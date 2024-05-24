The Big Picture Sasha Pieterse expresses disappointment over Emison's fate on Pretty Little Liars, feeling they deserved a happy ending.

It was revealed that Alison and Emily had gotten a divorce on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Pieterse is open to making a cameo on the Pretty Little Liars reboot, and playing Alison once again.

If there is one couple that deserved a happy ending on Pretty Little Liars, it was Emison. Sasha Pieterse, who played Alison DiLaurentis on the original series spoke to TV Insider about Alison and Emily's (Shay Mitchell) fate, and she is not happy at all. Viewers know that the couple divorced on the cancelled spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which broke fans’ hearts. Now Pieterse feels that she was “letting the fans down.”

“I was super, super, super, super bummed with that storyline,” she said. “I’m an Emison shipper, and I was bummed that that’s the direction that it went in. Again, in my universe, in my world, not only would the divorce not have happened, but I just see them together and being such a good family. I think because of everything that they had gone through, it would never be that easy to separate.”

When speaking on the canceled Pretty Little Liars spin-off, which stopped Emily and Alison finding their way back to each other, Pieterse said, “It was also so unfortunate that we didn’t do it justice. Also, in so many ways, I feel like because I didn’t have control over it, I felt like we were letting the fans down and letting the fans down so early, too, so that was a hard thing for me.”

Could the 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot Reunite Emison?

Fans were upset with Emison's fate, as many other Pretty Little Liars couples got their happy ending. Ezria (played by Lucy Hale and Ian Harding) and Haleb (played by Ashley Benson and Tyler Blackburn) both got their happy ending as they married at the end of the series. Even Spoby (Walker’s Keegan Allen and Troian Bellisario) were back together after Spencer Hastings’ ordeal with Uber A (Spencer’s British twin).

Emison getting denied a happy ending was simply unfair. As Pretty Little Liars continues to spark conversations, nearly fourteen years after its release, fans are now stating the obvious; Ezra and Aria were wrong for each other. The couple were briefly mentioned in the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, but fans were happy to know that they were not going to adopt Imogen’s (Bailee Madison) baby.

Pieterse has also opened up about her interest in doing a cameo on the Pretty Little Liars reboot. She said, “I think it’d be really fun to do a cameo. I love Alison. It’s like second nature for me to step into Alison in general. I would definitely say yes to a cameo. It would be cool. Those girls are so great.”

The reboot is now airing its second season, titled ‘Summer School’. If the reboot can link to Aria and Ezra, there is no harm in bringing Emison back together. The new reboot can do what The Perfectionists failed to do, and that is to reunite Emison. The opportunity is there, as Pieterse would love to do a cameo. After all, Emison deserves their happy ending, and it is definitely achievable, even without Emily's appearance.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School airs every Thursday on Max. You can watch all Pretty Little Liars episodes on Max.

