Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a spin-off of Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, took us to another small town in Pennsylvania — Millwood — as we follow five new girls who start to be stalked by someone using the infamous moniker of “A” to torture them and force them to reveal the truth. As the girls dig into and learn more about the mysterious suicide of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) at the Y2K rave 22 years prior, and her hidden connection to their mothers, the girls are also facing their own struggles. Faran (Zaria) must deal with her tumultuous relationship with her mother, while continuing to struggle with chronic back pain that is a result of the unrecommended scoliosis surgery her mother forced her to do as a child, so she could continue ballet. Noa (Maia Reficco) is suffering the judicial consequences of taking the fall for her mother’s drug addiction. Mouse (Malia Pyles) must face the trauma of her childhood that left her mother Elodie (Lea Salonga) anxious and overprotective.

However, the central focus of the season — outside the obvious with figuring out who “A” is — is the writers delving into the imbalance of power between men and women, particularly when it comes to sexual violence. This is primarily depicted through Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Imogen (Bailee Madison), both of whom had been sexually assaulted over the last several months, though neither could remember who had done it. As a result, Imogen wound up pregnant, furthering her trauma, while Tabby set out to discover who did it by placing a camera in the boys’ locker room to catch the perpetrator talking about what had happened. The message is incredibly powerful, and the season showcases the girls taking their power back by working to trap the man who assaulted them and make him face justice for his actions. The writers use the characters to show the reality of the situation and the world, even having the girls be afraid to come forward and report the truth because of the corrupt police force led by Tom Beasley (Eric Johnson).

Sexual violence also plays a big part in the mystery of Angela Waters, too, as it’s revealed that she was assaulted by Tom shortly before her suicide in 1999. After the assault, Angela confided in Imogen’s mother Davie, who was dating Tom at the time. Instead of believing Angela and supporting her, Davie refused to accept the truth and used her popularity at the school to protect Tom and destroy Angela. Davie’s goal was to “erase” Angela, and she got the entire school in on it. Everyone ignored her and dismissed her allegations against Tom Beasley. It’s truly revolting to watch the story play out in the season finale. Altogether, the series takes great strides to show these girls get justice, leaving such a powerful message to be taken from the show as a whole.

But, while that message remains intact and powerful after watching the entire season, it’s hurt a little by the final moments of the finale. After giving birth to her baby, Imogen decides to move forward with adoption. About a month or so later, the adoption agency finds a couple who is willing to adopt the baby and allow Imogen to remain updated and have a role in her life. Imogen describes them as the “perfect” couple before revealing that it’s actually Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) from the original series. It seems that this is just a throwaway line to reference the original, but it’s troubling for a couple of reasons.

The most obvious is that Aria and Ezra are a couple that has faced intense backlash over the last several years, especially since the series ended in 2017, for the obvious and ignored depiction of grooming. In the original, Aria and Ezra began their relationship when he was her English teacher at Rosewood High after hooking up in the bathroom at a bar on Labor Day. Though forbidden and inappropriate, they continued their relationship in secret — aside from Aria’s best friends and A knowing — and it was romanticized at every turn by the writers. Despite Aria’s many other love interests, she always runs back to Ezra. When her parents find out about their relationship, they are villainized for being against it. It’s made a little better when Ezra leaves the school and begins to teach at Hollis, and then when he’s tutoring after Aria’s father gets him fired from Hollis, but it’s all for nothing when he becomes her teacher yet again. From there, it gets worse when it’s revealed that Ezra knew who Aria was when they met at the bar, knew she was underage, and still pursued her for the sake of his book about Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and her disappearance the year prior. The original never addressed the real issues with the relationship, choosing to present them as true love at every turn instead.

Another reason this brief and passing comment is so troubling and hurts the messaging of the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is that the series has their own depiction of grooming in the first season, with Tabby and her boss Wes (Derek Klena). Wes and Tabby work together at the Millwood movie theater, where he is constantly showering Tabby with inappropriate comments and telling her she’s more mature than some of the girls he was with when he went to NYU. In addition, he’s using his connections at NYU, Tabby’s dream school, to manipulate her into getting closer to him. At one point, he even manipulates Tabby into coming to his apartment for dinner so he’ll give her back a video of Karen that would get her into trouble if the police found out she had it. Tabby rightfully calls Wes out for his treatment of her, an underage girl, and he seemingly recognizes how his behavior was inappropriate and begins to change it. He’s obviously not out of the clear, especially as Tabby’s mother Sidney (Sharon Leal) confronts him at the movie theater and threatens to cut his dick off if he ever comes within ten feet of her daughter again in one of the season’s final episodes. It’s the justified reaction and anger we should have seen validated from Aria’s mother Ella (Holly Marie Combs) on the original show.

Image via HBO Max

The story with Tabby and Wes feels like the spin-off’s direct answer to the valid issues that people have been bringing up with Aria and Ezra over the last several years. They show viewers how wrong Wes is for trying to groom Tabby and using his position as her boss to manipulate her into getting closer to him. It isn’t romanticized by any means, which is such a breath of fresh air. It’s also somewhat a redemption for series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who failed to properly write and handle a similar story in the first season of Riverdale with Archie (KJ Apa) and his teacher Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel). However, mentioning Aria and Ezra as the perfect couple by the end of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's finale, after the impactful stories of the season, feels like willfully ignoring the message of the show itself and even taking a step backward. It also gives the impression that the writers don’t have the same view of the relationship between Tabby and Wes that the fans do, which is potentially worrisome should the series get another season. Hopefully, it means nothing in the grand scheme of things, but it is a little disappointing to see the show's message tainted a little with the mention of potentially the worst case of grooming ever to be seen on television and romanticizing them as the “perfect” couple.

