The teen drama smash hit is back in a new, reimagined form. Per Entertainment Weekly, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has released its first look images of the upcoming show. Following five new girls, images from Original Sin introduces each new character with close up shots, while leaning into the mysterious aura the original show was well-known for. The series was developed in September when it was given a direct-to-series order for HBO Max.

Pretty Little Liars ran on ABC Family/Freeform from 2010 to 2017. It followed an ensemble cast of teenage girls who are contacted by an unknown villain, called “A” following the death of their close friend Allison. The girls must work together to uncover the mysterious A’s identity as they are tortured by the secrets and mistakes of their past. Original Sin is set to follow a similar plot line, focusing on five new girls set in the new location, moving from Rosewood to Millwood, Pennsylvania. Showrunner and co-creator Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa discussed the changes, stating:

"Honestly, the first series was so iconic. Trying to ask people to embrace a new Aria or a new Spencer felt like a losing proposition. We wanted a new set of girls, a new town, a new set of secrets, and a new version of 'A. We love the idea that Rosewood exists. We reference it. There are Easter eggs throughout the season."

Image Via Freeform

RELATED: 'Pretty Little Liars' Black-Hooded Baddies: Every A RankedOriginal Sin stars Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney, and Zaria as the central ensemble cast. Each girl appears in a solo picture while also appearing in a still of the group looking worriedly up the stairs. Following th original premise, the show will heavily feature locations like the girls' homes and school as they navigate the mystery. Each of the solo images portrays the girls in various situations, often looking at some shocking event just off-screen. Joining the main cast as series regulars are Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel, and Eric Johnson.

Original Sin is the franchise’s third attempt at a spin-off, following Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which were both canceled after one season. It is helmed by Riverdale creator Aquirre-Sacasa alongside fellow Chilling Adventures of Sabrina writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Aquirre-Sacasa executive produces the series with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

While Original Sin has no official release date, it is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in the summer. Creators, crew, and actors all seem to agree that they have big show to fill, promising to remain true to the horror and mystery that engaged fans the first time. You can check out the new images below:

