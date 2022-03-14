Love it or hate it, pretty much everyone that has been online since the year 2010 has heard of Freeform’s hit series Pretty Little Liars. Starring Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, and Shay Mitchell, the series followed four girls in Rosewood, Pennsylvania — Aria, Hanna, Spencer, and Emily, respectively — as their final years of high school were overshadowed by the disappearance of their best friend and the leader of their group, Alison (Sasha Pieterse), and tainted by multiple anonymous stalkers holding everything bad they’d done over their heads… and causing them to step into more trouble quite often. While the series ended only in 2017, a reboot of sorts is in the works for HBO Max from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, which will find the focus drifting over to another small town, Millwood, and a new group of girls taking the lead with a brand-new mystery.

However, this is not the first time that other properties have attempted to get off the ground with Pretty Little Liars behind them. During the original series’ run, there was the short-lived spin-off called Ravenswood from Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King, which saw Caleb Rivers (Tyler Blackburn) make his way over to a supernatural corner of the universe where his family history began, and his life intertwined with a group of new characters. In 2019, almost two full years after the original ended, Alison and Mona (Janel Parrish) left Rosewood for a new adventure full of murder and stalkers in Beacon Heights, Oregon, on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Both spin-offs, sadly, were canceled after one 10-episode season. Which begs the question: Was the success of the original an anomaly? Coming from a huge fan of the original series who has watched both spin-offs multiple times, there are a few things that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin can do differently to beat the odds.

Arguably the most important factor of the original series was the friendship between the girls. It is the reason that, despite multiple lackluster reveals and tiring twists with red herrings, the show survived for seven seasons and kept fans engaged until the final moments. Both of the spin-offs failed rather drastically with this aspect. Both tried to create their own core group to center the stories on, and both fell short in very different ways. On Ravenswood, for instance, it was hard to care for any of the core characters except for Caleb, since we had watched Caleb’s story unfold since the latter half of Pretty Little Liars Season 1. The characters didn’t connect in any substantial ways, and the friendship was practically nonexistent and instead replaced by tying the five together in ways that wouldn’t be understood until much later and far more of the mystery was fleshed out. Which, spoiler alert, didn’t happen in the series’ 10 episodes. On The Perfectionists, the new characters didn’t really stand a chance next to Alison and Mona, who fans had known and loved to hate for seven seasons already. But, it didn’t help that the spin-off repeatedly mentioned the original or made comparisons between the newbies and characters of the past, like with Caitlin (Sydney Park) and Spencer. It felt like the writers were trying to fill in the missing pieces of the original group with new characters instead of allowing the new characters to be different people entirely.

For Original Sin, there are two difficulties: Don’t try to give the new girls the personalities of the original girls, and make sure they’re truly connected and benefit from that connection from the very start. If the original had followed the books and the girls were hardly friends, it wouldn’t have worked. From the start of the show, their bond was special, and something fans could watch grow. It was hard to connect with the new characters on both spin-offs because it seemed like very little effort was put into them. Pretty Little Liars started with two fascinating mysteries, yes, but focused on bringing new life to the characters to make fans empathize with them and create just enough difference from who they were in the source material — Sara Shepard’s book series of the same name.

Another aspect of the spin-offs that didn’t quite work was the mysteries and the pacing of their respective mysteries. The Perfectionists started with Nolan Hotchkiss (Chris Mason) being murdered, but given what we saw of him in the pilot episode alone, it wasn’t a loss to those around him. Too much time was spent on the aftermath of Nolan’s death, while the characters’ connection to him made investigating his death seem rather pointless. It wasn’t until the series finale, episode 10, where the “Professor” made themselves known to the group as the new “A” of this series… but, by then, it was too late. Nobody was invested. Ravenswood, on the other hand, started off too strong. The mystery was too complex and complicated for anyone to really follow what was going on, and intertwining current day cursed events with the main characters didn’t help ease that.

The premise of Original Sin seems promising, as the description released by HBO Max reads: “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.”

Given this description, it seems most probable that the new show could go down the same path as Ravenswood and make things too complicated, too fast. With a group of five, plus all of their parents, there’s already no shortage of drama to explore.

Probably the most major misstep that both of the previous spin-offs had in common was breaking up a fan-favorite couple to make the story work. With Ravenswood, Hanna and Caleb call things off to support the story that Caleb and Miranda (Nicole Gale Anderson) are soulmates torn apart by the curse on the town, and so each character could move forward on their respective shows. On The Perfectionists, Alison moves to Beacon Heights, away from Emily and their daughters, shortly before their divorce is finalized. Then, Alison starts dating again in one of the series’ final episodes. Thankfully, since Original Sin is following brand-new characters in the existing universe, this misstep will likely be avoided. However, certainly count on facing the wrath of the fans if anything impacts the lives of the original characters.

The concept of Original Sin sounds quite interesting, and seems more geared toward the audience that Pretty Little Liars aimed to bring in when it first started (rather than the more adult feel of the other spin-offs, particularly The Perfectionists). These are just a couple of the errors that the spin-offs made which fans of the original turned away from, which Original Sin needs to be careful with, so it can be the successful show that we’re all hoping it will be (especially since it seems like we’ll be revisiting some aspects of the original series according to behind-the-scenes content that has been released).

Pretty Little Liars is currently streaming on HBO Max. Original Sin is expected to premiere on HBO Max during the Summer of 2022.

