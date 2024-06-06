The Big Picture Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos gets stunning new images ahead of two-part premiere on Netflix this summer.

The decision to divide the movie into two parts is to cover the extensive story arc, serving as the finale of the Sailor Moon Crystal series.

Both parts are directed by Tomoya Takahashi and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, staying true to the original manga and anime series by Naoko Takeuchi.

With the premiere of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos inching closer and closer, it was expected that Netflix would start releasing some new material to get fans hyped up sooner or later. Today, the streamer took some time during its animation event to unveil some first-look images from Parts 1 and 2 of the anime movie – and they are as beautiful and thrilling as fans could hope.

The images reveal that the movie event will be an all-hands-on-deck sort of adventure, with all the guardians banding together to save Japan – and the world – one last time. As the trailers previously revealed, this time around, fans can expect to see new transformations, a trio of villains, and Serena and the Sailor Soldiers' biggest challenge yet.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos will mark the end of an era for fans, which means that the pair of movies won't shy away from emotional moments – and, as hard as it is to imagine, no character is safe, and they might not all make it to the end of the story. At the same time, the trailers have also teased that this will be a no-holds-barred event, and we'll probably see all Sailor Warriors wield their full power to save themselves and protect each other.

Why Is 'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos' Divided Into Two Parts?

Close

The decision to split Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos into Part 1 and Part 2 is certainly linked to the fact that there is a lot to cover story-wise. The movies have been planned as the final arc for the Sailor Moon Crystal franchise – which means they can also be perceived by fans as the end of the spin-off series. The two-part movie is also a direct sequel to the 2021 two-parter Sailor Moon Eternal.

Both parts of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos are directed by Tomoya Takahashi and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. Once again, the story is based on the original manga and anime series created by mangaka Naoko Takeuchi – who supervised the production of both films. The first Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon story was published in 1992, and it became one of the most popular anime series ever. The current iteration of the series, Sailor Moon Crystal, started in 2014 and is set to wrap its run with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos.

Netflix premieres Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos on August 22 and you can watch Sailor Moon Crystal on the streamer right now. See the new images above and a fresh poster below.

Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix