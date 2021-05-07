The gang is still never running from a real fight.

The upcoming double feature Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal has revealed its main trailer, new art, and unveiled the film’s voice cast.

The trailer shows the entire Sailor Moon cast utilizing their powers to protect the world and those they hold dear. Each Sailor Moon character gets a moment to show off their skills, in a trailer full of intimidating black domes, impressive fights, and even a unicorn. This Netflix-exclusive double-feature will surely be one of the streaming service’s biggest anime releases of 2021.

The two-part anime film has also revealed its voice cast, which includes Stephanie Sheh (Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon), Kate Higgins (Ami Mizuno/Sailor Mercury), Cristina Vee (Rei Hino/Sailor Mars), Amanda C. Miller (Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter), Cherami Leigh (Minako Aino/Sailor Venus), Sandy Fox (Chibi-Usa/Sailor Chibi Moon), Veronica Taylor (Setsuna Meioh/Sailor Pluto), Erica Mendez (Haruka Tenoh/Sailor Uranus), Laura Landa (Michiru Kaioh/Sailor Neptune), Christine Marie Cabanos (Horatu Tomoe/Sailor Saturn), Robbie Daymond (Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask), Michelle Ruff (Luna), and Johnny Yong Bosch (Artemis).

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 & Part 2 will premiere on June 3 worldwide, with the exception of Japan. Check out the trailer, synopsis, and new art for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Part 1 and Part 2 below:

When a dark power enshrouds earth and a dark circus troupe appears after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world…‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi, the Eternal movie is directed by Chiaki Kon (‘The Way of the Househusband’, ‘Nodame Cantabile: Paris Edition & Finale’), with music by Yasuharu Takanashi (‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal’, ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal Season III’), with Kazuko Tadano(‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’, ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens’) responsible for character designs and TOEI Animation / Studio DEEN for animation production.

