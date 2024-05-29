The Big Picture Shay Mitchell is open to a Pretty Little Liars reunion, but only if all the girls are on board.

Sasha Pieterse is also willing to make a cameo in a Pretty Little Liars reboot.

Fans may have to wait for a reunion, but the new Pretty Little Liars slasher is keeping the excitement alive.

Fans would love a Pretty Little Liars reunion, and so does Shay Mitchell. The Emily Fields star has opened up to E! News about the possibility of her doing a Pretty Little Liars reunion when talking about her new show Thirst. She revealed that she’d be down for a Pretty Little Liars reunion, but she has one condition: If all her girls did the reunion with her.

“Never say never,” she said, “I say never say never. I would say I’d probably need the other girls to all do it with me. And I, you know, I just talked to Troian the other day, saw Ashley over, you know, text the other day too. And I would, I think it would be special if we were all in it. But yeah, never say never.”

Mitchell is one of many Pretty Little Liars stars who would take a trip to Rosewood. The Alison DiLaurentis star Sasha Pieterse would also make a cameo, but this time, she’d appear in the Pretty Little Liars reboot. She said, “I think it’d be really fun to do a cameo. I love Alison. It’s like second nature for me to step into Alison in general. I would definitely say yes to a cameo. It would be cool. Those girls are so great.”

Pieterse also opened up about how “bummed” she was at Emison’s fate. Maybe a reunion could bring Emison back together, and reignite their love. However, the reunion could simply close the door on Emison, as they may decide that they are better off as friends. The reunion may not be in the works right now, but like Mitchell said, “Never say never.”

Could a 'Pretty Little Liars' Reunion Happen?

Pretty Little Liars is a pop cultural phenomenon that still sparks conversations. The show had three spin-offs, with The Perfectionists and Ravenswood never making the distance. However, the new Pretty Little Liars slasher, starring Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco, proves to be popular with the fan base.

A reunion of the original liars would be special, as the show remains iconic. Could a new ‘A’ be infiltrating Rosewood after the takedown of Uber A and send a new text? Or could it simply be an innocent catchup of what the liars are now doing after the show’s conclusion in 2017? Maybe the reunion will respond to fans' hopes of splitting up Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale) and Ezra Fitzgerald (Ian Harding), as the pair are a problematic couple for many, many reasons. The show starred Pieterse, Mitchell, Hale, Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings, Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin, and Janel Parrish as Mona Vanderwaal.

Fans will have to sit tight for a Pretty Little Liars reunion, as there is no confirmation, but the slasher twist is back for more blood and gore. The new Pretty Little Liars season, titled ‘Summer School,’ follows Imogen (Madison), Tabby (Kinney), Faran (Zaria), Mouse (Pyles) and Noa (Reficco) in summer school as their grades slip after the events of Season 1. The new season has teased new romance for the girls, including Noa rekindling her flame with her juvie cellmate and lover Jen (Ava Capri). However, they face a new threat, and that is Bloody Rose.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School airs every Thursday on Max, where you can watch all episodes of the original Pretty Little Liars.

Pretty Little Liars Four friends band together against an anonymous foe who threatens to reveal their darkest secrets, while also investigating the disappearance of their best friend. Release Date June 8, 2010 Cast Sasha Pieterse , Lucy Hale , Troian Avery Bellisario , Ashley Benson Janel Parrish , Andrea Parker Main Genre Drama Seasons 7

