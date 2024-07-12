The Big Picture Presumed Innocent has been officially renewed for Season 2.

The new season is set to follow a new case, and as of right now it's unclear if the cast is also set to return.

The legal thriller follows a murder case that rocks the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office, exploring themes of obsession and betrayal.

All rise: the court is remaining in session. Ahead of its first season’s final two episodes’ releases on July 17 and July 24 respectively, the “seductive” legal thriller Presumed Innocent has officially been renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+ — but the jury is out on whether series lead Jake Gyllenhaal will remain in front of the camera moving forward, as the second season is set to follow an entirely new case.

According to TVLine, while Presumed Innocent will be continuing its story on the Apple TV+ platform for the remaining future, it is unknown whether any cast members from Season 1 will be returning to film Season 2. Said only to revolve around a "brand new case," the mysterious redesign of the series for this upcoming season leaves many questions about the show up in the air: for example, whether Season 2 will continue focusing on the same characters, or if this move will perhaps establish Presumed Innocent as an 'anthology' show with a completely different narrative and set of characters for each season. Representatives for the series notably did not comment on whether Presumed Innocent Season 2 would see an entirely new cast take the reins.

The renewal of Presumed Innocent will not likely come as a surprise to many. Since its premiere date on June 12, the Apple TV+ crime drama has left viewers spellbound, quickly skyrocketing through the streaming platform's ranks to become one of its most viewed dramas of all time. While much of the show's marketing has relied on the presence of series lead Gyllenhaal, it is not yet confirmed whether the Spiderman: Far From Home actor will be appearing onscreen for Presumed Innocent's sophomore season — although he is said to be keeping his current role as a series executive producer. Gyllenhaal's fellow Season 1 cast members currently include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Ruth Negga, Dopesick's Pete Sarsgaard, Elizabeth Marvel, Bill Camp, Lily Rabe, and Noma Dumezweni.

What Is 'Presumed Innocent' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Presumed Innocent Season 1 follows Gyllenhaal as a prosecutor named Rusty Sabich who becomes entangled in the sudden murder of one of his colleagues. Rather than completely let audiences into Rusty's psyche, the series keeps viewers in suspense by forcing them to constantly debate the innocence of its protagonist. Recent episode cliffhangers have revealed Rusty to be a violent person capable of brutal assault — but could he be capable of the murder at the heart of the series?

With two episodes left to wrap up the plot of Season 1, fans of the show will have to wait to see if the legal thriller will ever truly let them know who Rusty Sabich is. Judging by the amount of twists and turns in the series thus far, it's safe to assume that these two remaining episodes will contain their own share of narrative curveballs. But as confirmed today, anything is possible concerning the fate of Presumed Innocent — so be sure to tune into Rusty Sabich's story while you still can.

Presumed Innocent (2024) It tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Tate Birchmore , Kingston Rumi Southwick , Roberta Bassin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Apple TV+