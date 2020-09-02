‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot Coming from ‘Riverdale’ Creator, Finishing My Teen Drama Bingo Card

What do you do when you want to reboot a mega-successful teen drama? Give it to an architect of another mega-successful teen drama! Per The Hollywood Reporter, a reboot series of Pretty Little Liars is in the works from Riverdale maestro Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, which just makes a lot of dang sense!

If you were a fan of teen-friendly soapy, campy dramas with plenty of murderous intrigue, Pretty Little Liars was your bread and butter. The Freeform (nee ABC Family) drama aired from 2010-2017, starring Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, and Janel Parrish as a group of high school friends who reckon with a mysterious figure named “A” who exposes their secrets in increasingly fraught, violent ways. It garnered a huge fandom and two spin-off series, Ravenswood (2013-14) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019). This new series, developed with Warner Bros. TV, won’t touch on any of this recent mythology or any of their characters, instead following a new group and a new story.

This story will be written by Aguirre-Sacasa, who took the Archie mythology and gave it his own dark-teen-murder spin in the hugely popular Riverdale, which has its own PLL-like fandom on the CW. No network has been attached yet, but it looks like the team (which also includes producers Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, who worked on recent pulp drama sensation You) is targeting HBO Max; a move that makes sense given Warner’s love of the property, and that network’s need for young female-centered content. Curiously absent from all of these proceedings? Original show creator I. Marlene King, who left her Warner deal for a home at the Disney-owned 20th TV. Will this new title move on without her? Or are there more plot twists to come?

We’ll keep you updated on the new Pretty Little Liars as soon as we know more. Until then, check out our extensive look at the show’s legacy.