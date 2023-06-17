Get ready for more Pretty Little Liars. Back in September Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring confirmed that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will be returning for another season of mystery and menace. The second season will be switching its subtitle to Pretty Little Liars: Summer School and will focus on new threats to the group since apparently Imogen and friends haven’t been through enough already.

When Will Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Release?

While the show’s title seems to imply a summer release, we don’t currently have any information on a release date. Production for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School began in April, so it seems likely that the new season won’t release until at least late 2023 or early 2024.

Where Can You Watch Pretty Little Liars: Summer School?

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, will be the place to watch Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. It’s also the place to catch up on the show’s first season, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

It’s worth noting that unlike the original Pretty Little Liars, which originally ran on ABC Family/Freeform and had a rating of TV-14, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is significantly more intense and boasts a rating of TV-MA.

Are There Trailers or Set Images for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School?

While we don’t have a trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School just yet, we do have some set images coming out now that production has started.

The trailer for the first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is of course available on YouTube and a great reminder of everything that made the show’s first season such a hit.

Who Is Returning for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School?

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School looks to bring back all our favorite liars from Original Sin. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco will all be returning to their roles as our main group of liars. We’ll also be seeing Mallory Bechtel returning to her role as Karen (or possibly Kelly) Beasley.

In addition to our liars, we’ll also be seeing most of the parents returning, played by actors including Lea Salonga, Elena Goode, and Sharon Leal.

We also have some exciting news on a new addition to the cast! Annabeth Gish, who played Dr. Sullivan in the original series, will be joining Pretty Little Liars: Summer School and reprising her role as Dr. Sullivan. It’s just one more tie-in between the original Pretty Little Liars and the reboot!

How Did Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin End?

Original Sin followed high schoolers Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria), Mouse (Malia Pyles), and Noa (Maia Redicco) as they slowly become friends while investigating a stalker, A, who seems to be targeting them over a death their mothers had been involved with twenty years earlier. In addition to the murderous stalker, the girls also have to deal with uncovering the identity of the person who assaulted Imogen and Tabby.

Finally, in the explosive finale, all was revealed. Chip, a fellow high schooler was discovered to be Imogen and Tabby’s assailant, but he is then taken out by A. Imogen and her friends finally discover A’s identity as well, learning that A was their principal, targeting them as revenge for the way their mothers had treated his daughter and his belief that the moms were responsible for her suicide. While the principal was captured, his son Archie, who had assisted him, escaped. On a more positive note, Imogen’s baby was born healthy and was adopted by Aria and Ezra from the original Pretty Little Liars series. While many long-time fans who remember the details of Aria and Ezra’s relationship were understandably less than thrilled by this, it is one more connection between the original series and the new one. In interviews Bailee Madison and Chandler Kinney discussed their reactions to the finale and noted that the cast wasn’t told in advance how the season would end, making things almost as tense for the actors as it was for all of us watching at home.

Who Created Pretty Little Liars: Summer School?

While the original 2010s Pretty Little Liars was created by Marlene King, based on a book series by Sara Shepard, that is not the case for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin/ Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. This series is instead created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, with Marlene King instead getting an executive producer credit. If you have even a passing interest in over-the-top teen dramas then you’re probably familiar with Aguirre-Sacasa’s work. He’s currently the chief creative officer at Archie Comics and was the creator of the tv shows Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Katy Keene. He also wrote for Glee and Big Love. Calhoon Bring also worked on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Is Pretty Little Liars: Summer School in the Same Universe as the Original Series?

While we didn’t see any of the original PLL cast in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we did find out that Ezra and Aria from the original series adopted Imogen’s baby and we heard mentions of Rosewood, where the original series took place. With Annabeth Gish joining Summer School in the role of Dr. Sullivan, we think we may start seeing more things tying the reboot to the original series. If you want to rewatch the original series in all its twisty glory, it is available on Max

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin also referenced to town of Riverdale, the home of Archie and his pals, from the series Riverdale, which was also created by Aguirre-Sacasa. In an interview, Aguirre-Sacas revealed that Pretty Little Liars is indeed part of the Archie-verse.

"We kind of just wrote that line in. I assumed that we wouldn’t be allowed to reference Riverdale, since it’s in a completely different universe, but it stayed in. So, yeah, I guess it does exist in the same universe. Bailee [Madison] gives a great look when that’s mentioned. That was obviously just a fun Easter egg in an episode with the biggest Easter egg of them all, which is going to Rosewood."

We can’t wait for more news on Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. And of course, we’ll be updating regularly when we know more about the new season. We hope Aguirre-Sacasa and the rest of the crew won’t keep Summer School’s release date and plot a secret for too much longer.