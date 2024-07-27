The Big Picture Dr. Rush's character in Presumed Innocent is underdeveloped and one-note, missing opportunities to provide real insight.

Presumed Innocent follows the story of Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal), a successful prosecutor with a picture-perfect life. He has a beautiful wife and children, and he wins more cases than he loses. But that life falls apart quickly when Rusty receives a call in the first episode informing him that his colleague, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve), has been brutally murdered. Rusty was having an affair with Carolyn, and once it's discovered that she was pregnant at the time of her death, Rusty is charged with her murder. There are plenty of twists and turns in the story (including many red herrings as to who actually committed the crime), but the series continuously tries to dig deeper into who these characters are.

It's not always clear if Rusty is completely innocent or not; he's definitely operating under some pretty questionable ethics and an incredibly short fuse. But his underlying motivation to clear his name and ensure his freedom is evident throughout the series. His wife, Barbara (Ruth Negga), also goes through her own journey of trying to understand Rusty and what might have led to the cracks in their marriage. Even Rusty's best friend and the man who ends up defending him in court, Raymond (Bill Camp), gets several monologues to help explain his own actions. Presumed Innocent makes sure that the viewer has a deeper understanding of these characters. That is, except for one character whose potential is completely wasted in the series.

Lily Rabe's Dr. Rush Deserved Better in 'Presumed Innocent'

Dr. Liz Rush (Lily Rabe) is Rusty and Barbara's therapist in the series. She appears at the beginning of the show to help the couple tease apart some of the bigger issues in their marriage. She is a no-nonsense counselor, who isn't afraid to call out Rusty's lame excuses or defensive behavior. She also serves as a buffer to help Barbara so that she can get answers about why Rusty engaged in an extramarital affair. These moments are tense, but Dr. Rush is professional and empathetic and is able to guide the couple through their conflicts.

When it's revealed that Rusty and Barbara's son, Kyle (Kingston Rumi Southwick), knew about his father's affair earlier than they realized, he's also brought in for therapy with Dr. Rush. She counsels Barbara to find her own therapist, especially because it seems like there's a conflict of interest in her treating all three members of the Sabich family. Dr. Rush also notes that Barbara is under an enormous amount of stress and could likely benefit from having a therapist who could focus solely on Barbara's own feelings of abandonment and betrayal. Dr. Rush is firm, wise, and insightful in the few brief scenes she's in, but at the same time, she doesn't exactly provide her clients with any real breakthroughs.

Although Dr. Rush offers some bits of good advice to the Sabich family, her character is one of the few in the series who is pretty one-note. She never gets any major moments to show any other side to her character, making her only purpose that of an extension to Rusty and Barbara. There is no backstory for her character either, so it's unclear how her past experiences are affecting her treatment choices (even if it does seem that she can see through Rusty's excuses pretty easily). It is obvious that Dr. Rush has integrity since she doesn't want to simultaneously treat all three Sabichs, but without any more exploration into this character, it is hard to see why any of her advice or counsel is even relevant.

'Presumed Innocent' Wastes an Opportunity to Dive Deeper Into Therapy

Most television series fail to show the nuances and guidance that therapists can offer their clients. With the exception of a few well-written characters (such as Dr. Jennifer Melfi in The Sopranos or either iteration of In Treatment), therapists are typically portrayed as wooden characters that throw out a bon mot or two but don't really help guide the characters toward any real healing opportunities. Dr. Rush could have been an important part of the Sabich family's journey, but she's so underdeveloped that she seems more pointless than anything.

Additionally, at one point during the trial preparation, there is a discussion about Dr. Rush being called to the stand. This seemed as though it would be an interesting plot point. What could Dr. Rush potentially reveal to the court about the inner workings of Rusty's brain? Would she point to factors that could have made him more suspicious to the jury? Or could she have painted him as a flawed man but someone who was in therapy to try and better himself and his family? It doesn't even matter really because those scenes never end up happening. There is no mention again (from either the defense or the prosecution) of calling Dr. Rush to the stand once the trial commences. It is another example of a missed opportunity that could have provided Dr. Rush with some fascinating character development or at least given her some more airtime.

Lily Rabe Is Criminally Underused in 'Presumed Innocent'

Besides the fact that Dr. Rush fails to become a fully-fledged character in the series, the Presumed Innocent writers are also guilty of completely wasting Rabe's talents. Rabe is one of those actors that makes every project she's in instantly better. She first earned attention for her role in several seasons of American Horror Story, but she's also received rave reviews for Tell Me Your Secrets, The First Lady, and Shrinking (a show that delves into the world of therapy in a more realistic way). She's not restricted to television either, having turned in a fantastic performance opposite Jessica Lange in The Great Lillian Hall earlier this year.

Rabe emotes an incredible amount of pathos with just a few facial expressions and is capable of turning out intelligent and layered performances. Unfortunately, Presumed Innocent is a vehicle that doesn't serve her well. Dr. Rush could have been a part that Rabe could really sink her teeth into, perhaps with a few scenes that dug into her own background or history as a therapist. But, alas, this part didn't really give Rabe the space to show off her talents or to do anything more than be a stereotypical therapist who sits there nodding and offers a line or two of advice.

There is one way that this character (and Rabe herself) could be vindicated. Presumed Innocent is coming back for a second season. Although it hasn't been confirmed who exactly (if anyone) is coming back from the original cast, it would be an interesting choice to include Dr. Rush's character in Season 2. Perhaps Dr. Rush could play a much larger part or be involved in another case going to trial, making her the link between the different seasons' plotlines. Either way, Dr. Rush deserves the chance to become a more well-rounded character, and Rabe has proven that she can take on much more than just a few sparse scenes. Without a continuation into Season 2, the series has just wasted an opportunity to depict a skilled and useful therapist and capitalize on the talents of the extremely skilled actor behind her.

Presumed Innocent is available to stream on AppleTV+ in the U.S.

