The Big Picture Pretty Little Liars: Summer School promises another semester of terror with new episode titles like "Friday the 13th" and "Hell House."

Season 2 of the reboot picks up where the first season left off, introducing a villain named Bloody Rose to torment the Liars.

Fans will have to wait until Spring 2024 to see how the group of friends handles the new threats in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

It isn’t going to be an easy-going summer for the Liars when Pretty Little Liars: Summer School premieres. The girls of Millwood High may have dispatched A at the end of Season 1, but a recent list of episode titles indicates that they will be in for another semester of terror. @PLLSummerSchool on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted episode titles, which are corroborated by the WGA episode list. The new season will be eight episodes long and reflect the neverending horror at the hands of A.

Episode titles are in order as follows: “Loose Ends,” “Summer Lovin’,” “Sweet Sixteen,” “When a Stranger Calls Back,” “Friday the 13th,” “Hell House,” “The Bogeyman,” and “Final Exam.” These titles demonstrate a clear flair for horror that was not as present in the flagship series. The end of the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars leaned more into the thriller genre, but Max’s reboot is much more visceral. These episode titles refer to many classic slasher films of decades past.

Friday the 13th, When A Stranger Calls, and The Bogeyman are all recognizable titles to horror fans -- and the primary audience for this version of Pretty Little Liars. But of course, it wouldn’t be a series about high school bullies without callbacks to high school films. "Summer Lovin’" refers to the musical classic Grease and will most likely push the new season into the summer months, as advertised. But as for any real nuggets of information about Pretty Little Liars Season 2, fans of the show may have to wait a little bit longer.

What is ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ About?

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin finale wrapped up the conflict nicely, but still left room for a follow-up. Even after catching A, the Liars’ tormentor escapes ready to deal out more fire and brimstone punishment. This may see the return of Archie (Travis Patton), but new images have indicated that there will be a female-centric villain for the new season. Evidently, A won’t be terrorizing these girls forever. This season’s villain is named Bloody Rose, implying a connection to Rose Waters, Archie’s mother. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa indicated to Cosmopolitan that the follow-up season will be “pulse-pounding.” Despite the new title of the show, Season 2 picks up right where the previous one left off.

“We end sort of on Christmas Eve, with our amazing last tag kill which is A killing Chip and A on the loose. And then we pick up Christmas morning with Imogen and Tabby unwrapping Christmas gifts.”

As this is Pretty Little Liars, the good times don’t last for long. Tabby’s (Chandler Kinney) mother picks up the phone, which presumably kicks off the events of the rest of the season. Summer has to factor into this season somehow, so there may be a time jump of some sort to get there. Fans will have to wait to see what happens to the group of friends when Pretty Little Liars: Summer School airs on Max in Spring 2024. Until then, episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin are available to stream on the app.

