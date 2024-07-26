The Big Picture Sailor Moon Cosmos arrives on Netflix in August, featuring a battle with a formidable new enemy threatening the cosmos.

The anime is based on the "Shadow Galactica" arc from Naoko Takeuchi's manga series, promising epic action and drama.

Despite a lukewarm opening weekend reception, Sailor Moon's enduring popularity has kept the franchise alive for over three decades.

The wait is finally over. After its theatrical release in 2023, Netflix released the trailer for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos. This anime feature comes in two parts, both of which will be released on the streaming platform on the same day in August. Sailor Moon Cosmos is based on the "Shadow Galactica" arc from Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon manga, which was the fifth and final arc of the series.

According to the film's Netflix page, Sailor Moon Cosmos' logline reads "One by one, Sailor Moon's friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos." The trailer features Usagi Tsukino (aka Sailor Moon), played by Kotono Mitsuishi, as she faces her biggest adversary, Sailor Galaxia (Megumi Hayashibara), also known as the Warrior of Destruction. This new foe plans to steal all Sailor Crystals across the galaxy with the help of her army, the Shadow Galactica, in hopes of reshaping the universe. Galaxia taunts Usagi that her death is imminent, but our hero is determined to save her galaxy with the help of her friends and loved ones.

Sailor Moon Cosmos was directed by Tomoya Takahashi, who had done work for Hunter X Hunter, Marvel Anime, and the 2010 Iron Man anime. The film was animated by Toei Animation, the studio behind One Piece and Dragon Ball Z anime franchises, and the Sailor Moon anime series. Crunchyroll reported that Sailor Moon Cosmos didn't have a stellar performance during its opening weekend, as it failed to make it to the top 10 during its opening weekend and received an average rating of 3.85 out of 5.

'Sailor Moon's Popularity and Longevity

The Sailor Moon franchise first began in 1991, when Takeuchi released the manga's first volume and ended its print run in 1997 with a total of 18 volumes. A year later, Sailor Moon's anime series was released in 1992, which ran for 5 seasons, and finished airing in February 1997. In 2014, the show was rebooted with Sailor Moon Crystal. According to a press release, the 2014 series isn't a remake, but rather the studio re-adapting the original manga from scratch. Aside from the anime, it also released numerous films, video games, and a musical production.

Sailor Moon was able to last this long due to the popularity of the magical girl genre, as well as the relatable and entertaining storytelling. While the show faced censorship in the U.S., it didn't stop fans from enjoying the series.

Sailor Moon Cosmos drops on Netflix on August 22, 2024.