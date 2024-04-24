The Big Picture Apple TV+ moves up premiere date for Presumed Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal to June 12 from June 14.

The series delves into the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office and a murder accusation against one of their own.

Gyllenhaal stars as Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rusty Sabich in an adaptation of Scott Turrow's best-selling book.

Apple TV+ has changed the premiere date for the upcoming thriller, Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The series was initially set to premiere on June 14 but will now premiere 2 days earlier, on June 12 (via Deadline). It will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, and three days later, Apple TV+ will have two new episodes for subscribers and a new episode every Wednesday for the succeeding six weeks.

The series is primarily set in the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office. Trouble knocks when the office, tasked with prosecuting people for crimes, finds itself at the center of everything as one of their own is suspected of a horrific murder. Themes of obsession, sex, politics, power, and love emerge as the accused fights to hold on to two things that mean the most to him―his family and marriage. Limits of love are tested as a fairly calm existence is rocked by the grave accusation.

Presumed Innocent is based on Scott Turrow's New York best-selling book of the same name, further expanding Apple TV+'s portfolio of book-to-screen adaptations. Gyllenhaal stars as Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rusty Sabich. The series is from David E. Kelley and is executive produced by Gyllenhaal and J.J. Abrams. Executive producer Anne Sewitsky directs episodes one, two, and eight, while executive producer Greg Yaitanes directs the rest. The world of Presumed Innocent is enriched by a star ensemble cast that includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve.

About Jake Gyllenhaal

Image via Apple TV+

Gyllenhaal has an extensive filmography, having started acting in the early 1990s. His breakout role was in Brokeback Mountain alongside Heath Ledger. In the 2005 drama, Gyllenhaal played Jack Twist, a cowboy who falls in love with Ledger's Ennis during a time and place where such love was catastrophic. The film was directed by Aang Lee and was nominated for an Academy Award. His latest film is Road House, a remake of the popular 1989 film. Gyllenhaal stars as Elwood Dalton, a troubled former UFC fighter with a knack for seeking trouble. Doug Liman directed the film. Next, he will be seen in In the Grey, an action film directed by Guy Ritchie.

Presumed Innocent marks Gyllenhaal's first dramatic scripted television role in 30 years, appearing in Homicide: Life In the Street for a single episode in 1994. This is the second adaptation of Turrow's book, with the first being a film starring Harrison Ford in 1990.

