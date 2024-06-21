The Big Picture Pretty Little Liars: Summer School hints at original cast cameos, but creators emphasize organic storytelling for possible Season 3 return.

Original cast members have expressed interest in returning to the franchise as well.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max continues the dramatic slasher/horror mystery with a new generation facing haunting legacies.

It is no surprise that whenever fans tune into Pretty Little Liars: Summer School every Thursday on HBO Max, questions on whether the original Pretty Little Liars cast would make a surprise appearance. The new season of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School had Dr Sullivan (Annabeth Gish) who was a therapist for the original Liars. The show even had Eddie Lamb (Charles Gray) make a guest appearance. There is no Pretty Little Liars without a little bit of the Rosewood touch. Now the show creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring spoke to Deadline about the possibility of seeing the original liars return to the show ahead of the unconfirmed Season 3.

Season 1 had a few references to Rosewood. Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Imogen (Bailey Madison) went to the Radley Asylum (now a hotel) in search of the answers of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo). There was also a mention of the original Liar Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale) and her husband Ezra Fitzgerald (Ian Harding) when they were prospective adoptive parents of Imogen’s baby before she changed her mind (Ezra was too weird, she said). However, Aguirre-Sacasa was “really focused on building this version in this town of Millwood”. “I think Dr. Sullivan was so seamlessly integrated in Season 2,” he stated. “Should there be a Season 3, and we’re so hopeful, I think it would just have to feel totally organic and right. We would love it, but what would drive it is the story and it really making sense.”

“That’s exactly right,” Calhoon Bring chimed in, adding:

“By the way, we’re fans. Our writers are fans. Our cast are super fans who are constantly asking when are we writing in Troian [Bellisario] and when are we writing Lucy [Hale]? Is Alison gonna make an appearance? For Season 2, we didn’t think, ‘Oh. we have to connect to the original universe,’ she continued. “We thought, ‘These girls need therapy. Oh my God. There is a connection there that is organic.’ But we loved the show. We love the world. We love Rosewood, and, should there be a Season 3, we’ve definitely talked about making those visitations.”

'Pretty Little Liars' Fan Favorites Won’t Say No to a Return

After an explosive finale, the future of the show is still in the air. Fans are hoping for a Season 3, as the girls are facing a new threat. The creators are also hoping for a five-season run, so each Liar has a turn of being the ‘Final Girl’ who faces the biggest fight of their lives against the Big Bad. Imogen was the ‘Final Girl’ in Season 1, as she fought ‘A’. Tabby was the ‘Final Girl’ in Season 2, as she fought Bloody Rose. If the show were to run for five seasons, Noa (Maia Reficco), Faran (Zaria), and Mouse (Malia Pyles) would have to face the ‘Big Bad’ on their own as the ‘Final Girl’.

Although an appearance from the original Liars is not confirmed or rumoured, two fan favourites would not say ‘no’ to reprising their roles. Sasha Pieterse, who played Queen Bee Alison DiLaurentis, stated that she would love to return as her character. However, she does want to change her fate as her character splits from her wife and long-time love interest Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) in the canceled spin-off The Perfectionist. If Alison does return, maybe, just maybe, Emison will reunite after all this time.

Mitchell will only return on one condition, and that is if all the girls do it with her. There is radio silence from Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Hale, and Janel Parrish, who played the honorary Liar Mona Vanderwaal. However, a possible appearance from the original Liars means that the new Big Bad has six more Liars to worry about. However, the ‘A’ game is not done until ‘A’ says it’s done.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is available to stream on Max. You can stay tuned to Collider for news on Season 3.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin An intense mystery drama that introduces a new generation of characters facing the haunting legacy of their predecessors in Millwood. A group of teenage girls find themselves targeted by "A," an enigmatic antagonist who knows their darkest secrets and forces them to confront the hidden sins of their parents. As they struggle to uncover the truth and protect each other, the series delves into the complexities of their friendships, the impact of past actions, and the pervasive influence of secrets. Release Date July 28, 2022 Cast Bailee Madison , Chandler Kinney , Mallory Bechtel , Zaria , Maia Reficco , Malia Pyles Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Story By Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Writers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Network HBO Max Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+ , HBO Max Directors Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

