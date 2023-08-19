After the mysterious disappearance of Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) in Rosewood, Pennsylvania, Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), and Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) must continue with their lives without her. After a year since her disappearance, the girls receive texts from someone named A who knows their secrets, leading them to uncover a web of deception and people against them.

They believe it is Alison, but they begin to discover there are people against them for being friends with Alison. They must discover who A is to save themselves from their secrets being discovered. The characters go through personal growth and discover new things about themselves as they navigate through the secrets and mysteries of Rosewood. Pretty Little Liars can be streamed on Freeform and Max.

10 Jenna Marshall

Image by Freeform

Jenna Marshall (Tammin Sursok) is the neighbor of Alison DiLaurentis and a victim of Alison and her friend’s pranks. She is spotted by Alison and her friends having a fling with her step-brother, Toby Cavanaugh (Keegan Allen). She forced Toby into a relationship with her because she was in love with him.

RELATED: 7 TV Shows That Are So Bad They're Good

She is blinded by Alison and becomes part of the A team out of jealousy and hate for Alison and her friends. She is an aggressive and manipulative person. She has a deep hatred for Alison and her friends. She becomes jealous of Toby's other relationships due to her infatuation with him.

9 Ezra Fitz

Image by Freeform

Ezra Fitz (Ian Harding) is the new English teacher at Rosewood High. He begins to have a romantic relationship with Aria Montgomery. When they had their first encounter, Ezra did not realize she was in high school because he was under the assumption she was in college.

He is thoughtful and romantic. He is attentive with a writer's temperament with a laid-back attitude. Aria learns that he knew Alison, and he was writing a novel about her life which led to their break-up. They end up rekindling and getting married.

8 Toby Cavanaugh

Image via Freeform

Toby Cavanaugh is considered an outsider, and he begins to date Spencer Hastings. Toby had a rough life, and he learns life in Rosewood is not what it seems. Toby is shy and honest. He is perceived as an outcast, but he is protective of Spencer. He is a good person to have by your side.

He is the suspect of and is convicted of Alison's murder, maintains innocent, and eventually clears his name. His justification to become a part of the "A" team was to keep Spencer safe. He begged her to forgive him, and they got back together.

7 Mrs. Hastings

Image via Freeform

Mrs. Veronica Hastings (Lesley Fera) is the mother of Spencer, and she is a lawyer. She does everything in her power to channel her strength in protecting her daughters from the harm of Rosewood. She dares to solve any problem.

She divorces her husband, Peter Hastings (Nolan North) after the lies and deception he created for their family. She learns about the lies of her family, and she defines against the odds, and she becomes a helpful ally to the girls.

6 Mona Vanderwaal

Image by Freeform

Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) is the new IT girl at Rosewood before she was the outsider. She is cold and uncaring of others due to her being terrorized by Alison. She thinks of her well-being, and she struggles to deal with her emotions.

In season 2, Mona was diagnosed with DID, dissociative identity disorder. She uses her talents to manipulate others into doing things for her. She was sent to Radley Sanitarium, and this created more issues for the girls. She becomes an ally eventually to the girls when she soon realizes who is really behind the "A" team.

5 Caleb Rivers

Image by Freeform

Caleb Rivers (Tyler Blackburn) is the bad boy of Rosewood, and he falls in love with Hanna Marin. He is romantic and resourceful. He has thick skin due to his rough home life. This can make him seem distant. He is sweet and thoughtful, and he will do anything to protect Hanna and her friends.

He formerly was a spy for Jenna, but he soon realizes Jenna only wanted to protect herself. She becomes the hacker and helps the girls find out resourceful information about the A team. He attempted to outsmart the "A" team. In the finale, he married Hanna in an intimate ceremony.

4 Emily Fields

Emily Fields is captain of the swim team, and she is hiding a secret of her own. Alison described her as being able to see the good in people and the light of the world. She loved Alison more than a friend, she became aware of her sexuality. Alison used her and chastised her for liking girls. She was shy and introverted, and she has never really dated anyone.

She only thought of other people and never herself. After coming to terms with her identity, she became more confident. She is sweet and caring. She will do anything to keep her friends safe. Her compassion for others can affect her relationships because she is too trustworthy. She has a kind heart and with her difficult past, she stays true to her beliefs.

3 Aria Montgomery

Image by Freeform

Aria Montgomery is kind and harbors a deep understanding of people. She is loyal to her friends and sensitive. She is not afraid to say something or be ready to take on her enemies. She is not afraid to speak out about what is wrong. In the pilot, she is keeping a secret of her father's affair.

She begins a romantic relationship with Ezra Fitz, and she grows to care deeply for him. She begins to distance herself from her family because they do not approve of their relationship, but she does everything in her power to show her love for him and her friends.

2 Spencer Hastings

Image by Freefrom

Spencer Hastings is intelligent, and she feels the need to be perfect all the time to be in direct competition with her sister, Melissa. She is willing to do anything to take to win. She is diagnosed with PTSD due to the multiple situations she has been put in. She does questionable things for fear of disappointing her parents, and being in the shadow of her sister.

She has a single-minded personality, and this sometimes resorts to her downfall. She is protective of her friends and has a hard time letting go when things become difficult. She is defensive, and she has learned to manage several aspects of her personality. She begins to figure out who she wants to be in life, and she married Toby.

1 Hanna Marin

Image by Freeform

Hanna Marin becomes the IT girl along with Mona. She falls in love with Caleb and formerly known as Hefty Hanna. She is rude and stand-offish to everyone she meets due to her feelings of seeing the worst in people. She does not trust easily. Under her tough girl facade, she is a caring and loyal friend.

She is filled with energy and comfortable in the spotlight. In the group, she brings spontaneity and humor. She was an insecure girl because of her weight, and many people made fun of her. She overcomes her insecurities, and she becomes a strong independent woman. She has the happy ending she always deserved.

NEXT: 'Pretty Little Liars' Ending Explained: Who is the Mysterious A.D.?