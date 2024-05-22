The Big Picture Apple TV+ drops a new trailer for gripping legal drama Presumed Innocent, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The limited series is an adaptation of Scott Turow's bestselling novel, and delves into obsession, political intrigue, and personal relationships within Chicago's Prosecutor's office.

The all-star cast, including Ruth Negga and Peter Sarsgaard, brings intense human emotions to life in the complex and suspenseful series.

Apple TV+ has just dropped the highly anticipated trailer for its new series, Presumed Innocent, which seems set to be the latest high-calibre dramatic offering from the streaming service. The series, an adaptation of Scott Turow's bestselling novel, is led by an outstanding and A-list creative team, including Jake Gyllenhaal, who not only stars in the lead role but also serves as an executive producer. Alongside Gyllenhaal, the series boasts the creative expertise of David E. Kelley as showrunner and J.J. Abrams, both of whom bring their expertise in big budget dramatic affairs to the gripping legal drama.

Presumed Innocent introduces audiences to a genuine horror story set within the confines of the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office, rocked by the brutal murder of one of their own. The plot thickens as the suspicion falls on one of the office's key figures, unraveling a tale steeped in obsession, political intrigue, and the complexities of personal relationships. The horrible tangled web of suspense looks like it's sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the accused struggles to maintain his innocence while keeping his family and professional life from falling apart. Gyllenhaal stars as Rusty Sabich a prosecutor who is accused of murdering his mistress, fellow lawyer and colleague Carolyn Polhemus.

The series is rich with talent, featuring an all-star cast that includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Elizabeth Marvel, and Peter Sarsgaard, among others.Each episode will explore more of this complex story, examining intense human emotions during a crucial legal battle.

Who's Behind the Making of 'Presumed Innocent' on Apple TV+?

Produced by Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television, Presumed Innocent has a strong production staff at work behind the scenes. Alongside Abrams and Kelley, Rachel Rusch Rich, Matthew Tinker, Dustin Thomason, and Sharr White contribute as executive producers, with Anne Sewitsky and Greg Yaitanes directing the episodes.

The global premiere of Presumed Innocent is set for June 12 on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes dropping simultaneously, followed by weekly releases that will run through July 24. From the looks of the trailer, the series is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of intense dramas and legal thrillers, and it seems to offer a blend of sharp writing and compelling performances.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and insights on this thrilling new series.