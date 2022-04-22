There is one name that cinephiles would agree is synonymous with the 1980s: John Hughes. A master storyteller, he was behind some of the most successful comedies of the decade such as National Lampoon’s Vacation and Planes, Trains and Automobiles. However, it was his understanding of the American teen experience that catapulted him to icon status. Films like Sixteen Candles, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and, of course, The Breakfast Club, expertly captured the angst, heartbreak, excitement, and tenderness of adolescence like very few movies had before. In fact, these films are still celebrated to this very day with many millennial and Gen Z audiences discovering Hughes for the first time, much like their parents had decades prior. Yet, amongst his varied body of work, there are two entries that stick out from the rest: 1986’s Pretty in Pink, and 1987’s Some Kind of Wonderful.

Essentially, they are the same film. Written by Hughes, directed by Howard Deutch, and released almost exactly one year apart, both films feature high school love triangles wherein a social outcast pursues their popular classmate, all while being sought after by their best friend. However, there is one enormous difference: In Pretty in Pink, our protagonist Andie (Molly Ringwald) eventually ends up with the prince of the school Blane (Andrew McCarthy), leaving her best friend, Duckie (Jon Cryer), to find romance elsewhere. In Some Kind of Wonderful, however, Keith (Eric Stoltz) gradually realizes that it's his buddy, Watts (Mary Stuart Masterson), who has his heart, not the popular Amanda (Lea Thompson). Supposedly, Hughes wrote Some Kind of Wonderful in an attempt to rectify all that was wrong with Pretty in Pink. So, which movie has the better ending?

RELATED: 10 Funniest 80s Rom-Coms, Ranked (And Where To Stream Them)

Firstly, let us consider each film as a whole and review how the narrative develops. In Pretty in Pink, Andie has no interest in rubbing shoulders with the rich kids. In fact, it’s the charming, handsome, and suave Blane who makes the first move. Meanwhile, Duckie does all he can to grab Andie’s attention, even going as far as confessing his feelings to her father. As Andie and Blane’s relationship slowly blossoms, Blane’s best friend, the pompous Steff, does all he can to drive them apart. By the time prom comes around, it looks like the pair are destined to be alone. Then, at the last minute, Duckie encourages Andie to go after Blane despite how strongly he feels about her. In the final moments of the film, the reunited couple share a kiss. As mentioned, the legend is that Hughes was against this idea and was only forced to change his original ending, in which Andie ends up with Duckie, due to the negative reaction it received during test screenings.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Therefore, one would think that the ending which made the final cut would seem jarring, if not unconvincing. But when we consider the events leading up to the kiss, it appears to make complete sense that Andie would choose Blane. Not once during the entire movie does she display any sort of romantic affection toward Duckie. In fact, she gradually becomes more and more tiresome of his relentless pursuit of her. Instead, she spends the majority of the film doing her best to assimilate Blane’s wealthy lifestyle, simultaneously inviting him into her world. Arguably, an ending where Andie runs into Blane’s arms is the only one that works. It really doesn’t matter that they come from opposite sides of the tracks, as love seemingly conquers all. In contrast, the events of Some Kind of Wonderful unfold very differently.

Keith, who, like Andie, comes from a working-class upbringing, spends all of his free time trying to win the heart of Amanda, who despite having a similar background, is embraced by the rich crowd. As he continues to struggle to convince her of his worth, best friend Watts delicately tries to make it known how in love with him she is. Keith remains painfully oblivious to how Watts feels up until the very last scene. Moments before the credits roll, he presents her with the earrings he originally purchased for Amanda, and they walk off into the night together. Watching the film, it’s difficult not to feel somewhat cheated. At no point prior to the final sequence does Keith’s actions suggest any affection towards Watts other than platonic. So, when the pair finally embrace, it seems to occur out of nowhere. The only moment that even slightly suggests that mutual romance is on the horizon for the characters is when they practice kissing techniques with each other, but even in this instance, Keith remains detached from any kind of emotion. Essentially, it doesn’t seem plausible that Keith would consider Watts as anything other than a friend. Thus, as far as believability goes, one could argue that Pretty in Pink is the superior movie.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

On a simply entertainment level, Pretty in Pink appears to be the more successful of the two films. Indeed, outside of Hughes’ core fan base, it is arguably more recognized and more popular. This could very well be due to the fact that Blane is the boy that Andie gets – a considerably more fairytale ending than if she had walked away with Duckie. But what message does this send to an audience? Does it say that the richer man is the better man? Or does it suggest that better-looking people get further ahead in life than those with “average” physical characteristics? Or maybe it says that the more popular you are, the greater the reward? Arguably, from these perspectives, Pretty in Pink is highly problematic.

It’s quite easy to see why Hughes might have been unhappy with the film’s ending and why he sought to fix his mistake by retelling the story in Some Kind of Wonderful. When Keith chooses Watts, it’s Hughes saying that the working class can triumph, that physical perfection isn’t everything, and that popularity essentially means nothing outside the walls of your high school. The way in which these ideas are expressed is very explicit and packaged in one singular moment, much to the movie’s benefit. When Keith gives Watts the earrings he originally bought for Amanda, it’s his way of saying that her struggle was not in vain. She fought for his heart, despite being the underdog, and she won. And so, while Pretty in Pink may be a more entertaining watch, it could be debated that Some Kind of Wonderful says the most.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

It’s very interesting that over thirty years since their release, there are discussions still being had about these films. This then begs the question; do they still have the same impact as they did all those years ago? Thankfully, as time has progressed, so have our attitudes towards romance, love, sex, and consent, among other concepts. And so, looking back now, both Pretty in Pink and Some Kind of Wonderful seem somewhat outdated. Take the character of Duckie, for example. He progressively becomes harder to tolerate by the minute. When he’s not setting off the alarm at Andie’s place of work just to get her attention, he’s leaving dozens of unbearable messages on her phone. Similarly, Keith appears to be behind Amanda at every turn, watching her and just waiting for his opportunity to strike. Back in the 80s, this might have passed with audiences but today, these types of characters would probably be challenged. That Andie then chooses Blane over Duckie would likely be celebrated by younger viewers while Keith’s happy ending, despite his obsessive nature towards women, might be brought into question. Therefore, in terms of which movie has aged the best, one could say that, yet again, Pretty in Pink is victorious.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

But let us not forget that these are romantic films, and while the pairing of Andie and Blane might seem to be the better fit, the scenes between Keith and Watts are treated with more tenderness, despite there being no indication that they might end up together. For example, it’s extremely difficult not to feel your heart snap in two as Watts drives Keith and Amanda around town during their date, secretly wishing it was her in the backseat with him instead. And we can’t talk about Some Kind of Wonderful without mentioning those immortal words uttered by Keith after he gives Watts the earrings, “you look good wearing my future”. As best friends, their future as a couple looks far brighter than that of Andie and Blane. And so, in terms of how well it fits into the romantic drama genre, the ending of Some Kind of Wonderful seems to be much more satisfying than Pretty in Pink

One film, two endings. That is essentially what John Hughes achieved when he wrote Pretty in Pink and Some Kind of Wonderful. Arguably, the ending is each movie’s defining factor. While Pretty in Pink remains the more believable of the two and has aged the best, Some Kind of Wonderful encompasses a greater message and leaves a better taste in your mouth once the credits finally roll. It’s too difficult to say which is the superior movie as a whole. Despite resting on the same basic premise, both films deliver two very distinct experiences that rank high amongst a filmography that even the most celebrated of filmmakers would be envious of.

The Best High School Movies From the 80s

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ashni Roman (5 Articles Published) Ashni Roman is a London-based writer and recent screenwriting graduate from the University of the Arts London. When he isn't glued to his laptop, he likes to make cocktails for family and friends. More From Ashni Roman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe