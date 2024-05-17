The Big Picture Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin stands on its own with a darker, scarier vibe than the original PLL series.

The spin-off fully embraces the horror genre, providing spooky messages and creepy designs for the show's villain, "A".

As the horror genre gains more and more popularity, Original Sin feels like an authentic and promising addition to television.

Pretty Little Liars had audiences hooked every week from 2010 to 2017. Each week, fans tuned in to see the mystery of “A” unfold. It was an unpredictable series, and there was no telling what it had up its sleeve at any given time, which is why it remained so successful. So, when it was announced that the show would be getting a spin-off from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguire Sacasa, fans were understandably nervous. After all, the original show hadn’t even been off the air for that long, so was a spin-off really necessary? But in an interesting twist, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin ended up being quite good and honored the original series’ legacy more than trying to overshadow it. It’s truly the best way to go about reviving a beloved piece of media. But there is one thing that really sets the shows apart from one another, and that’s how heavily Original Sin leans into the horror side of things.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart; now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls, a brand-new set of Little Liars, find themselves tormented by an unknown 'A'ssailant. Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, & Lindsay Calhoon Bring Cast Bailee Madison , Mallory Bechtel , Sharon Leal Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Sequel Pretty Little Liars Network HBO Max Streaming Service(s) Max

The Original ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Wasn’t Very Scary

Despite being similar in terms of general plot, the thing that sets Original Sin apart from the original Pretty Little Liars is how much it leans into the horror genre, because looking back, the original show didn’t do that. In fact, aside from a select few moments, the show wasn’t all that scary. Which is strange considering the overall plot is quite frightening. I mean, a group of teenage girls being stalked by an unknown person and being sent threatening texts? Hello, that’s scary! And yet the show rarely leaned into that. Granted, the original PLL was based on a book series by Sara Shephard, and for the most part, the show did try to stay faithful to the books. At least, for a little while. But even when the show did get more intense, it was never outright scary and was instead more thrilling and mystery-based. But it was never of much issue because the show had plenty of juicy drama to keep audiences hooked, there was no need for big scares or creepy designs for the killer. “A” was simplistic and that’s what made them scary, and for the time period, it worked. But nowadays, audiences are always wanting more, especially when it comes to reboots and spin-offs, and Original Sin gave fans exactly what they wanted.

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spin-Off Stands On Its Own

Image via HBO Max

On the surface, Original Sin doesn’t feel all that different from its predecessor. There’s still a group of teenage girls who are being stalked and threatened by an unknown person called “A”. They all still have their share of dirty secrets, and they all have their own distinct personalities that make them unique. But with every passing episode, it became clear that Original Sin was in a league of its own. The general plot may be similar, but the execution couldn’t have been more different. Right from the jump we meet each of our main characters. There’s Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria), Mouse (Malia Pyles), and Noa (Maia Reficco). There’s also Karen Beasley (Mallory Bechtel), who is the resident mean girl of the show, and her twin sister Kelly. The show doesn’t waste time getting into the action, as it begins with a distressed girl named Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) taking her own life in front of a large crowd at a Y2K party. Among the people who witness her death are Imogen, Faran, Tabby, Mouse, and Noa’s moms, and as the show goes on, we begin to learn that the reason “A” is targeting the teens now is to get revenge for Angela, and the role their mother’s had in her death. Already the show is much darker, and it only doubles down on that fact when Imogen’s mother Davie (Carly Pope) takes her own life not even 10 minutes into the pilot episode. It’s a jarring opening to the series, but it immediately sets the stage and lets the viewer know that this isn’t just a rehash of the original series, things are about to get seriously dark.

The original series was pretty twisted as well. After all, the entire inciting incident is Alison’s (Sasha Pieterse) disappearance and subsequent “death”. But in the original series, “A”’s texts are much more scandalous than scary, as they’re meant to sound like they’re coming from Alison in an attempt to scare the girls into admitting their dirty secrets. But Original Sin opts for spooky messages right off the bat. They don’t know why they’re being targeted at first, just that someone knows a little too much about them and wants to hurt them. It’s a scary idea in general, but couple that with a totally creepy design for “A” and you’ve got a recipe for nightmares.

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Isn’t Afraid To Get Scary

The novels on which the original series was based were written for a primarily teenage audience, so it makes sense that the show would cater to that age demographic as well. It also explains why it doesn’t quite utilize the scare factor in the way that it could have. At the end of the day, Pretty Little Liars was intended to be a teen drama, it just so happened to have a ridiculously dark storyline backing said drama. So for the spin-off to not only have its own fair share of drama, but also be able to lean into the creepiness of the situation is a really smart addition. Original Sin, and its follow-up season, Summer School, take that aspect of the plot and run with it. It still holds onto the things that made the original series so loved, such as juicy relationships, and titular mean girl drama, but it focuses more heavily on the scares and sets out to create an eerie atmosphere that suits the show well.

The horror genre has sort of taken off to new heights in recent years, and has made its way into more mainstream media. Before, the genre was sort of on its own and was sought out by audiences who specifically wanted the scares, but now horror is the new hot thing. So there’s never been a better time to reboot Pretty Little Liars than now. There was never anything wrong with the original series’ approach to the story, but opting for a more horror-rooted vibe feels more authentic to the core idea – as if it were always meant to be this way. There’s so much that can be done with the premise, and if Season 1 was any indication, things have only just begun and there are plenty more scares to come as the show goes on.

