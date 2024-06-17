The Big Picture Shawn has been consistently supportive of Noa throughout both seasons, standing by her through thick and thin.

Noa takes advantage of Shawn's kindness by deceiving him to help her friend Jen, the person she's cheating on him with.

Noa cheating on Shawn with Jen also perpetuates negative bisexual stereotypes.

In Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Mouse (Malia Pyles), Faran (Zaria), and Noa (Maia Reficco) are forced to answer for the sins of their mothers, but the series also introduces us to an assortment of terrible men. From the terrifying Sheriff Beasley (Eric Johnson) to "nice guy" Chip (Carson Rowland), the girls are rightfully on high alert going into Season 2. Pretty Little Liars: Summer School has introduced two new wholesome love interests for Imogen and Tabby in Johnny (Antonio Cipriano) and Christian (Noah Alexander Gerry) respectively, but one male character who's been a consistently great guy is Noa's boyfriend Shawn (Alex Aiono).

A popular football player, Shawn is the kind of character you might expect would turn on Noa, especially considering the toxic masculinity a lot of his teammates exhibited throughout Season 1, but he’s been nothing but supportive of her throughout the series. Season 2 introduces Jen (Ava Capri), Noa's old flame from her time in juvie, and she's spent the season going behind Shawn's back to rekindle their relationship. It's great to see Noa embrace her sexuality and come out to the girls during their Pride celebration in Episode 6, but doing so by having her cheat on Shawn also plays into the stereotype that bisexual people are prone to infidelity.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin An intense mystery drama that introduces a new generation of characters facing the haunting legacy of their predecessors in Millwood. A group of teenage girls find themselves targeted by "A," an enigmatic antagonist who knows their darkest secrets and forces them to confront the hidden sins of their parents. As they struggle to uncover the truth and protect each other, the series delves into the complexities of their friendships, the impact of past actions, and the pervasive influence of secrets. Release Date July 28, 2022 Cast Bailee Madison , Chandler Kinney , Mallory Bechtel , Zaria , Maia Reficco , Malia Pyles Seasons 2 Story By Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Network HBO Max

Shawn Has Always Been Supportive of Noa on 'Pretty Little Liars'

Aside from Mouse and her boyfriend Ash (Jordan Gonzalez), Noa and Shawn have had the healthiest relationship throughout Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Summer School. Shawn stuck with Noa while she was in juvie on drug charges, and after she was released but still confined by her ankle monitor. He encourages her to stay clean, and when he finds out Noa was never actually a drug user and only landed in juvie by taking the fall for her mother, he confronts Noa's mom over the damage she's done to Noa's life by not telling the police the truth. Though it may not have been his place to do so, his heart was in the right place, and he was rightfully angry on Noa's behalf. Later, he encourages Noa to get back into shape, so she can rejoin the track and field team, one of her passions before she was sent to juvie, and in Season 2, they go on daily runs together.

Shawn is also there for Noa when her mom goes back to rehab, letting her stay at his house for an extended period of time, despite his mother's mistrust of Noa. When Shawn's mom shows up to Noa's work to accuse her of stealing money from him, he's infuriated that his mom would do such a thing and stands firm in his decision to give Noa the money to help bail Jen out of jail. Aside from confronting Noa's mom without her permission, the worst thing Shawn has really done is lie to Noa about taking performance-enhancing drugs, but once she goes through his gym bag and finds them, he agrees to wean himself off. Pretty Little Liars: Summer School just doesn't give us enough of a reason to hate Shawn and root against his and Noa's relationship when a new love interest is introduced in Season 2.

Noa Takes Advantage of Shawn To Help Jen

Close

In the Season 2 premiere, Jen is introduced as Noa's friend from juvie, but it's clear from their first interaction that their relationship was a little more than platonic. Jen soon starts working at Pinball Pizza and she and Noa grow closer, though they get off to a rocky start when Jen steals $20 from the register and Noa covers for her so neither of them will get in trouble. Noa's boss already has an image of them as criminals, and Jen stealing from the register puts them both at risk of getting fired and sent back to juvie. And not to mention, it was Noa who vouched for Jen to get her hired at Pinball Pizza in the first place. Throughout the season, Jen's impulsiveness causes problems for Noa, which bleeds into her relationship with Shawn, who she ends up asking for $2,000 to bail Jen out of jail after she gets arrested for stealing watches from her dad's house. Being the nice guy he is, Shawn agrees to help Noa's friend in need.

Shawn has always been sweet and supportive of Noa, who in turn spends Season 2 lying to him and cheating on him with Jen. She uses Shawn's money to bail Jen — the person she cheated on him with in juvie — out of jail, only for Jen to turn around and rob Shawn's house a few episodes later. Shawn remains oblivious to the true nature of Noa and Jen's relationship until the most recent episode, "Chapter Seventeen: The Bogeyman," when Noa tearfully breaks up with him, leading Shawn to finally put the pieces together himself. Despite being racked with guilt, Noa doesn't even do him the kindness of coming clean about her relationship with Jen when she breaks up with him, leaving Shawn totally blindsided.

It's great to see Noa come to terms with her bisexuality in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, but in the love triangle she finds herself in with Shawn and Jen, Shawn is clearly the better choice. If Shawn turned out to be just another terrible Millwood man, it would be easier to root for Noa to cut him off and pursue Jen, but she and Shawn have consistently had one of the strongest relationships in the series, and Jen has added additional stress to Noa's life ever since her character was introduced. Noa is still dealing with her mom's absence and, of course, the masked killer terrorizing her and her friends, and cheating on Shawn is far from the worst thing one of the girls has done throughout the series. But to have Noa come to terms with her sexuality by cheating on Shawn also plays into negative stereotypes about bisexuals being duplicitous and prone to cheating on their partners, and makes it difficult to truly root for her and Jen to end up together.

As the Season 2 finale approaches, Noa makes her choice between Shawn and Jen, deciding to dump her long-term supportive boyfriend to make things official with Jen. If Max's Pretty Little Liars reboot has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected, and it's perfectly possible that Noa's lies could come back to haunt her in the finale via Bloody Rose. Hopefully Shawn won't end up as collateral damage.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max