Netflix has revealed that the latest installment in the hugely successful anime franchise, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 & Part 2, will be premiering globally (outside of Japan) on June 3.

Created by Naoko Takeuchi and first serialized in December 1991, Sailor Moon and her fellow Sailor Guardians have captivated audiences everywhere, appearing in both a hit TV series in the 90s that was broadcast in more than 40 countries as well as the original manga that has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

"We have long been hoping to bring Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie to people around the world since the initial release in Japan in January and February, 2021," said Fumio Osano, Editor-in-Chief, Comic IP Development Team, in a provided statement. "Today, we are excited to bring these movies to our fans through Netflix. Amidst these challenging times, it is our greatest pleasure for viewers to feel courage and hope by watching this story about love and justice."

“Like so many others around the world, I trace my love for anime back to watching Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon when I was a toddler - pictures of me in Usagi’s Bun Head have become a family treasure. It’s no surprise that these characters and tales about love and justice still touch the hearts of so many fans around the world,” said Ema Hirayama, Manager of Content Acquisition at Netflix. "It’s a dream come true for all of us at Netflix to have Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie join our expansive anime slate and to share this incredible story with fans around the world."

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 & Part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on June 3. Check out the official trailer below:

And here's the official synopsis:

The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe…

