After eight tense episodes, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School has aired its season finale, and with it revealed answers to the season-long mystery of Bloody Rose Waters. In Season 1, titled Original Sin, the mystery of “A” was wrapped up rather nicely as we learned the identity of the elusive killer, and got vengeance for our titular liars. But Season 2 saw them face a new threat: summer school — oh, and yet another masked killer named Bloody Rose. Set over a cheery summer background complete with ice cream shops and roller rinks, Summer School delivered a frightening and intense bundle of episodes, leaving the audience on edge every week with countless cliffhangers and big surprises. Coming off of the penultimate episode, which ended with Kelly Beasley (Mallory Bechtel) floating listlessly in the pool, the finale was already set to start off on a devastating note. So what exactly did happen in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’s finale, and who’s making it to Season 3?

Kelly Isn't Dead in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’

After the shocking ending of Episode 7, which saw Faran (Zaria) discover Kelly’s lifeless body floating in the pool, viewers were prepared to say goodbye to the divisive character. But Faran wasn’t letting Kelly go without a fight, and dragged her from the pool onto dry land where she promptly performed CPR. It seemed hopeless at first, but Faran was eventually successful and revived Kelly, allowing her to see another day.

When Faran and Kelly reunite with the rest of the liars, Kelly apologizes for her involvement in Hell House and offers her help in the Bloody Rose mystery. This begins with checking in on her mother to ensure that she’s not Bloody Rose, and, considering she’s still banging on the door of the prayer closet when Kelly and the Liars arrive, they figure it’s safe to rule her out as a suspect. This effectively puts an end to Kelly’s arc for the season (aside from her appearance in the flash forward at the end), but viewers can breathe easier knowing she miraculously survived her Bloody Rose attack.

The Liars Narrow Down Their Suspects in the 'Summer School' Finale

After a news broadcast announces a riot at Ravenswood Penitentiary, where Archie Waters is being held, the Liars are on high alert. “A” is presumed dead in the riot, but it does seem rather suspicious, leaving the girls apprehensive to believe it. Putting them more on edge is the fact that Tabby’s (Chandler Kinney) mom has received a bouquet of red roses — which is Bloody Rose’s calling card, meaning she’s at risk of falling victim to the unknown killer. Also on the list is Mrs. Langsberry (Carey Van Driest), Chip’s (Carson Rowland) mom. Tabby and Imogen (Bailee Madison) come to her home to sus out whether she could be Bloody Rose, only to find that she too has a bouquet of red roses, meaning the killer has her eye on her too. This seemingly erases Mrs. Langsberry from the Liars' list of suspects, but there are still some suspicions hanging in the air.

Noa (Maia Reficco) says what we've been wondering throughout the season, and accuses Johnny (Antonio Cipriano) and Christian (Noah A. Gerry) of being behind the Bloody Rose mask. After all, they’re both new to the group, and Christian has an affinity for making creepy masks, so it’s not that far-fetched. But this does offend Tabby and Imogen, who immediately move to defend their boyfriends, resulting in a short spat between the friends. Eventually, they realize it’s better to be safe than sorry and decide to investigate the boys. Imogen confronts Johnny after seeing him on his phone but finds nothing, seemingly crossing him off as a suspect. But later, when she goes to the freezer to get another tub of ice cream, she discovers multiple bodies stuffed behind the rows of ice cream. This immediately makes her suspect Johnny, and she approaches him with a wrench, waving it wildly as he tries to calm her down. He gets too close and Imogen suddenly delivers a harsh blow to his head, rendering him unconscious. She drags him into the freezer, as he slowly wakes up, and though he weakly tries to wriggle away, he’s too loopy, and Imogen locks him inside.

On Tabby’s end, things are somehow even more suspicious than bodies in the freezer. She goes to Christian’s house, sneaking into the basement where he keeps his mask collection, and begins to go through all of his stuff. She finds horror magazines, props from horror movies, and an abundance of masks — but the one that catches her attention is a realistic mask of Imogen’s mom, Davie (Carly Pope). In the previous episode, we learned that when Imogen was attacked by Bloody Rose, once she managed to tear the bandages away, she saw the face of her mother. This reveal, however, proves that it wasn’t Imogen's mom — but if it’s in Christian’s possession, surely that means he has something to do with it, right? Tabby doesn’t get a chance to share this discovery with the girls, though, because, as she runs up the stairs to go to them, she’s ambushed by Bloody Rose and falls down the stairs, which knocks her unconscious and leaves her at the will of the killer.

Spooky Spaghetti Has Been Filming Bloody Rose’s Murders

As Mouse (Malia Pyles) monitors the Spooky Spaghetti website, she discovers a trailer for something called “The Reckoning.” When she clicks on it, she realizes that someone on Spooky Spaghetti has been filming Bloody Rose’s murders and is making a movie out of them. She informs her fellow Liars of this, and tells them that she has her computer teacher looking into it to find out where the video was uploaded from. When he manages to track down the source, however, it says that it was uploaded from the Orpheum, where Tabby and Christian work.

So yet again, Christian is at the top of the suspect list. The Liars go to the theater and confront him, but he’s just as confused as they are. He’s been calling Tabby, but she hasn’t picked up, and on top of it all the air conditioning isn’t working, leaving the theater a sweaty, humid nightmare. As they walk around the theater, they discover a note from Bloody Rose which directs them to theater room 3 for a special showing. The special showing in question? A live stream of Tabby being confronted by “A” and Bloody Rose.

Bloody Rose’s Identity Is Revealed in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’s Finale

After falling down the stairs, Tabby wakes up to find she’s locked in the confession booth at the church. Painted on the walls is “CONFESS YOUR SINS!” But Tabby doesn’t know what it means, as she doesn’t have any sins to confess. She looks through to the other side of the confession booth and discovers the real Rose Waters (Susan Barnes Walker) dead. She manages to bust her way out of the booth, and the sight that waits for her is something like of a nightmare. There are masks everywhere, even hung from the ceiling, as well as paintings that seemingly depict her and her friend’s final girl tests. But her nightmare is far from over, because “A” and Bloody Rose have been waiting for her. Accompanied by a group of other masked people, “A” and Bloody Rose taunt Tabby menacingly, with Bloody Rose once again telling her to confess her sins. Tabby still doesn’t know what she means, until Bloody Rose tells her to confess what she did to her son. It suddenly clicks for Tabby; Bloody Rose is in fact Mrs. Langsberry, and she’s seeking justice for her son, Chip.

To make matters all the more shocking, when “A” takes off his mask, he’s revealed to be Wes (Derek Klena), Tabby and Christian’s old boss at the Orpheum. He and Mrs. Langsberry began to bond after he cleaned out Chip’s locker and brought her his belongings. He also reveals to Tabby that he had previously thought up an idea for a horror movie with Chip, one where the murders were real. The Reckoning is that idea brought to life, and Tabby will be his final girl. He’s the one who put the mask in Christian’s house as well in order to frame him, after Bloody Rose wore it during Hell House.

Tabby Is the Ultimate Final Girl in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’

All the pieces begin to come together, and "A" and Bloody Rose encourage Tabby to confess her sins on the livestream, but Tabby isn’t backing down, and instead tells the truth: Chip raped her and Imogen, and he doesn't deserve justice. But this truth is something neither Wes nor Mrs. Langsberry wasn’t going to admit, and Tabby's declaration sets them off. Wes once again tells Tabby that she will be the final girl in his movie, and shows her a video of a bunch of masked creeps hanging around outside Tabby’s house watching her mom as an incentive. But Tabby, fighting to remain impassive, jumps out the church window and sprints toward safety.

After being chased through the woods by the masked people from the church, Tabby comes across an eerie cabin but subverts a major final girl trope by not venturing inside. She does, however, open the door to make it appear as though she did go in, which throws off Wes just like she had hoped. Tabby eventually follows him in, wielding a pitchfork as her weapon, and he begins to taunt her, saying that she doesn’t have the guts to do anything to him. She proves him wrong pretty quickly, though, and the scene smash cuts to outside the cabin as Tabby stabs Wes in the chest with the pitchfork. The girls later find her in the woods, covered in blood and deeply in shock, as sirens wail in the near distance. The group goes back into the cabin to make sure Wes is really dead, but, like in Scream, he comes back for one last scare, only to be promptly punched out by Imogen. They then hear knocking and muffled cries, and when they open the closet, they find Dr. Sullivan (Annabeth Gish) tied up inside, having survived her own attack.

A Flash Forward Sets the Stage for ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Season 3

After effectively wrapping up the Bloody Rose storyline, a title card flashes across the screen letting us know two weeks have passed, and the girls have reunited with Dr. Sullivan for another therapy session. Through this session, we get a bit of a wrap-up on some loose ends from the episode. First of all, Christian is okay, and managed to fend off the Spooky Spaghetti teens trying to attack them at the Orpheum. Johnny broke up with Imogen after the whole freezer situation, but a lingering look tells us their breakup may not be that permanent. They’ve also retaken their keystone exam and passed, allowing them to go on to junior year. After the recap, the Liars decide that they can now move on from their therapy sessions with Dr. Sullivan, but express their gratitude for her help in getting them through their traumatic year. Speaking of, the Liars, including Kelly, get matching tattoos on their wrists that say “F.G.E.” which stands for “Final Girl Energy,” as they’ve all managed to survive the horrific attacks of “A” and Bloody Rose, so nothing can take them down now — at least, that’s what they think.

The episode ends with two big moments. Tabby tells Imogen her idea for her next movie, and we see this scene interspersed with a series of vignettes featuring a group of girls wearing plastic, doll-like masks, resembling the Liars. At first, it seems like this is just a way to bring Tabby’s idea to life as she tells Imogen about it, but the end credits also feature these masked girls, hinting that this group may just be our next big bad. However, it wouldn’t be a Pretty Little Liars finale if it didn’t end with a big, bloody twist, and unfortunately, Dr. Sullivan is the one who provides it. Before the episode ends, we transition to Dr. Sullivan’s office as she packs up for the night and talks on the phone with her publisher. Her book is looking to be a major success, and she just needs the girls to sign off on it before she can publish it since it has to do in part with them. She explains that this should be easy and that she’ll get their signatures as soon as possible — and then the power cuts out.

Dr. Sullivan hangs up the phone and goes to investigate, assuming it will be a patient looking for after-hours help, only to find Archie Waters standing in her doorway. She immediately knows what this means for her, and in a last chance to get justice for her son, she begs Archie to tell her if he was the one who killed him. She just wants the confirmation before she dies, she’s not looking to fight him off, she just needs to know, as it’s haunted her all these years. But Archie doesn’t answer her question, doesn’t so much as utter a word, he just repeatedly stabs her as we transition to the credits — setting us, and the Liars, up for yet another bloody year.

