HBO Max's sequel series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin just received a new trailer that fgives more background on the new town of Millwood and shows how the new generation of little liars got pulled into the horrors of A. Teasing the titular "original sin" of the title, the new footage serves as a proper introduction to the new leads while immediately putting them through hell. Far away from the original Rosewood setting, the spinoff looks to recapture the magic of its predecessor in a new small town with its own dark secrets.

The trailer itself is a descent into horror. After a short intro from the newest little liars - Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco - the new footage wastes no time ramping up the tension, teasing how A haunts the town with Imogen Adams (Madison) and her mother finding the calling card, a bloody A, in their bathroom. From there, it seems like a normal high school drama. Everyone's getting involved in Spirit Week, Imogen vows to become Spirit Queen, and the five friends roll up to the prom-like dance dressed to the nines and ready to cut loose. Then, everything screeches to a halt as A crashes the party.

From there, the trailer hits on the sense of voyeurism the original Pretty Little Liars captured so well with A remaining just on the periphery of the girls' lives. A's presence is very Michael Myers-like, standing around menacingly and stalking the girls through their everyday lives, though A loves to taunt them through the use of texts. Outside A's looming presence, the trailer also teases the tragic past of the town that's been hinted at for some time. It revolves around a girl named Angela Waters whose suicide during a rave kicked off a string of tragic events in the town. The event also ties the liars together as their moms were present that night. What the connection is between A, the death of Angela, and the daughters of the five friends that witnessed it all remains a mystery though.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Sequel Series

Joining the new generation of little liars in the series are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is written and executive produced by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alums Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions banner and Alloy Entertainment teamed to produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy was also responsible for producing the original series of books from Sara Shepard which the show is based on.

On board to executive produce as well is I. Marlene King, who developed the original Pretty Little Liars series and has since remained involved in its spinoffs. Joining her are Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin begins its ten-episode run on HBO Max with three episodes on July 28. Two more episodes will drop on August 4 and 11 respectively before the season wraps with three episodes on August 18. Check out the trailer, poster and synopsis below.

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.