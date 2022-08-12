After all the drama that occurred at the Halloween party, hidden truths make their bonds even more unbreakable on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. As they delve into a few of the scars that unite them, Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Mouse (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), and Faran (Zaria Simone) become even more empowered to confront their pasts. With them being much closer to unveiling the secrets behind Angela’s (Gabriella Pizzolo) death and A’s identity, Episode 6 has its protagonists on the verge of cracking the code.

The episode, titled "Scars," begins with the much-awaited revelation about Tabby’s experience at the bonfire. At the end of Episode 5, she and Imogen were speaking about the fight with Tyler (Brian Altemus) at the party and what it really meant for Tabby. As the liars chatted, they quickly understood that they were both abused. Now is the time for us to somewhat understand what happened. According to Tabby’s limited memory of that night, she was working at the theater when Greg (Elias Kacavas) and his popular crowd invited her to the bonfire party that they were planning. Since she was at work, the liar asked if Chip (Carson Rowland) could replace her during that shift, to which he ends up agreeing. She goes to the party and has a good time until she begins to feel dizzy and enters deep into the woods. The last thing Tabby recalls is waking up underneath her assaulter, but she isn’t sure who he was. Imogen feels for her new friend and relates to her experience, but chooses to avoid explaining her own encounter — the one that led to her getting pregnant. Instead, she asks if Tabby will be able to accompany her when visiting a guy named Joseph that apparently knew Angela and Imogen’s mother from their high school years. Later in this episode, they end up discovering even more details about what happened to Angela.

As these two liars prepare to meet this mystery source, the other girls are all dealing with the aftermath of what happened in the previous episodes. Faran apologizes to Kelly (Mallory Betchel) for doubting that she was Karen, Mouse gets asked out on a date by Ash (Jordan Gonzalez), and Noa decides to turn down an opportunity to join the track team due to her mother’s drug problem. All these encounters at the beginning of the episode are an exposition for what happens later on.

In the same way that “A” has gone after Marjorie (Elena Goode), Noa’s mother, the anonymous figure is now after another enemy from Angela’s past: Corey (Zakiya Young), Faran’s mother, who receives a box at her office with a cryptic note and a tattoo gun. The message says: “Some scars you see, some you don’t. But they all hurt.” This leads Corey to recall the time when she and Angela once visited a tattoo parlor, where Corey convinced the girl to get a tattoo of her initial, leading her to believe they would be getting inked together, and left her there alone once she was done.

Imogen and Tabby go to meet Joseph, and he welcomes them to his home — telling him that his nickname is Crazy Joe, which makes them apprehensive about meeting him in the first place. As they question his recollection of Angela and their mothers during high school, he reveals that he was in love with Angela and felt disappointed when she began hanging out with the mean girls at school. Crazy Joe says that after what happened at the Y2K rave, Angela’s mom, Rose, attempted to stab a group of boys at the cafeteria. That incident led Rose to end up in an asylum at Rosewood, a nod that could signal a connection between Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and the original PLL.

Meanwhile, in Millwood, Kelly talks with Greg about their make-out session at the Halloween party. Even though she interpreted the situation as Greg missing her sister’s company, he reveals that he doesn’t miss Karen and that he might’ve liked Kelly all along. After that, they start kissing again, and this time he tries to take it to the next level without Kelly’s consent, but she shoves him away. Kelly is later attacked in the episode by a person with a different type of secretive costume, who pressures her to confirm her identity. After a lot of running away, the girl shouts many times that she is indeed Kelly.

Later in Episode 6, Noa tries to dedicate herself to helping her mother Marjorie get back on her feet. After quitting the track team, she explains her reasons behind this to her boyfriend, who doesn’t take the news lightly. The liar also contacts the school nurse to see whether there is anything that she could do to assist her mother in getting a new job. The nurse says that Marjorie can have her job back as long as she goes to rehab for 30 days. Once Noa shares the news with her mother, she agrees to do so in the hopes of becoming a better mom. However, Noa's boyfriend Shawn (Alex Aiono) visits Marjorie at her place after school and says that she needs to start taking care of herself instead of throwing her daughter under the bus multiple times. This leads Marjorie to reject going to rehab when she realizes that Noa has revealed her secret. The liar feels upset about her mother’s reaction, but eventually decides to focus more on herself and is now eager to get back on the track team.

Tabby and Imogen decide to go on a trip to Rosewood and investigate the whereabouts of Angela's mom. The asylum has been turned into a luxurious hotel, and the girls check in with some money raised from the Halloween party. During their stay in Rosewood, they meet a staff member named Eddie Lamb, who shows them a book with all the signatures from people that visited the asylum — with more than one listing of the name "Angela Waters" in different handwriting. The liars deduce that their mothers visited Rose after Angela's death, but the signatures show that there was one more person that visited her too. Not only is this another mysterious detail that girls must now unveil, but they also learn that Angela was violated on the night of the Y2K party. This only shows that the presence of sexual assault in Millwood is much more common than they initially thought.

At the beginning of the episode, viewers witness “A” sending a note to Corey about scars. Although the message is alluding to Angela’s tattoo, it could also apply to Faran’s scar from her scoliosis surgery. During an open ballet class, Kelly tries to sabotage Faran’s evaluation by telling the ballet observer about the scoliosis issue. The intrusive comment is enough to make Corey contact a plastic surgeon to remove the scar on her daughter’s back. After doing a consultation, the liar decides to opt out of the multiple surgeries that the doctor suggests she do in order to remove her scar. Before her Swan Lake performance, Faran also finds out that her back surgery was not recommended by the doctor, courtesy of "A," but instead permitted by her mother. This leads her to change her show picture and bio to share the truth about her scar with everyone that watched her perform.

Overall, a lot happened in this chapter of Original Sin. Not only do we find out about Tabby’s trauma, but we also end up knowing that Imogen was assaulted right after Karen’s party. She has no recollection of who did it but only remembers waking up on the beach without her underwear and finding herself pregnant a while later. Other than these revelations, Mouse is having a hard time evading Steven’s presence after that odd interaction between them on Halloween. This could indicate that he might be a continuous threat to her in the following episodes. Lastly, we discover that Corey is now in the emergency room after being involved in a car accident following Faran's performance. Did “A” attack her? We'll find out for certain very soon.