Coming into its season finale, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent has excelled at raising the intensity and stakes each week as the trial of Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) comes to a close. While it may not be as popular as competing shows like The Boys or House of the Dragon, Presumed Innocent is leading the pack with its great pacing and shocking cliffhangers. The end of each episode has left us with a dire need to know what will happen next and usually further damns Rusty’s case, but the latest cliffhanger takes a stomach-churning turn as it sets its sights on a different victim: lead prosecutor Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard).

Tommy Returns Home to Horror in 'Presumed Innocent' Episode 7

After getting Rusty on the stand, Tommy begins pulling him apart by reminding the jury of his violent temper exerted on Brian Ratzer (Marco Rodríguez) and medical examiner Herbert Kumagai (James Hiroyuki Liao), who he has planted in the audience. The irrefutable evidence, combined with his cheeky little Pavlovian/onomatopoeia snap routine, has Tommy sitting pretty. He gets satisfaction from talking Rusty into a speechless corner and even receives praise from Nico Della Guardia (O-T Fagbenle). Though it's dark and stormy as he travels home, nothing can shake Tommy's slight but unmistakably smug grin. Tommy should be able to kick back and revel in his accomplishment, but as he opens the door to his home, it’s clear someone has other plans.

As Tommy closes the door behind him, it’s clear something is awry, further confirmed by the low, almost imperceptible score as it begins to flood the room. An assortment of legal papers are strewn about and the sound of window shades clanging against the open window reveals the point of entry. Once Tommy’s closed the window, he consoles his cat, who is surprisingly still in one piece, when he finds the reason for the break-in. Resting on the counter is the previously missing murder weapon used to kill Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). It’s right in front of the lead prosecutor, adorned with a menacing albeit succinct note that reads, “Go Fuck Yourself,” sending a shiver down Tommy’s spine and ours as the episode comes to a close.

'Presumed Innocent's Cliffhanger Turns Horror Movie Thanks to Subtle Execution

From the camera that remains tight on Tommy, obscuring his point of view from us, to the slow reveal of the documents, his walk to the kitchen window feels like an eternity. Shots from behind the staircase are woven in, following Tommy as he walks to the kitchen, creating the uneasy feeling that someone may be watching him. Luckily, our fears are absolved once he finds and closes the ajar window, but they hike right back up to 11 once we see the fire poker.

The reason this scene is so suspenseful is due to the context we get about Tommy’s home life in the previous episode. While we’ve become very familiar with Rusty’s, we know virtually nothing about Tommy’s private life. His living situation, pets, and loved ones are all information that we’re not given and haven’t required thus far. However, in Episode 6, we’re provided with a short scene where Tommy goes home. Clocking in at barely thirty seconds, it’s brief but provides crucial information – he’s a cat dad who lives alone – that forms the tension we feel in the next episode. With the brutality demonstrated towards Bunny Davis and now Carolyn, it seems our killer knows no bounds and one thing that is conspicuously missing as Tommy enters his home is his cat. From the ominous tone and erratic mess, it seemed likely that his cat may have met a fatal end, but thankfully it's alive and well when Tommy discovers the murder weapon.

Tommy’s Motives Extend Beyond Justice in 'Presumed Innocent'

While the evidence is stacked pretty heavily against Rusty, Tommy’s vigorous prosecution springs from more than a sense of justice. It’s clear that he despises Rusty, but what we’ve seen come to light in recent episodes is that he was also pining over Carolyn. Carolyn, however, did not share the same affinity and was uncomfortable in his presence, so much so that she filed an HR complaint against him. When Carolyn’s son, Michael (Tate Birchmore), told the jury that she was scared of someone at work, she was referring to Tommy, not Rusty. Now that Tommy has found himself with the murder weapon in his home, his part in this twisted case will likely be revealed, as will his bias against Rusty.

Having possession of the murder weapon isn’t a good look for Tommy, but while it will surely complicate the trial, it may point toward him being innocent — at least in the murder. There are still so many questions and possibilities left to wrap up, but this eerie penultimate cliffhanger sets the tone of its finale and perfectly tees up what’s to come while still keeping us in the dark as to who’s truly responsible for the death of Carolyn Polhemus.

