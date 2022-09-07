This past summer saw a lot of killer television releases. While most genre fans were focused on a group of teenagers solving the continued mysteries of The Upside Down, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was another horror series that captured the hearts of genre fans. Now it has been announced that the spinoff has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max.

This is exciting news as the series saw mostly favorable reviews in its freshman year of terror. This is mostly because Original Sin took the franchise in a complete slasher horror direction. The setting for the series was comfort food for any genre fan with the classic set up of a group of teenagers trying to solve a tragic mystery from their families’ past. The town of Millwood was this breathing love letter to films like Halloween, Prom Night, Scream, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. However, the best part was that its dark mystery surrounding “A” and the characters in this killer’s focus was strong enough to back up the series’ nostalgic vibes.

When talking about the series renewal Head of Original Content at HBO Max, Sarah Aubrey, expressed her excitement saying:

“We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN has received. Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ legacy.”

In that same sentiment creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring said:

We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars—exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme! Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of “Pretty Little Liars”—which we’ll be continuing, of course—as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There's a sequel in the offing!’”

Like the creators alluded to, there's a lot of stories still to tell from this horror “Breakfast Club'' of misfits. For one, A is still alive and, given the events of Season 1’s finale, he’s probably going out for revenge once again. However, besides just the fun horror aesthetic, there were a lot of interesting character dynamics and compellingly dark themes connecting each of the storylines. Season 1 did a great job balancing the heightened terrors often found in this genre with real-world horrors like the emotional rape subplot for Bailee Madison’s Imogen and Chandler Kinney’s Tabby.

With all the craziness going on at Warner Bros. and HBO Max it almost felt like, despite its popular franchise namesake, Original Sin might be the next show on the studio’s bloodthirsty chopping block. Thankfully, this wasn’t the case. The show’s first season wasn’t perfect, but its horror sensibilities and lovably complex characters made it a must-watch mystery week to week. It has the same satisfying allure that Riverdale did in its first couple of seasons which is fitting since that iconic town got a name-drop in Season 1.

There’s no timetable for Season 2 yet, but it would be safe to assume that we would see the show’s return sometime next year. Until then, you can stream all 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 along with the original Pretty Little Liars in its entirety on HBO Max now. Original Sins stars Madison, Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, and Lea Salonga.

