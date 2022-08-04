It seems like Davie (Carly Pope) wasn't the only one that "A" wanted to get revenge on. In Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Episode 4, "The (Fe)male Gaze," another mother is ruined by something she did to Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) way back when. As the liars return to their normal routines without any risk of expulsion, mysteries pile up about their mothers' hidden secrets and the secrets of people around them.

The episode starts with a flashback from 1999, in a moment that sees Angela and Marjorie (Elena Goode), Noa's mother, smoking outside. When they get caught by a janitor, Marjorie gives the cigarette to Angela and says that she didn't do anything. This scene sets the tone for a few events that take place during this episode. Back in the present, Marjorie receives a gift at the hospital she is working at and inside the bag is a teddy bear with "Mother of the Year" engraved on its t-shirt alongside a pill container with "Addict" written on its label. As soon as she remembers the connection between this gift and the one she gave Angela in the past, Marjorie tries to hide it for fear of getting in trouble.

Meanwhile, Imogen (Bailee Madison) continues to look for clues that connect Angela's death with her mother's. Once she goes back to her former home to pack everything up, she remembers a few memories that her and Davie shared there in the past. When she hears flashes and conversation coming from the front porch, Imogen meets a couple interested in buying the house and scares them away by sharing that a murder had happened in it. Nervous about this, Sydney (Sharon Leal), Tabby's mother, tells Imogen that she has to remove her things out of the house immediately and reprimands her for trying to know more about Angela. Imogen confronts Sidney about hiding what happened to Angela from her and the other girls, but her comments are totally disregarded.

As Imogen investigates her old home, Tabby (Chandler Kinney) is busy working on a project for her film class. The prompt is to recreate a classic scene, but apply a personal twist to it. Looking for an opportunity to challenge the ever-present male gaze in horror cinematography, Tabby decides to partner with Chip (Carson Rowland) and recreate the shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho by exchanging the male murderer for a woman. She casts Faran (Zaria Simone) and Greg (Elias Kacavas) to star in the project and decides to film it in the boys' locker room.

Speaking of Faran, the liar begins to suspect that Kelly (Mallory Bechtel) is actually Karen. After seeing her looking for dance things in Karen's locker and hearing Henry (Ben Cook), her dance partner, mention that his practices with Kelly seemed a lot like the ones he had with Karen, Faran begins to search for more proof to her theory. When both she and Kelly begin to practice together, Faran makes sarcastic observations just to see how the other girl reacts but isn't able to get concrete results. As she looks through Karen's Facebook account, Faran remembers the incident with the razor in the ballet shoe and comes to the conclusion that Karen must have a scar from the wound. Later that week, she shares her plan with Henry and asks if he could offer to give Kelly a foot massage to crack the code.

Later in the episode, Noa (Maia Reficco) is excited about joining the track team again and taking off her ankle bracelet. Although viewers know that Noa is just covering for her mother's addiction, Sheriff Beasley (Eric Johnson) decides to make a surprise inspection just to make sure that she can be cleared. Despite him only finding a bit of medicine in the bathroom, it doesn't alarm him when Noa says that she got it from the nurse's office. Like Beasley, the liar roams through her mother's belongings to see if she isn't using drugs anymore. Yet, she becomes upset when she finds a pill container from a patient in Marjorie's bag.

Tabby meets with Faran, Greg, and Chip after school in the boys' locker room to film the killing scene. When they are about to focus on Greg and record, Tabby sees that Greg is naked and gets angry at him for not obeying her instructions about boundaries on set. Although no one else seems bothered by this, Tabby is triggered by this and takes some fresh air outside, remembering a party where everyone seemed drunk in front of a bonfire. While we don't get to see everything that happened, there is a sense that something alarming happened to Tabby that night. This is definitely an event that will resurface in the series and could be the key to unveiling Tabby's issues surrounding the boys' locker room. By the time she cools off and returns to filming, she finds out that Chip has already finished shooting the scene.

By the end of the episode, Noa receives a text message from "A" that says: "She never learned her lesson. Mommy was going to throw you under the bus again, just like she did with Angela Waters." Not only does this make her even more concerned about her mother, but it also leads Noa to report her own mother to hospital security after "A" chases her out of the apartment building. The next day, when Imogen tells the group that she found her mother's diary with pages torn out from it, Noa confirms that "A" is still amongst them and that the connection between their mothers and Angela is true. Given the amount of content in the episode, it is safe to say that nothing is what is seems in Millwood. Not only are the mothers hiding details from the 1999 party, but they have done many things to put Angela in trouble. This means that there are many reasons for "A" to take revenge on them and their daughters. All that aside, Tabby and Kelly have secrets that could potentially make things even more dramatic in Episode 5. Stay tuned!