, Big Little Lies, and the recent Netflix drama, A Man in Full. His next Apple TV+ project, Margo's Got Money Troubles, starring Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman, is currently in development.

Besides Kelley, other writers for the series include playwright-screenwriter Sharr White, best known for The Affair; and writer-producer Miki Johnson (Ozark). Anne Sewitsky, known for directing select episodes of Castle Rock, Black Mirror, and A Very British Scandal, directed episodes 1, 2, and 8 of Presumed Innocent. The remaining five episodes are directed by Emmy-winning television director-producer, Greg Yaitanes (Manhunt).

Emmy-winner J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is also attached to Presumed Innocent as an executive producer, along with Rachel Rusch Rich, under his Bad Robot Productions banner. His banner has previously produced Westworld and Castle Rock. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker, in association with Warner Bros. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Jake Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers along with Turow, Johnson, Sewitsky, and Yaitanes.

When and Where Did 'Presumed Innocent' Film?

Image via Apple TV+

Following the cast announcement for the series in January 2023, Presumed Innocent began production in February 2023 with filming taking place in Pasadena, California.