The Liars are back! Not the original ABC series Liars, but a whole new generation within the same universe, and they're coming to HBO Max. The Max original series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will premiere its first season on July 28, releasing the first three episodes, and they've just unveiled the official teaser trailer.

Miles from the town of Rosewood, in the blue-collar Millwood, someone is stalking the brand-new liars. Twenty years after tragedy threatened to upend the town, an anonymous Assailant is out for revenge. Targeting the teenage daughters of those who committed the original sin, the stalker torments the girls as payment for what their parents have done. The distressed teens may discover that this mysterious avenger, A, knows more about their own dark secrets, as well.

The teaser reveals a sinister lurker who possesses images and personal belongings of the Liars. In a darkly-lit basement, the mysterious, gloved A pins photos and police documents to the wall, producing undeveloped film of the girls and an alarming MISSING poster of a teenage girl dubbed Minnie "Mouse" Honrada, oddly reminiscent of Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse). With the familiar tinkling theme song from the original series eerily playing in the background, A slices a photo of a girl and the head flutters down to a bejeweled tiara and diary entries. As the teaser shrills to its conclusion, the mysterious figure destroys the photos one by one, burning, shredding and hammering nails into them. Clearly, A is not messing around. The camera pans out to reveal a dark silhouetted person with long hair standing menacingly in their lair with a red A appearing over them.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Pretty Little Liars': What 'Original Sin' Can Learn From the Failed Spin-offs

Original Sin is a coming-of-age horror series and a return to the Pretty Little Liars universe, written and executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale). The show is co-executive produced and written by Lindsay Calhoon Bring who worked on Netflix's series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and adapted from the original book series by Marlene King. Both Lisa Soper (Riverdale) and Alex Pillai, who is credited with directing episodes of Bridgerton, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale, directed.

The cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin stars Bailee Madison (Good Witch) as Imogen, Chandler Kinney (Girl Meets World) as Tabitha "Tabby" Hayworth, Zaria (Black-ish) as Faran, Malia Pyles (Batwoman) as Minnie, and Maia Reficco as Noa for the new generation of Liars. The HBO Max series also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season premiere will be streaming on HBO Max beginning July 28. Check out the official teaser trailer and synopsis below: