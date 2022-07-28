"Got a secret, can you keep it?" Oh, how nostalgic it feels to listen to the Pretty Little Liars intro, now creepier than ever. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has just dropped its first three episodes, and the pilot introduces us to the new liars in town through a slasher aesthetic. The secrets, sudden deaths, and suspenseful text messages that fans grew to love in the original series are all present in the spin-off led by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator behind Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. This means that there is a lot to break down here, but we've got you covered.

The first episode, "Spirit Week," begins at a 1999 New Year's Eve party, where we witness a group of friends ignoring the cries for help coming from Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo). As they dance to the loud music in their party dresses, everyone is preparing for the final countdown before the year 2000, but things get quiet all of a sudden when Angela appears on the balcony and commits suicide. All of those present at the scene are horrified, but particularly the friend group that dissed the girl a few minutes prior.

Fast-forward 22 years later, one of the girls from the 1999 party, named Davie (Carly Pope), has a daughter of her own, Imogen (Bailey Madison). The two are having a conversation at the dining room table when they are interrupted by a knock on the door coming from Karen (Mallory Betchel), a popular mean girl who goes to the same high school. Although the teenagers were friends in the past, they have not been on good terms ever since Karen saw Imogen kissing her boyfriend. Before they go up the stairs so that Karen can take home all of her belongings that were left in her former friend's bedroom, she hands a letter to Davie that she found in front of the house. In it is a poster from the 1999 party that Davie went to, where she witnessed Angela's suicide. On the back of the poster is a message saying, "Gone but not forgotten. You can't ignore the past forever. The countdown is on." After this, Karen is sorting through her clothes in Imogen's wardrobe, but the two start to fight, and she quits taking her things back. As she opens the door to leave, she sees a trail of water coming from the bathroom down the hall. Imogen follows her and once they open the bathroom door, they see Davie inside a bathtub filled with blood.

Now that Imogen's mother is no longer alive, she moves into her best friend Tabby's (Chandler Kinney) house. While she is getting ready to go to school, Tabby and her mother Sidney (Sharon Leal) are talking in the kitchen. It's important to mention that Sidney was one of the friends that accompanied Davie at the 1999 party, so she could be one of the possible suspects behind the new "A." That is even hinted at when she tells Imogen that she would've done anything for her mother when they were teenagers. Once Tabby and Imogen arrive at school, they notice that it is Spirit Week. As they enter the building, they meet Karen campaigning for prom queen. The mean girl pretends to be compassionate towards Imogen, but that quickly changes when she gives her a hug and says that no one wants her "pregnant, tragic ass" roaming around. This is only a sneak peek at how vindictive the character can be.

Setting aside Tabby and Imogen (the liars that were introduced thus far), we meet Mouse (Malia Pyles) and Noa (Maia Reficco). Mouse is an outcast who seems interested in joining the LGBTQ+ group in school, but hasn't made up her mind yet. Meanwhile, Noa has just returned from juvie and is being monitored at all times through her ankle bracelet. The restrictions even prevent Noa from attending the prom, which she wanted to go to with her boyfriend Shawn (Alex Aiono). Once the lovebirds decide to stay at her place instead of the school event, Noa receives a message from an unknown number saying, "don't do the crime if you can't do the time." She questions the person who sent the text message about their identity, but isn't successful in getting a concrete answer.

Later, Tabby goes to film class, where her teacher is handing out papers with a list of movies for students to watch. She confronts him about the lack of diversity within the film list and given his unwillingness to hear her suggestions, Tabby decides to run her own Jordan Peele double screening and invites her classmates to join in. A few minutes later, her phone rings with a message from an unknown number, asking what her favorite horror movie is. She responds by asking about the person's identity and gets a text back with a cryptic response saying "peeping Tom." Although viewers don't get the reference, Tabby surely does and her gasp is enough to note that this will be an important detail to keep in mind for the near future.

During English class, Imogen receives a message from the unknown number as well. When she looks out the window, she sees someone wearing a grotesque mask and jumpsuit outside. The next person to receive a text is Mouse, who is focused on her computer screen and doesn't take the message seriously when she decides to block the number. The last one that is haunted by the unknown number is Faran (Zaria Simone), the last liar that is introduced in Episode 1. The text comes moments after she gets the Black Swan role in the school's production of Swan Lake.

Now that all the girls have received hostile texts, like Imogen, they begin to see the person with the jumpsuit and a mask. Tabby sees it when she is heading home from her job at a movie theater in her manager's car. Noa sees it during a community service shift at a dumpster and Faran sees it during a late at night rehearsal at the school. Once school lets out, Imogen returns to her old house for the first time since her mother's passing. As she roams the room after having a breakdown at the nurse's office about having an abortion, Imogen feels very emotional when she sees her ultrasound image amongst Davie's belongings. She also finds the poster for the party that led to her mother's death earlier in the episode.

On the next day Imogen attends school, the principal says that he isn't sure that Imogen should remain there since her presence is uncomfortable for a few people. The girl immediately links this response to her enemy Karen, who was very outspoken about her disgust towards her. When everyone is at lunch, Imogen approaches Karen and is vocal about her willingness to continue at the school and her wish to become prom queen just like her mom. Later that night, Imogen and Tabby talk about the cafeteria fight, as well as the poster that Imogen found in Davie's room, already sparking a conversation about the suspicion that Davie was murdered.

By the end of the episode, all the girls get a detention notice for something that they are accused of doing but never actually did. When the group is confined to the same room talking about the reasoning behind their detention, they all associate it with Karen, given her non-friendly approach to all of them. As they cook up a revenge plan against the popular blondie, another death strikes PLL: Original Sin. This time, it's the janitor who gets his throat slit by the unknown person wearing the jumpsuit and mask.

Overall, Episode 1 introduces viewers to both the tragic incident in 1999 involving all the mothers of the girls that went to detention and its connection to what is happening to their daughters in the present. While there is much more to be revealed, it is for certain that "A" is back to torment this group and target more victims along the way.