Horror fans are in for a scream-worthy summer. On the small screen, this includes the return of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. The Max Pretty Little Liars spin-off made a splash on the streamer when the slasher series debuted in 2022. Now, ahead of Season 2’s debut in May, new character posters are taking in the sunshine before the blood starts spilling.

In total, there are five character posters highlighting the entire Millwood High gang. This includes Bailee Madison’s Imogen, Chandler Kinney’s Tabby, Maia Reficco’s Noa, Malia Pyles’ Mouse, and Zaria Simone’s Faran preparing for the killer summer. However, like the shadowy figure on their posters indicates, they might not make it out of these sun-soaked months alive.

What’s ‘Summer School’ About?

After Season 1 (Original Sin) saw the masked killer “A” go after these newly formed friends because of the actions of their parents and the dark history at Millwood High, the high schoolers are going to have to make it through summer school if they want to see junior year. That’s not going to be easy as, while A may be in the past, a new female killer known only as “Bloody Rose” is after them. They can’t hide behind the mistakes of their parents anymore either. This killer’s deadly endgame connects to all their individual pasts.

Season 1 was a love letter to classic high school slashers like Halloween and Prom Night, with the 80s esthetics being in the series’ DNA. The recently released trailer for Summer School teased that the series will be doubling down on its slasher influences in a twisted tale where it feels like no main character is safe. No amount of suntan lotion is going to protect them from this murder-happy threat.

Pretty Little Liars' return was well received across the board with its emphasis on old-school atmospheric horror and the chemistry between its cast being the highlight. It’s going to be exciting to see how the show progresses in both those aspects in Summer School. The slasher genre has had a lot of success on television in the last decade. Alongside Pretty Little Liars, Chucky and Slasher have been doing the popular sub-genre justice.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will have its two-episode premiere on Max on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The season will consist of eight episodes. While horror fans wait to return to Milwood, you can view Summer School’s new batch of character posters above.

