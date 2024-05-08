The Big Picture Bloody Rose, the antagonist in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Season 2, is a skinless woman testing the Pretty Little Liars with Saw-like challenges.

Inspired by Slender Man and Friday the 13th, Bloody Rose wears her skinned mother's face as a mask.

Season 2 of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School promises a high-stakes horror experience for fans of the franchise.

This summer, the Liars have more to worry about than just school. In a profile from Entertainment Weekly, creatives behind Pretty Little Liars: Summer School expand on what is behind the bloody face of Season 2’s new villain. Unlike the original iteration of the YA series, A is not a constant presence. The end of Season 1 saw the unmasking of the killer, leaving room for a new ominous figure to take the stage. Previously, the Pretty Little Liars production already revealed the supposed identity of this new force. Known as Bloody Rose, the antagonist of Season 2 is Archie’s (Travis Patton) mother. An inverse of the classic Friday the 13th dynamic, A’s mother is the one to terrorize the girls in the sequel. But she isn’t just interested in typical slasher motives. Lindsay Calhoon Bring told the outlet that Bloody Rose tests the girls as they try to navigate summer school.

“We loved the idea that these girls are being tested by some psychotic, skinned, faceless woman, and then they still have to study at night because they have an exam," she said. "But we also have a villain putting them through Saw-like tests all season.”

In addition to taking inspiration from John Kramer (Tobin Bell), the Pretty Little Liars team also found creative juices from a creepy urban legend. Slender Man is a character taken from the internet and tragically gave rise to real-life violence featured in a disturbing true-crime documentary. Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa found this concept fascinating and applied it to Bloody Rose’s methods. But just as terrifying as her methods are the aesthetics the writers devised for the character.

Rose Is a Bloody Mess In ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’

While the main antagonist of Season 2 is not A, the new batch of episodes is still informed by him. Bloody Rose isn’t just emotionally connected to him, but physically. Bring explained there was a way to make the most grotesque villain while tying it to the character's mythology.

“We thought the most horrific version of that was, ‘Well, [A] skinned his mother. He skinned his mother's face and he sewed it up and he wears it around.’ So, we loved the iconography of this sort of skinless woman.” Sacasa likened the appearance to Julia Cotton (Clare Higgins) in Hellraiser II, who spends a good portion of the film skinless.

Ultimately, Season 2 is primed to be a worthy successor, not just to the previous season, but the Pretty Little Liars legacy. The ABC Family/Freeform series was campy at its best and delved into the machinations of high school. As Sacasa notes, a strict horror series has much higher stakes. Any time a new character arrives, they are not long for this world in some capacity. Be it as a villain or victim. These horror elements have built on the franchise, and make it an exciting endeavor for all fans. Viewers can catch -- or run from -- Bloody Rose when Season 2 premieres on Max May 9.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart; now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls, a brand-new set of Little Liars, find themselves tormented by an unknown 'A'ssailant. Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, & Lindsay Calhoon Bring Cast Bailee Madison , Mallory Bechtel , Sharon Leal Main Genre Drama Sequel Pretty Little Liars Network HBO Max

