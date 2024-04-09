The Big Picture Pretty Little Liars: Summer School premieres on May 9 on Max.

Season 2 will explore slasher horror with a terrifying new villain along with summer jobs and steamy love interests.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is excited to introduce a new threat to the Liars in the upcoming season.

Good news for Pretty Little Liars fans: The wait is almost over. According to a new press release, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will debut on Thursday, May 9. As with the previous season entitled, Original Sin, the series will air on premium cable subscription service, Max. The season premiere will debut the first two episodes, with the rest of the season airing episodically each week. The season finale will air on June 20. Read the official synopsis for Season 2 below:

“Following the harrowing events of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death - summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.”

This announcement comes two years after the first season ended. An effectual spin-off from the original Freeform series, Original Sin takes place some miles away from Rosewood in another Pennsylvania town with a decidedly more macabre aesthetic. But even with more blood and guts than its predecessor, the new series appears to be leaning into a more realistic perspective.

‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ Has Many Advantages Over the Original

Close

It makes sense that the Liars would have to endure summer school after the events of the previous season. With Imogen’s (Bailee Madison) pregnancy and constantly being run off by a masked murderer, they would likely miss some classes. This seems to be a pointed reference to many television shows of the same ilk. Rarely in The Vampire Diaries or Gossip Girl do you see the teenage characters actually attending classes. The question remains, will Season 2 actually feature them in school?

They may be too busy. While the girls of Rosewood spent seven seasons being chased by the same villain, the spin-off will be switching it up. After the Liars unmasked Archie as the villainous A, Season 2 purports to be pushing a new villain to the forefront, according to new images. This year, the girls of Millwood will be harassed by a figure known as Bloody Rose.

Reports indicate that this villain is still related to A in some capacity, but regardless, it is a change of pace. Showrunner — and Riverdale creator — Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa expressed excitement about introducing a female threat in the sophomore season. Season 1 largely gravitated around male dominance over women, both literally and figuratively.

Viewers can sign in for summer school when Season 2 premieres on Max May 9 and catch up with Season 1 on the streamer right now.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant. Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, & Lindsay Calhoon Bring Cast Bailee Madison , Mallory Bechtel , Sharon Leal Main Genre Drama Network HBO Max

