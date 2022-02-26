Pretty Little Liars quickly became a worldwide sensation. This is partially because of the intriguing mystery (at least, in the first few seasons) surrounding the disappearance of Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse), but also because of the chemistry between the main four girls — Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Emily (Shay Mitchell). These characters brought friendship to life in a way that made it jump off-screen and brought viewers into the fold. There’s a reason that, despite the criticism the show faced for their inability to solve mysteries satisfactorily, people tuned in for seven seasons to watch “A” torment them.

We’ve ranked the seven seasons from worst to best, highlighting a few aspects that worked well… while pointing out the others that did not.

7. Season 7

The seventh season of Pretty Little Liars was, for the most part, a letdown. However, the 20-episode season started off strong with Hanna’s kidnapping, after she falsely confessed to murdering Charlotte. The search for Hanna brings out an interesting side of these characters, one we hadn’t seen much of before. And, the girls accidentally killing Archer Dunhill (Huw Collins), then scrambling to cover it up remains one of the most thrilling storylines the show ever tackled. It was hardly the first time one of the girls had killed someone, but this time we really saw how far down the rabbit hole they had come after being tormented. After this, the season quickly fell apart, like when Jenna’s vendetta against the girls randomly reappears, and she attempts to shoot them (while blind!) in an abandoned school. As for the last half of the season, too much time falls on messily starting and wrapping up storylines, like the reappearance of Nicole Gordon (Rebecca Breeds) that complicates Aria and Ezra’s rekindled romance and Toby (Keegan Allen) marrying Yvonne (Kara Royster) moments before she dies. Plus, the reveal of A.D. as Alex Drake, Spencer’s long-lost twin sister (also played by Bellisario), is practically a joke, as there are no real emotional stakes and, as with the other villains, Alex’s motivation is laughable and felt so pathetic.

6. Season 3

At the time it aired, the third season of Pretty Little Liars was (mostly) great. Looking back, it doesn’t really stand the test of time. The season is dragged down by a number of things, the worst being that it doesn’t hold up well in the grand scheme of the series. This is when, midway through, they decided to extend the life of the show from five seasons to seven, so everything feels like filler by season’s end. The death of Maya St. Germain (Bianca Lawson) shook things up for Rosewood again, especially as it was teased that Maya's death was connected to Alison’s. In the end, it was nobody important that killed Maya, and it still feels terrible that Emily’s best love interest was killed off for nothing but shock value. Likewise, the reveal that Toby is on the A team seemingly changed everything and had fans in an uproar for months before essentially being undone. It held no weight, as it was dropped and almost completely forgotten when Season 4 began. (And, it’s filled with story points that make absolutely no sense for where it ends up.) Oh, and also, this is the season that reveals Ezra has a child, which tears Aria and Ezra apart… before that, too, is undone due to poor response from the fans. Watching the season feels like an utter waste of time (but it’s still better executed than the final season).

5. Season 4

The majority of Season 4 is rather lackluster, but it’s saved (and higher on the list than the other two) because of the long-awaited reveal that Alison is still alive. Even though she’s not home yet, she manages to get a hold on Rosewood once again, making the girls desperate to bring home their friend before they can consider what having her back in their lives would really mean. The season doesn’t work entirely though, as the death of Detective Wilden (Bryce Johnson) with Ashley Marin (Laura Leighton) as the prime suspect is uninspired and far too much focus surrounds this mystery when it has, ultimately, no payoff in the end. The second half of the season is what makes it shine. Ezra’s dark turn, though it doesn’t lead anywhere, is fun and unexpected, finally giving him something interesting to do on-screen. Likewise, Spencer’s struggle with addiction leads to interesting places, as does the search for Alison.

4. Season 5

The fifth season is quite interesting. After the reveal that Alison is still alive, she finally comes home to Rosewood, but her return is not at all what she expected. For many, life was better without Alison around, as she was a nightmare and treated people terribly. But, it’s so entertaining to watch the girls get swept up in Alison’s lies once again, despite growing so much from the people they were when she rather easily manipulated them. Watching Alison lie, in real time, to everyone around her is fascinating, as viewers had only seen her work her magic in flashbacks, which had started to feel a little satirical with Alison’s ridiculous comments. Pieterse shines in so many of the season’s episodes, as there’s so much to unpack with Alison. Where has she been, why she’s lying about where she's been, how she fits into the A game, and the death of her mother are just a few of the interesting aspects that the show begins exploring when she returns home. The latter half of the season is the real excitement though, as it’s the beginning of the end for this A and the girls are in hotter water than ever. They’re being framed by A for Mona’s murder, and Alison is already standing trial for being the one behind it. It’s emotional, gripping, and outstanding television to watch Alison be convicted to life in prison for a murder she did not commit, while the girls are arrested as her accomplices and then kidnapped by A and locked away in a dollhouse.

3. Season 6

While this is probably considering a controversial opinion, the sixth season of Pretty Little Liars is a breath of fresh air. Picking up with the girls locked away in the dollhouse, subject to more extreme torture by A than ever, while all of their loved ones frantically search for them is a beautifully devastating start to the season. Even after their escape, the girls coping with what they’ve been through and the truth about A finally being out brings something new to the show, as the girls aren’t forced to hide that someone is trying to destroy them every day and the cops aren’t under the misguided impression that they’re the criminals to be caught. The reveal that Cece Drake (Vanessa Ray) is A isn’t the best or most satisfying reveal, but leads to an interesting new start after the midseason five-year time jump. The time jump is quite exciting at first, as it’s wonderful to know the girls each left Rosewood and got their lives back on track after A, only for them to be recaptured in the mess when they return home and Cece a.k.a. Charlotte is killed. New relationships and dynamics are explored, and it’s a step forward for the girls after their relentless and unending senior year (or, rather, between Halloween and Thanksgiving of their senior year).

2. Season 1

The inaugural season of Pretty Little Liars isn’t quite as good as our first pick, though it is close. The beginning of the mystery surrounding Alison isn’t quite as intense as it later becomes, but the first season is more focused on delving into the trauma that both Alison and her disappearance caused the girls. They’re picking up the pieces, starting over in many ways, and getting sucked right back into the world full of secrets that they hoped Alison had taken with her. Obviously we’re a long way from answers in the first season, but the writers threw in just enough crumbs as the girls took the investigation into their own hands to keep it interesting and keep the mystery alive. Ian (Ryan Merriman) is a great villain for the second half of the season, while the turn the writers take with Toby (in comparison to the character in the books) is surprising, but works well. From the start, this universe is filled with so many secrets and such complex side characters, like Mona (Janel Parrish) and Melissa (Torrey DeVitto), that it’s impossible not to be hooked.

1. Season 2

The second season is peak Pretty Little Liars, before mysteries become too convoluted and everyone and their mother is forced to have been associated with Alison in some capacity. Beginning off the shocking cliffhanger with Ian missing after hanging from the bell tower, the girls are put through the wringer as the town turns against them and starts questioning what they’re trying to do by “lying” about what they saw. But, the second half of the season is truly phenomenal, as it’s the beginning of the end for the first A. Every episode takes viewers and the girls one step closer to A’s identity, and it’s so thrilling and keeps everyone on the edge of their seat. (Plus, the reveal that Mona is A is the only satisfying reveal over the course of the show.) The season is filled to the brim with interesting twists and turns, particularly the surprise that A had been stalking Alison too (and Alison later followed A’s footsteps to find out who it was). Every moment matters, every moment is pure entertainment, and it’s no coincidence that this season is when the show blew up and became popular around the world.

All seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars are currently streaming on HBO Max.

