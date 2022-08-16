Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.In the original ABC drama Pretty Little Liars, approximately 15 characters don the black hoodie in their repetitive escapades against the Rosewood Liars. It’s no secret the show’s seven seasons ran with outrageous narratives, ridiculous plot twists and a laughable ending. In the first ever episode, we’re introduced to the infamous and dedicated tormented "A" after Alison’s funeral. In Pretty Little Liars, "A" is often revealed to be another young small town resident wronged by Alison or the other Liars in the past. Once show runner I. Marlene King and her fellow creators ran out of characters to pass the torch to, they scrambled and created not one but two evil twins to perpetuate their flimsy story. This not only made the series difficult to follow; it also made it difficult to watch.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin leaps far from the original’s take on the hooded mastermind pulling strings behind the scenes… and we’re thankful for it. In HBO Max’s reboot, "A" is a horrifying masked killer with mysterious ties to each of the new Liars’ mothers. In “Chapter One: Spirit Week”, Imogen’s mother is found dead in a pool of her own blood… a gory sight we would’ve never seen in the original. On the tiles of the tub, a familiar letter is written. "A" is no longer a high schooler in a hoodie—"A" is a masked murderer hungry for blood and vengeance. This is what makes the new Liars’ actions, motives, and fear drastically more believable than their predecessors. Adding a classic horror movie slasher as the central antagonist acts as the perfect ingredient in making this reboot feel legitimate, entertaining and terrifying.

The first Pretty Little Liars spin-off to premiere with HBO, Original Sin introduces fans to a new set of Liars: Imogen Adams (Bailee Madison), Tabitha Hayward (Chandler Kinney), Faran Bryant (Zaria), Minnie ‘Mouse’ Hondrida (Malia Pyles) and Noa Olivar (Maia Reficco). The girls are tormented by a new rendition of A, although this time it isn’t a hooded high schooler doing the blackmailing, threatening, and chasing. The series definitely takes inspiration from many popular horror classics either narratively or stylistically. Whatever audiences miss, Tabby will be sure to point out. By “Chapter Seven: Carnival of Souls,” Imogen and the girls are positive "A" is punishing them for the sins of their mothers. Their constant tormenting of Angela Waters in 1999 leads to her graphic suicide… and the birth of a new "A" decades later.

One of the most compelling questions audiences might ask while watching Pretty Little Liars is "why don’t they just go to the police?" In the original, the Rosewood Liars aren’t able to bring the antics of "A" to the cops due to a fear of their own dirty secrets being revealed. Additionally, the authorities in Rosewood have untrustworthy antagonists among their ranks, including Officer Garrett Reynolds (Yani Gellman) and Detective Darren Wilden (Bryce Johnson). At first, the same goes for the Liars in Millwood, whose sheriff happens to be the father of their nemesis Karen Beasley (Mallory Bechtel). But soon enough "A" has the Liars so scared, they play by the rules. With a mask like that, who can blame them?

So far, "A" has killed a custodian, Karen (or Kelly) Beasley, Tyler (Brian Altemus), and possibly Imogen’s mother, Davie (Carly Pope). But the true terror of "A" aren’t his actions, but his appearance. The actor running around in a sanitarium jumpsuit also wears a stitched leather mask that may even be an incredibly disfigured featureless face. Like the "A's" in the original, this twisted puppeteer remains in his terrifying uniform as he stalks the girls. When they refuse to do as they’re told, he doesn’t hesitate to put the fear of "A" back into them. Unlike in the original, a run in with Millwood’s "A" could lead to a bloody death. This keeps the Liars in line, following "A's" rules until his grand plan reaches its climax. In the trailer for the season finale, Imogen refers to "A" as he, meaning she either knows for certain a man is under the mask or is making an educated guess. To make matters freakier, the fear factor of "A's" mask is on par with those of Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees. And unlike the Boogeyman, he’s not opposed to running in pursuit of his victims.

In “Chapter Four: The (Fe)male Gaze”, Noa is chased around by "A" when she hesitates to turn her own mother in for stealing drugs. In “Chapter Seven: Carnival of Souls”, "A" does the same to Mouse. One of the scariest scenes is one which draws inspiration from horror classics like Carrie and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Like in the latter, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character Helen sees the Fisherman killing her boyfriend up on the balcony but no one believes her. Like in the former, Karen waits up in the rafters to pour down a bucket of red paint onto Imogen as she takes the Spirit Queen crown. Before she can tip the bucket over, "A" appears and pushes Karen to her death… mirroring Angela Waters’ suicide in 1999. Like with Helen, authorities don’t believe Imogen when she claims Karen wasn’t alone in the rafters above the stage. Seeing what he did to Karen, the girls aren’t exactly keen on disobeying "A." But if not another angsty teen behind the mask, then who?

In “Chapter Five: The Night He Came Home”, we see "A" looking through a trunk of old belongings in Imogen’s basement. Among the many items is an old photograph of two children: a baby and what seems like that baby’s older brother. Pasted next to a photo of Angela, it seems that the photo is of her as a baby with an older brother or cousin. Also within the trunk is an ace of clubs, brandishing two black As at either end. In “Chapter Six: Scars”, we learn Angela’s mother was visited frequently by the Liars’ mothers at the Radley Sanitarium… along with one other person who used the same signature they did: A. Waters. If Angela does have a brother, could his name start with "A" too?

Another subject Original Sin focuses heavily on is the theme of sexual assault. Not only have both Imogen and Tabitha been victims of what could be a serial rapist, their meeting with Eddie Lamb (Charles Gray) reveals that Angela Waters was also assaulted the night of her death. Despite the 22-year time gap, could it be the same abuser? Or two abusers from the same family? It seems clear that "A" is on a path of vengeance, punishing Imogen and the others due to how their mothers bullied Angela to death. But who will answer for the assault? Has "A" already punished her abuser? Or... is "A" the abuser? While each of these girls battles their own traumas each episode, having a masked killer looming surely doesn't help. It seems like A's ultimate revenge against the Liars' mothers is to play games with their daughters before killing them too. But what exactly is A waiting for? Will Imogen survive long enough to meet her baby? Will the Millwood Liars find out how to stop A from his murderous rampage before it's too late? Fans find out this Friday when the last three episodes of Season 1 drop on HBO Max!