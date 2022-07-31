Pretty Little Liars is a multimedia phenomenon that includes a two-book series, and four TV shows including Pretty Little Liars, Ravenswood, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and the newest Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. It also has one online series with the name Pretty Dirty Secrets. The first edition of the novel came out in 2006. In June 2010, ABC Family premiered the first season of the Pretty Little Liars television series, before moving to Freeform. In the meantime, new books were still being released. In the fall of 2012, Pretty Dirty Secrets, a web series, and Pretty Little Liars Season 3 were both made available online by ABC Family. In June 2017, Pretty Little Liars broadcasted its final episode ending with Season 7 as the last one.

Pretty Little Liars was all the rage during its seven-year run from 2010 to 2017 and was one of the first television programs to become viral on Twitter. The four friends who served as the series' central characters were Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Hanna (Ashley Benson), and Spencer (Troian Bellisario). The group of friends had a fifth member too named Alison, played by Sasha Pieterse, who went missing one summer. The girls were tormented throughout the seven seasons by a mysterious figure going by the name "A," who knew all of their innermost darkest secrets and had no reservations about disclosing them.

The show is making a return with the release of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring for HBO Max. The new series follows a completely new cast of individuals in a new setting and looks to be just as crazy as the first one. Although the show was first labeled as a reboot, it has now been confirmed that it features new plotlines while still taking place in the same timeline as the previous television series. The central female friendships and anonymous text messages from the first season are only a few of the themes that are carried on in the new version with the narrative shifting from Rosewood to Millwood, Pennsylvania with the leading characters of the series being held accountable for their parents' crime from over 20 years ago.

On Thursday, July 28, the first three episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's first season were released. The season will continue with the release of two more episodes on August 4, another pair on August 11, and the last three on August 18. Keep reading below to find out more about the cast and character guide for the most anticipated dark horror teen drama of the year.

Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams

Bailee Madison stars as Imogen Adams who is a true survivor. As she battles for her life and the lives of her companions, she will push the investigation into who A is. The newly released trailer focuses on how A haunts the neighborhood with Imogen Adams and her mother Davie (Carly Pope) discovering a bloodied A, in their bathroom. Before the situation descends into complete mayhem in the trailer, we see a pregnant Imogen committing to becoming Spirit Queen during Spirit Week, which comes to a screeching halt when she receives the following alarming text while standing in the center of the chaos: "One less. 5 more to go. -A"

Bailee Madison is an American actress and singer who became famous in the beginning for playing May Belle Aarons in the fantasy drama movie Bridge to Terabithia (2007). Madison received significant praise for her leading roles as Isabelle in the war drama Brothers (2009), Sally Hurst in the horror movie Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2010), Kinsey in the slasher movie The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018), and Avery in the Netflix film A Week Away (2018). She also portrayed Maxine Russo in the fantasy comedy Wizards of Waverly Place (2011), and a young Snow White in the fantasy drama Once Upon a Time (2012–2016), along with starring in many other renowned films and TV series.

Chandler Kinney as Tabby Hayworth

Tabitha "Tabby" Hayworth played by Chandler Kinney, is a wanna-be director and a horror film fanatic and is said to have a significant secret. Given that, this quickly evokes parallels to Aria from the earlier series. She has a secret that she doesn't want anyone to know about, just like Aria did when she was dating her teacher, Ezra Fitz (Ian Harding). Given Tabby's passion for film and direction, she may be great at hiding her secrets which will come crumbling down with the entry of A into town.

Chandler Kinney performed the role of Vanessa in Girl Meets World and is most recognized for her part as Willa Lykensen in the Disney Channel original film Zombies 2 which came out in 2020. She also appears in Zombies 3, which was released on July 15, 2022. Additionally, she has appeared in American Horror Story as Older Julia, in Battlefield America as Chantel, in Lethal Weapon as Riana Murtaugh, and boasts many other appearances in a wide range of films. In the Disney Channel animated series The Ghost and Molly McGee from 2021, she also provided the voice of Tammy Myers. Kinney is swiftly creating an impressive portfolio and is a face to watch out for.

Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar

Maia Reficco plays Noa Olivar, who is a hardworking, cynical track star who is making a lot of effort to get her life in order. Because she is an athlete, Noa Oliver is easily likened to Emily but that is where the similarities end since her brief bio also states that she has recently returned from juvie. The reason for her being in juvie is still not known, but it seems like she is trying to continue as normal after coming back from juvie with her loyal boyfriend Shawn, played by Alex Aiona, one of the most popular jocks at Millwood High. Noa appears to be one of the more enigmatic characters so far, giving fans hope that she'll play a significant part in the show and have plenty of mysteries of her own.

Maia Reficco is an American-Argentine singer, composer, and actor. She appeared on stage in the New York City Center's Encores! production of Evita as Young Eva. She also played the lead role of Kally Ponce in Adam Anders Nickelodeon sitcom Kally's Mashup, for which she received multiple accolades. Reficco also has numerous Spanish singles released like "Tuya" (2020), "Tanto Calor" (2021), and "De Ti" (2021).

Zaria as Faran Bryant

Zaria plays the graceful and focused ballerina Faran Bryant. Faran is a determined, aspirational, and attractive individual who finds it difficult to fit into the formal, posh, and expensive world of small-town ballet. She lives with her single father Zeke, played by Benton Greene, as her mother, Corey (Zakiya Young) is no longer involved. After her marriage to Zeke ended, Corey moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she now works as a paralegal despite claiming to be a lawyer. Faran, the sole black student in her ballet class, deals with subtle, institutional racism from Karen, the bully at school. However, she is not a fool and is determined to prove to Karen that she is a better dancer. Faran stays faithful to who she is and is too preoccupied with being the best to spend much time worrying about what others think of her. Faran strikes up a romance with Henry (Ben Cook), a handsome ballerino and her partner on and off the stage.

Zaria is slowly making a name for herself in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers and the Jamie Foxx Netflix comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me both starred Zaria. Zaria made her on-screen debut in the sci-fi film Emotical by Ellis E. Fowler, and soon after that, she played Sasha on Black-ish. She also got parts in The Super Pops and has a recurring part in the Bosch spinoff, Bosch: Legacy.

Malia Pyles as Mouse Honrada

Malia Pyles plays Minnie "Mouse" Honrada, the youngest member of the Little Liars and the shy, quiet bookworm who never wants to cause trouble. The liar who has dealt with harassment the most frequently appears to be Mouse. She has withdrawn into the online world after enduring some kind of trauma as a young child, becoming familiar with the internet and how to utilize it both wisely and possibly even foolishly. With A being very active in the virtual world, Mouse will likely be of great assistance in combating the virtual attacks as she is more than capable of facing down the evil forces in Millwood, especially A. But can she support her friends in the real world? For that, all we can do is wait and see.

Malia Pyles is an American actor and her most well-known roles include her recurring storyline on The CW's Batwoman and her part as Zach Galifianakis' daughter in the Emmy-winning FX comedy Baskets. The Fosters, The Heyday of The Insensitive Bastards, and How to Get Away with Murder are her other prior TV and film appearances.

Mallory Bechtel as Karen Beasley

Karen Beasley is portrayed by Mallory Bechtel and is Millwood High's undisputed queen of meanness. At one point, Imogen was a close friend of Karen's, but ever since their falling out, Karen has turned into a regular foe for the Little Liars, and we see this play out in the trailer when Karen bullies Imogen on her pregnancy with a very vindictive tone and the impactful line, "Nobody wants your pregnant, tragic ass here."

Mallory Bechtel is a New York-based actress who specializes in musical theatre. She has been in various musicals, including the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, both as the lead and understudy. She has also made appearances in numerous movies and television shows including Hereditary and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit respectively. Bechtel's performance as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen earned her a nomination for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

Eric Johnson as Sheriff Beasley

The girls in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will go up against guys with badges, much as the original fivesome had to deal with their fair share of corrupt officials back in the day. Sheriff Beasley, played by Eric Johnson, is a major enemy in the new show. The sheriff is described as the overbearing father of the Beasley family who is concealed in darkness and is just as great a villain to the Little Liars as A.

Eric Johnson is a Canadian actor most known for playing Flash Gordon on the show of the same name from 2007 to 2008. He also had a noteworthy storyline as Whitney Fordman, Lana Lang's (Kristin Kreuk) boyfriend in Smallville's first season. He has also starred as Detective Luke Callaghan in the police drama Rookie Blue, as Captain Miller in The Alienist, and as Jack Hyde in the Fifty Shades film series. Johnson has lately made appearances on shows including Vikings and American Gods.

Other cast members include Jordan Gonzalez as Ash, a transgender student and Minnie's love interest, and Carson Rowland as Chip, who has a crush on Tabby. Lea Salonga appears as Minnie's mother Elodie; Sharon Leal plays the role of Sidney, Tabby's mother; Elena Goode plays Noa's mother Marjorie; and Elias Kacavas appears as Greg, who has a problematic relationship with Karen.