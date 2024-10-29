This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Season 2 of AppleTV+'s breakout success Presumed Innocent is beginning to come together. When the legal thriller series premiered on the streamer this past summer, the makers had no idea it would turn out to be such a great success. The series was originally planned to be a single-season limited series but, thanks to a totally absorbing narrative, it was picked up for another season ahead of Season 1's final two episodes. The makers have since been at work on what direction to take the series and now, some progress has been made, as Deadline has just revealed that the next chapter will adapt the yet-to-be-released book, "Dissection of a Murder", by Jo Murray.

As previously hinted by AppleTV+, Presumed Innocent Season 2 will not continue the debut season's story but will follow an entirely different narrative. Though Scott Turow’s bestselling novel of the same name upon which Season 1 is based has a sequel book titled Innocent that continues Rusty and Tommy's story twenty years after the events of the first book, AppleTV is choosing to bring audiences new characters. Per sources, Apple TV+ and producing studio Warner Bros. TV have acquired the rights to Dissection of a Murder, and this time, the story revolves around a female character named, Leila Reynolds. The role is yet to be cast at this time.

Dissection of a Murder is set to be released in the spring of 2026 by Pam Macmillan and follows the character Leila Reynolds who, per the synopsis, "has just been handed her first murder case. She’s way out of her depth, but the defendant only wants her – and to make matters worse, her husband is the prosecutor. Soon, Leila is fighting to keep her own secrets buried too." Presumed Innocent appears to be heading in the anthology direction, and while Season 2 will follow a new narrative, it remains to be seen if any of Season 1's cast members will return to play other characters as is often the case with anthologies. However, one star who's certain not to return is Peter Sarsgaard, who played ADA Tommy Molto.

How Successful was 'Presumed Innocent' Season 1?

Presumed Innocent was an instant hit when it premiered on AppleTV+ on June 12, 2024, earning both critic and audience approval. It quickly drew audience attention to become the #1 most-viewed drama of all time on Apple TV+. Through 8 episodes, the series follows the thrilling case of a prosecutor who stands trial for the murder of his mistress and colleague. The series scored top marks for how it finally revealed the real killer, absolving the protagonist, Rusty Sabich, of wrongdoing. Season 1 has been deemed one of the best legal thrillers of recent times and, hopefully, Season 2 can keep up the momentum.

Season 1's male lead, Jake Gyllenhaal won't be starring as far as we know, but will reprise his behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer. Other returning executive producers for Season 2 are David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams, Dustin Thomason, Matt Tinker, Rachel Rusch Rich and author Turrow. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.