Finally, all the answers we were dying to know are here. If the OG Pretty Little Liars show took multiple seasons to reveal the masterminds behind "A," Original Sin made everything short and sweet. From finding out who is underneath the jumpsuit and mask to Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Imogen (Bailee Madison) uncovering their attacker's identity, Original Sin left fans nearly out of breath during the entire season finale. Let's recap everything that happened in this ultimate chapter, and what we can anticipate from a potential Season 2.

In Episode 10, titled "Final Girls," a flashback reveals Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) prepping to go to the New Year's Eve party and almost stopped from leaving the house by her mom. Yet, the girl runs away, saying that her friend group at school invited her to the party and wants her there. Little does Angela know that will be the last time she saw her mother before taking her own life.

Back in the present, Imogen, Tabby, Noa (Maia Reficco), Mouse (Malia Pyles), and Faran (Zaria Simone) meet at the diner to share with one another the latest news. Sheriff Beasley (Eric Johnson) raped Angela, dated Davie (Carly Pope) in high school, and could've been the person who dug out Davie's body from the coffin. These additional findings lead the liars to demand the truth from their mothers once again, this time to know why they chose to hide the Sheriff's involvement in their high school wrongdoings. They admit to knowing about the Sheriff's relationship with Davie and had heard rumors at the time about him being Angela's aggressor, but nothing was ever confirmed. In addition to telling their mothers about A's threats, Faran also notifies Kelly (Mallory Bechtel) of A's crimes. She tells her that Tyler (Brian Altemus) was killed, Henry (Ben Cook) wasn't the one who went after her at the auditorium, and reveals that Karen was pushed from the balcony. Kelly believes it all and agrees to wait one more night under house arrest until Faran and the other liars come up with a plan to keep her and mother safe and far from Sheriff Beasley.

Meanwhile, Tabby begins to investigate whether Chip (Carson Rowland) attended the bonfire party where she had been raped. She asks Wes (Derek Klena) about what he remembered and ends up discovering that Chip also didn't work at the theater that night when the rave was taking place. This is enough of a reason to tell Imogen about her suspicions and the two decide to look into it together. They convince the boy's mom to let them grab something from his room for a film project, when in reality they go there to obtain evidence that Chip was their rapist all along. As they look through his extensive film collection, the liars find a few visceral and rape-filled horror DVDs at the back of his closet. The slightest notion that he would own these types of movies really gives them the guts to confront their former friend during his theater shift. Hesitant to admit that the allegations were true, Chip opens up about feeling rejected by Tabby on the night of Karen's party and having met Imogen at the beach when she was unconscious. He also left the theater early on the night of the bonfire and sexually assaulted Tabby in the woods after she had a few drinks. When Chip's true colors are finally clear to Tabby and Imogen, they feel betrayed for being friends with him and believing that he was a genuinely good guy. When they are sobbing letting him know about how these traumatic experiences have scared them for life, "A" appears behind Chip and the liars give the anonymous identity the permission to go after their aggressor.

The next day, the girls receive a threatening message from "A" letting them know that they would begin to suffer the consequences of breaking the silence oath. Running against the clock to connect all the dots about who "A" is, they all decide to visit Angela's home again and look for any possible answers. When they are roaming around the rooms, they find height measurements on the wall with the same initials, but in different colors. Could this mean that Angela had an unknown twin sibling?

When all of them arrive at Millwood High, they are given cards with instructions for the girls to visit specific rooms in the school building. When they arrive at their given spots, the liars are challenged by "A" to take revenge upon their bullies, in the same way that "A" has been punishing the bullies that are spotted in the previous episodes. They all refuse to get through with it, and head to the gym for the trial. That is when they find out that Principal Clanton (Robert Stanton) was secretly Angela's father and his son — her twin brother — is the one wearing A's garments. The mothers were kidnapped and taken to the gym to confess the ultimate sin that killed Angela Waters: abandonment. Instead of offering a helping hand to Angela when she told them about her rape incident, Davie convinced all of her friends and the student body to ignore the girl. In an extra attempt to bully Angela, Davie invited her to the Y2K party, promising to make it up to her for being mean. However, when Angela arrived at the party, she was once again ignored by everyone and chose to commit suicide because of it.

Given that Imogen's mother had already taken her own life (so "A" didn't actually kill her), Principal Clanton decides that Imogen will have to pay the price for her mother's sin. As she is chased out of the gym and to her former house by "A", she starts going into labor. The scene between her and "A" fighting for dear life is one of the most top-notch horror sequences in the series, ending in her stabbing the anonymous identity and having her water break. The girls end up going after their friend and helping her get to the hospital on time. When Imogen wakes up in the hospital bed, she finds out that "A" survived the stabbing and Sheriff Beasley is also alive from the injury he sustained. She also discovers that Chip and Principal Clanton were arrested and that everything seems to be normal again.

In the final moments of Season 1, the girls and their families are all together for the Christmas festivities, unharmed by the fear that has been worrying them for such a long time. The series also references Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) from the OG PLL by letting viewers know that Imogen's baby might be adopted by the beloved couple. When they all seem happily ever after, in the living room, they discuss that Chip was released from jail after his parents paid for his bail. As we see Chip back home for the holiday festivities, he receives a surprise when opening the front door. "A" has fled the hospital and seemingly kills Tabby and Imogen's attacker by slitting his throat with his staple weapon, the pocket knife.

Although Season 2 hasn't been confirmed just yet, we can only assume that "A" is still motivated to go after the main characters, and they will maybe get a helping hand from some OG characters. After all, Rosewood and Millwood are close by and Imogen mentioned that Aria and Ezra would be open to having her be an active contributor in her daughter's life. Viewers also don't know for sure what "A" looks like underneath the mask or his childhood upbringing, so it would be an interesting angle to explore in the next season. All in all, it is safe to say that the finale was a banger and the new version could potentially make this PLL project a successful successor to the original.