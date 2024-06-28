Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Presumed Innocent Episode 4.

The Big Picture Rusty Sabich faces murder charges in Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, making it hard for viewers to empathize.

Rusty's assault on Brian in Episode 4 could lead to revoked bail and jeopardize his trial, while his family may lose trust in him.

With four episodes left, Rusty's innocence will be questioned further as physical evidence and his violent behavior come to light.

In the four episodes of Presumed Innocent that have aired so far on Apple TV+, Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) has had a seriously bad couple of weeks. His mistress, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve), has been brutally murdered. Everyone now knows he was cheating on his wife with her, and because of that conflict of interest, he's lost his job as the prosecuting attorney on the case. And then, to top it all off, Rusty is then charged with her murder. So far, it's been easy to sympathize to some degree with Rusty as his life implodes a little more every day.

It can be challenging at times to understand whether Rusty is worth rooting for because he's the main character and supposed protagonist, or if it is because Rusty is actually an innocent man accused of a heinous crime that he didn't commit. There are plenty of reasons why Rusty has been named a suspect; investigators have proof that he was at Carolyn's house the night of the crime, he admitted to being obsessed with her (including stalking and texting her incessantly), and he confessed to arguing with her that night. Carolyn was also killed in an eerily similar way to a murder case she prosecuted; a case that Rusty would have had insider knowledge of. The main reason investigators bit the bullet on arresting and charging him is because it was discovered that Carolyn was pregnant with Rusty's baby. But Episode 4 reveals some additional information that might make it difficult to still empathize with Rusty for much longer.

Presumed Innocent (2024) It tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Tate Birchmore , Kingston Rumi Southwick , Roberta Bassin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Is Rusty Doomed After That Scene in 'Presumed Innocent'?

As in prior episodes, Rusty is still as determined as ever to prove that he's innocent. In Episode 4, he goes along with Rigo (Nana Mensah), the detective on the case, to question a man named Brian Ratzer, whose DNA was found on the murder victim in the case that Carolyn worked on. Despite Rigo's warnings to play it cool, Rusty is aggressive and angers the man by acting like he's going to tell his wife all about his indiscretions with a sex worker. Rigo and Rusty leave before things get too heated, but it's obvious that Rusty has now made an enemy for himself. Plus, Rigo is frustrated by Rusty ignoring her advice to not agitate the man in any way. Rigo is one of the few friends that Rusty has left, and it definitely wasn't a smart move to antagonize either Rigo or Brian.

At the end of Episode 4, Rusty's lawyer, Raymond (Bill Camp), calls him to let him know there's been a disturbing break in the case. Forensic reports show that Rusty's skin was found under Carolyn's nails, which indicates that not only was there a struggle between them, but that Rusty was most likely responsible for her death. Before Rusty can even process what this means for his case, Brian shows up at Rusty's home, screaming at Rusty and banging on the door. Instead of calling the police, Rusty opens the door and starts punching Brian. Even when the man is already on the ground, Rusty continues to viciously assault him. In one brief flash, as Rusty is displaying his rage, Carolyn's face appears on-screen. Is Rusty remembering the last time he felt this level of anger, and was it as he was murdering Carolyn?

'Presumed Innocent' Forces Everyone to Question Rusty's Innocence

Close

This assault is going to have a major impact on many different areas of Rusty's life. First off, since he's just out on bail, assaulting someone will likely result in his bail being revoked, and Rusty could have to stay in jail until his trial takes place (which would definitely put a stop to him investigating the case any further). Secondly, perhaps the most serious consequence would be if the jury is permitted to hear about the assault. This would make it extremely difficult for Raymond to be able to convince a jury that someone capable of savagely beating a man isn't also likely to murder someone else. Rusty has now proven himself to be a violent person, which could make everyone question his innocence.

Aside from the legal ramifications of Rusty's actions, it's also possible that Rusty's family will no longer be able to look at him in the same way. Both his wife, Barbara (Ruth Negga), and his teenage daughter, Jaden (Chase Infiniti), witnessed Rusty's frightening attack on Brian. Will they ever feel safe in Rusty's presence again? Both Barbara and the children will have a difficult time not believing that Rusty is capable of murder after the behavior they've witnessed. Barbara has been trying to decide whether to stay with Rusty, and this last act that has destroyed the safety of their home might be the final straw. But who is Rusty without the support of his family? Would he even be able to carry on without them having his back?

Throughout the last few episodes, there have been several scenes where Rusty wakes up from a nightmare, in which he's torturing or even killing Carolyn. Some of these flashes have even jumped into his mind while he's doing other activities, such as going for a swim. We're not sure what to make of these glimpses: are they real memories that Rusty is reliving? Or are they simply a way for his brain to try and process what might have happened to Carolyn? Up until the end of Episode 4, it was easy to suppose that maybe Rusty is truly innocent. But now there's the physical evidence pointing to Rusty's guilt. And we've gotten a taste of Rusty's terrifying fury, so can we ever really root for him again?

There are four episodes left in the series before everyone learns Rusty's fate. Will Rusty have anyone standing by his side at the end of the trial? Will he finally be able to prove he didn't kill Carolyn once and for all? Or maybe, in the end, the audience will discover that Rusty really was the guilty party the entire time. Each episode so far has provided plenty of interesting twists, and finding out Rusty has a violent side truly has been one of the most chilling ones. Whether Rusty is innocent or guilty, watching him and the people close to him try to dig themselves out from under his mess is a truly fascinating experience.

New episodes of Presumed Innocent drop every Wednesday on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+