Halloween has finally arrived in Millwood on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. After numerous horror film references made by Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and horrifying encounters with the infamous A, the liars reunite for a fundraising costume party. Little do they know that tensions will build between them and other guests, eventually leading to another gruesome death. This episode, titled "The Night He Came Home," shows a Halloween taking place in both the past and the present. Beginning with the holiday prior to Angela's (Gabriella Pizzolo) death, we see the teen outcast trying to pull a prank in an attempt to join the popular squad, formed by the liars' mothers during their youth. As Angela throws a bag filled with dog poop at a house, the girls leave her behind to once again take all the blame for following their bad advice.

Back in the present, the liars continue to talk about their mothers' hidden secrets and how they could be connected to A. After Noa (Maia Reficco) was chased to a rooftop in the previous episode, she questioned A about the intentions behind hunting her and her friends down. A says that they want to "punish the guilty," and amongst their targets is Noa's mom. From this situation, it becomes clear that the reason why the liars are all receiving anonymous messages and witnessing tragic deaths closer to home is because people in their lives are considered bullies. Given the amount of unanswered questions about Angela and her connection with the mothers, Imogen (Bailee Madison) doesn't want to sell Davie's (Carly Pope) house just yet. In the hopes of paying for the mortgage, the girls decide to throw a Halloween party there and charge an entry fee.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Review: Finally, a Spinoff That Could Last

Meanwhile, Mouse's (Malia Pyles) mysterious background story starts to come to light when she's revealed to be doing a video call with a man named Steve (Alexander Chaplin), whom she has been in touch with for a long time. They decide to meet in person to trick or treat before the party. Steve allows Mouse to dress up, as long as she isn't scary, because Roberta (a missing girl that could be his daughter) didn't like scary things. Although there isn't much revealed in this episode about Mouse and Steve's dynamic, we could only assume that it is linked to the childhood trauma that she talked about with Ash (Jordan Gonzalez) before the prom in Episode 2.

As previously addressed in Episode 4, Faran (Zaria Simone) suspects that Karen (Mallory Bechtel) is still alive and pretending to be Kelly. She even convinces her dance partner to massage Kelly's foot just to make sure that she didn't have a scar from that razor blade incident with Karen in Episode 1. Henry (Ben Cook) confirms that there is indeed a scar on her foot, which gives Faran an additional reason to presume that Kelly and Karen swapped places at the prom. Yet, the more she begins to investigate the matter, the more things go south for her later in the episode.

Although Tabby (Chandler Kinney) has been committed to quit her job at the local theater after what happened with Karen's promo video at the screening, Wes (Derek Klena) apologizes for his predatory behavior and begs her to continue working there. She ends up accepting the proposition and working during Halloween night prior to the party. One of popcorn customers that she interacts with is Tyler (Brian Altemus), the guy who recorded Karen drunk during the rave at her place six months before her death. Tabby suspects that Tyler or one of his friends assaulted her at a bonfire party, but leaves the idea aside when she realizes that there isn't much proof.

Image via HBO Max

When the Halloween party begins, Imogen is dressed up as Rosemary from Rosemary's Baby to welcome everyone at the door. Noa, Faran, and Tabby show up, but Mouse only gets there later that night after spending time alongside Steve, trick or treating and consoling him. Although she seems to be trying to comfort him because his daughter Roberta is missing, perhaps it's possible that Mouse was kidnapped in the past and therefore can sympathize with Steve's personal sorrow. At the party, things start to get tense when Faran sees Kelly making out with Greg, Karen's boyfriend. That's enough to make her believe that Kelly is actually Karen, since Kelly wouldn't betray her sister in that fashion. Faran's confrontation of Kelly ultimately causes her to lose the lead in the school's Black Swan production at the end of the episode.

Another fight takes place at the party when Tabby goes toe-to-toe with Tyler and Greg, saying that they only talk trash about girls, and accuses them of assault, alluding to her personal experience at the bonfire. Tyler brushes off her comments by mocking her for being on her period and acting like a mad Black girl. His response drives Tabby to punch him in the face, breaking his nose. When Tyler goes to the bathroom to clean up, A invades the bathroom and kills him in cold blood. Instead of leaving his corpse in the bathtub, like Davie's was, A picks up Tyler and dumps his body in the back of their van. Once the Halloween celebrations end, the girls stay at Imogen's house to clean up and Imogen receives a call from someone that admits to knowing information about Angela and Davie. Instead of opening up over the phone, the caller requests a meeting with Imogen in person.

Image via HBO Max

Episode 5 concludes with a few new mysteries that will certainly unfold in the following weeks. We're not just instigated to know what is going on with Mouse and how her interaction with Steve is the result of an incident that happened to her in the past, but we're also left curious to know what happened at the bonfire party to both Tabby and Imogen, as hinted in their ending conversation. Is Imogen's pregnancy the result of an assault? Who could have attacked both girls? Will they grow closer because of the terrible experience that they went through? All of these questions could determine the ever-growing premise of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — and unlock the truth behind A.